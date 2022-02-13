What to know about the Beijing Olympics

Russian Olympic Committee figure skater Kamila Valieva, 15, tested positive for Trimetazidine, a drug that has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2014.

Jerry Brewer: Erin Jackson’s golden moment is a breakthrough for U.S. speedskating and representation

As U.S. skip John Shuster attempts to defend a gold medal, his buddies back home are cheering at all hours.

Shaun White competed in his final Olympic event. Here’s a look back at his career.

What it’s like inside the Beijing Olympics? In a video diary, Post Sports reporter Les Carpenter will provide a glimpse of life inside the “closed loop.”

Take a look at the best photos of the Winter Games.

