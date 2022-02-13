Today in Beijing
Big Air Shougang is an industrial reclamation project worth a thousand picturesReturn to menu
BEIJING — At the starting gate, 200 feet up, big air Olympians can choose from a panoramic array of views. Straight ahead, they can take in the grand Beijing skyline, the under-construction Citic Tower poking into the clouds. Behind them, they can peer out at the craggy, brownish Western Mountains in the distance. And to their left, they can gaze upon a dystopic array of cooling towers and blighted office buildings, a fever dream that looks like someone plopped Homer Simpson’s workplace into circa-2005 Bushwick.
At a surreal Olympics of throat swabs, burner phones and barricaded hotels, Big Air Shougang may provide the most surreal images: the world’s most acrobatic snowboarders and skiers twisting and flipping against a backdrop of post-apocalyptic industrial ruins. If you concentrate on the athlete, you will see breathtaking body control that verges on artistry. If you adjust your focus just slightly, you will see rusted silos and paint-chipped buildings, seemingly vacant — unless, God forbid, there are zombies in there plotting the demise of humankind in unholy alliance with disinfecting robots.
Big Air Shougang hosted Eileen Gu’s indelible gold medal performance at the outset of the Beijing Olympics, but it has grown infamous for its surroundings. Opened in 2019 and constructed on the grounds of an abandoned steel factory, the gigantic jump made of snow has provided both a stage for daring feats of athleticism and fodder for online memes.
“I noticed that many media friends are covering this venue … and are thinking that this venue has some qualities of cyberpunk to it,” Beijing 2022 spokeswoman Yan Jiarong said.
Russian doping and the Olympics: A timeline of an ongoing scandalReturn to menu
BEIJING — Investigations relating to Russia’s state-sponsored use of performing-enhancing drugs have spanned eight years and five Olympic Games. Now they’re hovering above the Beijing Games, with the potential to mar one of the marquee events: the women’s individual figure skating competition.
The 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication in December, although the results weren’t made public until recently. The incident sparked a renewed examination of Russia’s troubled Olympic history — and of the IOC’s response.
Perspective: Elana Meyers Taylor planned for everything before the Olympics — except thisReturn to menu
YANQING, China — Elana Meyers Taylor’s vision of the Beijing Olympics and the Olympics that are playing out have only a distant relationship to each other. She was sliding Saturday morning, driving her bobsled at harrowing speeds down a track here. That part fits. Little else does.
“I had this whole intention of coming here and doing this with my family,” Meyers Taylor said after her final training run at Yanqing National Sliding Centre. “I’ve done everything with my family. Every race, everything, it’s all been a family affair.
“And so now to have that shock of all of a sudden being at the Olympics and not being able to spend time with them, that’s something I didn’t plan for. We planned for all kinds of worst-case scenarios at the Games, but this was something that I didn’t see coming.”
The coronavirus may be abating in most parts of the world, but these are still, undeniably, the second straight Covid Olympics. Anyone in China with any affiliation with the Games realizes this. The bubble is real, and the bubble can be suffocating. Life is this: hotel, throat swab, bus, venue, bus, hotel. The Olympics as a cultural exchange is a notion from yesteryear and the future. Maybe someday. Not now.
Meyers Taylor is Team USA’s reminder of all that. These are her fourth Olympics, and she is seeking her fourth medal — her first gold. But on Jan. 29, two days after arriving in China, she tested positive for the coronavirus. So did her husband, Nic Taylor, an alternate on the American men’s bobsled team. So did her son, Nico, nearly 2. So did her father, Eddie Meyers, who was permitted to make the trip to help with Nico.