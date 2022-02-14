He had quip after quip, saying before one skate, “Can I just have a Xanax and a quick drink?” and dubbing himself “America’s sweetheart.”

Four years later, the plain-spoken personality remains, although he has retired from skating and instead works with Bell. Just look at his TikTok videos from Beijing, including the one in which he ran off with Bell’s credential and cellphone and spent two hours searching for her.

Or the TikTok in which he explains, with an f-bomb, why he cannot wear his wardrobe of choice for the Games. (Coaches must wear Team USA gear from Nike and Ralph Lauren.)

He’ll be in Bell’s corner Tuesday, garbed more conservatively than he would like, when she is one of three Americans in the women’s short program, the culmination of a relationship that came about when her coach, Rafael Arutyunyan, suggested she call Rippon, his former pupil. “She said, ‘I’m a mess,’” Rippon remembered of the conversation, “and I was like, ‘what does that mean?’”

Bell recalled that Arutyunyan suggested Rippon just hold her hand. “I tell them both,” Arutyunyan says of his coaching tips, “and Adam kind of explains to her better what she needs to do. She takes better from him than me.”

With Rippon serving as a Mariah whisperer — “fairy godmother,” as he describes his job as a secondary coach — Bell won her first national title last month and qualified for the Olympic team for the first time at the age of 25. Rippon initially helped her with schedules and choreography, and his position morphed into some coaching, too. He shares his Olympic experiences, recalling infinitesimally small moments during a performance. And Bell has “always leaned into Adam for his experience.”

It’s an approach that complements Arutyunyan’s.

“He’s the best coach I’ve ever worked with. I think he’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. I think what I bring to the table is I’m able to bring out the best of Rafael and all of his knowledge and I can deliver it in a way that I know Mariah can really benefit from it the most,” Rippon said. “Rafael can be really tough and he can be really brutal. But so can I. But the way I’ll deliver it is much funnier than Rafael. He’s not a good comedian. I am. …

“It can be tough. You’re 25. You’re a grown-ass woman. Do you want an old Russian guy yelling at you, being like, ‘Oh, you’re being lazy.’ No. But if someone basically your own age who you know is like, ‘Damn, you’re kind of slow today, and it’s embarrassing.’ It’s like, ‘Oh my God, shut up, fine. And I’ll go do it.’ I’m only relaying exactly what Rafael has said. The three of us are like a perfect team.”