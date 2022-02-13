U.S. bobsledders Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor are both in medal contention entering the final two heats of the monobob, a new (and egalitarian) event. Two American duos are also in the medal hunt in ice dance, where the final day of competition Monday morning (Sunday night Eastern time) offers plenty of unusual story lines. The women’s hockey semifinals arrive later in the day, and a decision is expected in the Kamila Valieva doping case. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the Winter Games.

Today in Beijing