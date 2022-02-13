It reached a boiling point in the first period, when a shot by American Ben Meyers nailed an opponent in the groin and sent him to the ice. One of Germany’s older players, 33-year-old Korbinian Holzer, pointed his stick at Meyers and a group of young U.S. players from the bench, then launched into a profanity-laced tirade in the quiet arena. “I’ll take your head off!” Holzer screamed.

“Shut the [expletive] up,” someone on the U.S. bench yelled back, and it was clear in that moment, as it was throughout a 3-2 victory that secured them the top-seed and a bye into the quarterfinals, that the young Americans were not going to be rattled.

“Teams are going to try to run us out of the rink,” U.S. captain Andy Miele said, “but I think so far we’ve proven that that is not going to happen.”

As one of the team’s elder statesmen, it was the 33-year-old Miele who had circled back to Holzer by the end of the first period to exchange words — “Sometimes I get a little yappy,” Miele said — but at that point his young teammates were well on their way to matching the Germans’ bruising style of play. It included a brilliant second period shift from the second line (average age: 20) which saw 19-year-old Matthew Knies position himself in front of the net with a German defender draped over his back, checking Knies in the lower back with the middle of his stick.

“They’ve got hard, older players who know how to play hockey and make life difficult,” U.S. Coach David Quinn said later.

But Knies didn’t cede any ice as teammate Nick Abruzzese wrapped around the net, falling on his hip but somehow still pushing the puck to the front of the crease. Knies flipped the feed into the right corner of the net to make it 2-1, and for the second game in as many days, his team had rallied to take a lead over a much older team. On Saturday, the U.S. had rallied past Canada, which like Germany has an average roster age of 29 — but couldn’t break the younger and smaller American lineup with its experience and brawn.

“I think we got a taste of it in the Canada game, the physicality of this tournament. We were prepared for what we were going to see, so it wasn’t shocking at all,” Knies said. “I think we matched that physicality, that tempo … and once we did that, the game turned toward us.”

The game turned toward the United States largely because of the goaltending of Drew Commesso, who at 19 is the youngest American goaltender to ever compete in the Olympics. After a 29-save shutout win over China in the opener, he faced much stiffer test on Sunday night. He gave up a power-play goal within the first three minutes of the game, but the U.S. tied the game a few minutes later on a goal from veteran Steven Kampfer and took a 3-1 lead on goals from Knies and 23-year-old Nathan Smith, two of the 15 college players on the roster.

Commesso settled in with 24 saves, including a crucial stop in the final minute as Germany pushed to tie the game, perhaps making a case to remain in net as the U.S. prepares for the medal round.

“They’re big and they really brought it to us … we know that teams are going to try to do that to us moving forward. We’re a little bit of a younger team,” Commesso said. “We play with speed and that’s how teams are going to try to counter us.”

The United States struggled to match an older and heavier Canada on Saturday — it gave up soft goals, toiled to win faceoffs and lost too many scraps for 50-50 pucks — but ultimately, it’s speed and talent won out. But the Americans will not be able to rely on that in the hunt for a gold medal, and Quinn made that clear before Sunday night’s game.

“I thought we had an edge to us,” he said afterward, when he watched his locker room grow even closer as they celebrated another win. He has a roster full of kids who are passing the time in Beijing by doing their college homework and playing video games, but when it comes time to play hockey, as they showed again on Sunday night, they are more than up for playing beyond their years.