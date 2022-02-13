Six athletes actualized Fitch’s vision. Although they never reached a medal podium, they spawned a surprisingly durable legacy and inspired the 1993 film “Cool Runnings.” Nearly 30 years after the movie’s release, another four-man Jamaican bobsled team has qualified for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, inviting inevitable comparisons to the movie and the real story that inspired it.

“This Jamaican bobsled team was a real thing,” former coach Howard Siler said in “Breaking the Ice,” a 2014 documentary about the team. “It was real deal. It was blood, sweat, and tears; historic athletes.”

When Fitch set out to construct the team, he tried to recruit Jamaican athletes preparing for the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul but was dismissed. He reached out to sports clubs in Kingston and posted newspaper ads. When he hosted an open tryout, he netted fishermen and street vendors, with some athletes sprinkled throughout the crowd.

“What saved me was going to Kenny Barnes,” Fitch previously told ESPN, referencing the former Jamaican military officer. “He didn’t laugh this thing off and dismiss me out of hand. He had Major George Henry from the Jamaica Defence Force there. When I said I needed speed to push, he looked over at Henry and said, ‘Hey, George, who’s our current sprint champion?’ and he said Mike White. Likewise with Devon Harris, who was 800 meters. I said it took good hand-eye coordination to drive the sled. He said, ‘Like a helicopter pilot?’ So, same thing, he turns to George and says who’s our helicopter pilot, he says Dudley Stokes. So there you had the three principal members of the Jamaica bobsled team.”

White, an infantry signalman, was already training for the Summer Olympics. He liked the idea of competing in both the Winter and Summer Games.

A colonel identified Harris during a cross-country race. Harris finished 14th out of 40, but his superior liked what he saw and pushed him to try out.

Stokes played soccer and ran track as a boy, dreaming of representing Jamaica on the international stage, although he abandoned those hopes when he joined the military at 18. There, he learned to fly planes and helicopters. After a friend explained bobsledding, he was intrigued to try it.

“The most interesting thing to me was that [the sled] had to be driven,” Stokes said in a recent telephone interview. “I said to myself: ‘That will be interesting. Can I drive this?’”

Caswell Allen, a student and sprinter, and Freddie Powell, a reggae musician and electrician, also made the cut. Stokes’s younger brother, Chris, a former University of Idaho sprinter, later joined the team and participated in the four-man race.

Two months after Fitch hatched the idea for a Jamaican bobsled team — and four months before the 1988 Winter Games — he flew the athletes to Lake Placid, N.Y., where Siler taught them how to walk on ice and push their borrowed sled. When the group returned to Kingston, they continued to train at the army base with a makeshift sled, practicing for three hours every weekday afternoon and another six hours each Saturday morning.

Per International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation requirements, the team had to participate in a World Cup event to qualify for the Olympics. Five weeks before the Games started, the Jamaicans competed in a two-man World Cup race in Innsbruck, Austria, finishing better than four teams.

Ten days before the Games, the International Olympic Committee blocked Jamaica’s entry, claiming the team was not ready for competition. Fitch made several calls, including one to Prince Albert II of Monaco, vice president of the IOC, and less than a week later, the committee reversed its decision.

In Calgary, the Jamaican bobsledders received a warm reception during the Opening Ceremonies. They finished 30th out of 40 teams in the two-man bobsled competition, entered the four-man race for which they hadn’t practiced, and crashed, preventing them from officially finishing.

“This was the most embarrassing moment of my life. I hit my head really hard. I saw stars and saw my life flashing before my eyes,” Dudley Stokes said. “I was afraid to go back to Jamaica because there had been mixed feelings about us. A lot of people thought this was a lark, a rich pursuit of privileged people.”

The bobsledders felt dejected. Fitch thought they were dead. But when the team emerged from the overturned sled to walk it across the finish line, the crowd greeted it with cheers and applause. To his surprise, Stokes said, Jamaica was in a frenzy.

“They thought what we tried was just completely in the spirit of the Jamaican people, so that was a relief,” he said. “It reinforced my resolve to become a better bobsledder.”

Fitch, Maloney and the 1988 team members collectively sold the rights to their story to Disney, whose heavily fictionalized retelling, “Cool Runnings,” became a box office hit. The movie helped attract corporate sponsorship for the team, which had sold T-shirts and its own reggae song to help sustain it in Calgary. But the film’s comic tone and character depictions irked the people who inspired it.

“He was disappointed that Disney decided to make the movie a sort of comical situation as opposed to how serious their accomplishments were,” Siler’s wife, Debra, told the Los Angeles Times in his 2014 obituary. “There were scenes that made them look cutesy, silly.

“Howard said the guys were fun and easygoing, but they were serious, which is the reason he accepted the job. And they were committed with more heart and soul than any athlete he ever coached.”

Fitch, who also died in 2014, described the film to ESPN as “an embarrassment.”

That discontent has subsided for some team members, who look more favorably upon the film’s broader message and take its comic embellishments in stride.

“They did a good job in depicting the spirit of the team,” Harris said in “Breaking the Ice.” “It’s obviously a comedy. They took a lot of poetic license. They stretched some truth or made up some to make it funny.”

Stokes made a point not to watch the movie after sitting for its Austrian premiere in 1994, but several years later, his children uncovered a video copy in their home while he was at work. They were shocked and thrilled, so Stokes sat to watch the film with them and came to appreciate it as a children’s movie that captured “a certain spirit of what we did.”

Four years after their Winter Olympic debut, Harris, White and the Stokes brothers returned to the Olympics in 1992 in Albertville, France. A four-man team comprising the Stokes brothers, White and Ricky McIntosh placed 25th.

The Stokes brothers also guided the four-man team that finished 14th at the 1994 Games in Lillehammer, Norway, besting the United States, Russia and France, among others. They returned with Harris to Nagano, Japan, in 1998, although they never again reached their 1994 Olympic apex.

Members of the 1988 team remained involved with the country’s bobsled program by fundraising or supporting current athletes. Dudley Stokes coached the bobsled program in 2002, when Jamaica fielded a two-man team in Salt Lake City. He helped manage the Jamaica Bobsleigh Federation in 2006, although the country didn’t participate in the Turin Games, and returned to help Jamaica’s first women’s team — the two-woman tandem of Carrie Russell and Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian — place 18th at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang.

Stokes was less involved during this Olympic cycle, but he helped recruit Shanwayne Stephens, the pilot of Jamaica’s current four-man team, which later this week will be the country’s first to compete in the Olympics since Nagano. Stephens and Nimroy Turgott are also set to compete beginning Monday in a two-man sled. Fenlator-Victorian, who qualified for the women’s monobob, also competed in Beijing, as did Benjamin Alexander, the country’s first Olympic Alpine skier, whom Stokes mentors.

Since the 1988 team members retired from competition, a new generation of Jamaican Winter Olympians has sought to build on the team’s foundation. It’s in that evolution that Stokes sees the 1988 team’s legacy kept alive, and where current Olympians base their ambitions and expectations.