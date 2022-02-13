The only problem? Arutyunyan says he wouldn’t answer the phone.

“There is no reason,” he remembers thinking. Because he assumed Bell probably wouldn’t have more than a few years left in her skating career, he didn’t think he could help much in that short window. But she called again, then asked to meet in person when she was in town for a competition — persistence that he compared to a monk sitting through the wind and snow outside a chosen monastery.

“They can sit for months and months and months,” Arutyunyan said. “They say: ‘No, we want [to be] here. We want this one. We don’t want the other one.’ That’s [how] she convinced me to take her.”

Bell remembers “kind of feeling like I wasn’t going to take no for an answer,” because she wholeheartedly believed she could go further in this sport. After starting to work with Arutyunyan, she won the bronze medal at the U.S. nationals the following year and made the world championships team for the first time. She gradually climbed closer to the top of women’s figure skating in the United States, but entering her ninth season as a senior skater, Bell had no national titles, world championship medals or Olympic berths.

And then, finally, last month, she reached that peak, winning the national championships to secure a spot on this Olympic team. In doing so, she became the oldest U.S. women’s figure skater at the Games in nearly a century. Bell doesn’t focus on her age, but she doesn’t mind her title as the 25-year-old Olympian because hopefully, she said, it allows others to believe they can make it here — even while teenagers, especially from Russia, continue to dominate the medal podiums.

“I think there's a place for everyone at the top,” said Adam Rippon, the 2018 Olympian who’s now part of Bell’s coaching team. “And I think it’s really nice to see older athletes still fighting for a spot at a competition, whether it be a medal or a top-10 placement or just for the performance of the day.”

Bell trains with Nathan Chen, and she knew entering the Games how their Olympic outlooks differed. For Chen, the gold medal favorite who rose to the occasion last week, the pressure of the season centered on that moment, when two performances secured the Olympic title. For Bell, the beginning part of the season involved the most stress and being at the Games “is like the celebration,” she said.

She had no idea what to expect in Beijing, and that has made each piece of the experience more enjoyable. While packing, she realized she had never needed to plan for a trip this long. Bell felt competition-like excitement for the Opening Ceremonies, which she called “the most amazing moment of my life probably.” She waved and screamed to the camera, and her family members back home sent a similar picture of her eyes-closed-with-joy appearance on the television broadcast.

“I mean, it’s the Olympics,” she said, trying to explain her glee after just a few days in Beijing. “You don’t qualify for something past this. This is it.”

And the goal is simple once the competition begins with Tuesday’s short program: Don’t hold back.

Rippon, who, after retiring from the sport, started helping Bell with scheduling and choreography before taking on a coaching role, tells her about his time in PyeongChang. He remembers tiny parts of his programs where he didn’t go all-out. No one, not even his coach, could spot those moments, but “it still f------ plays in my mind,” he said.

So when he talks with Bell, he reminds her, “Just go for it.”

Bell doesn’t have the difficult jumps required to be a serious medal contender, but Rippon argues that if he asked a stranger how he finished in 2018, they’d guess he won the gold, even though he actually placed 10th. He said that speaks to the value of the performance side of the sport.

“You don’t always remember the placements,” Rippon said, “but you remember the moments.”

Through the years leading into the Beijing Games, Bell seemed poised to have a strong chance of earning a spot on the U.S. team. She competed at the world championships in 2017, 2018 and 2019, then had a standout free skate at the U.S. nationals in 2020 that left her in tears and offered reassurance that she was on the path toward the Olympics.

But the next year was difficult. This time at nationals, Bell struggled in her free skate and finished the competition in fifth. She didn’t go to the world championships. She had been engaged, but she and her fiance broke up.

“I had a tough time for a little bit,” Bell said. “And then I was like: ‘Nope. Time to turn the page.’ ”

So a few weeks later, she got a puppy named Nala, who lately has posed with an American flag for pictures sent to Bell on the other side of the world. Bell’s apartment wouldn’t allow a German shepherd, but she relished the chance to move to a new place, adding to the fresh start she needed.

Around that time last summer, as the Olympics approached but Bell had been in a rut, Rippon said he told her: “You need to cut off your dead-ends. You need to dye your hair. And you need to get a new lipstick and come into the rink. We need to just start over. Because you're so close, and you're not off track.”

Rippon told Bell that “every cell of your body needs to believe that you belong in Beijing.” She trained like that through the rest of the season and finished with her first national title.

There’s still pressure now that she’s in Beijing because she wants to perform to her potential. But Bell also admits that, even before she performs, she has achieved her biggest goal.