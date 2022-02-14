At Salt Lake City 2002, two Australians won the first two Australian winter gold medals ever and everybody responded with something along the lines of, What the hell? By Beijing 2022, any Olympic fanatic tunes into two Australian medal contenders in malevolent cold and pretty much goes, Sure, eight below zero Fahrenheit, fine weather for an Aussie.

Fifteen more winter medals since 2002, including four here in Beijing, and the idea of Australia winning such prizes has gone from peculiar to familiar. An awesome sports country has gotten a notch more awesome. It’s not even novel anymore that a 23-year-old woman from Barwon Heads, Victoria, Jakara Anthony, could count surfing among her passions yet also go above the equator and win a gold medal in women’s freestyle moguls, as she did here.

For perspective on all this, a voice spoke from Olympic history.

Actually, he spoke from Melbourne, by phone.

“My first Winter Olympics was at Albertville ’92,” retired short-track speedskater Steven Bradbury said. “Back then, Australia in some way was still considered a bit of a novelty act at the Winter Olympics. ‘Australia, you guys are here, great.’ You were numbers-fillers.” But now: “That whole analogy of the sun-drenched country, of comparisons to ‘Eddie the Eagle’ and the Jamaican bobsled team, that’s ancient history.”

Bradbury’s name might ring one boisterous bell in the brain. He’s the guy whose surname has wriggled into the Australian dialect as a way of describing unexpected victory. He’s the guy who trailed the other four skaters in the 1,000-meter short-track final in Salt Lake City, giving him the choicest view when the whole four of them crashed in various mad vectors around the final turn, whereupon Bradbury skated ahead, crossed the line and thought, as he told “Today” back then, “Hang on a minute, I think I just won.”

Aussie Alisa Camplin followed quickly, gold-wise, in aerials skiing, whereupon she told CNN about finishing her win and skiing over to doping control and waving to someone and tripping and ruining her flowers, plus about having “trained on a pond and pond scum at the top.”

At those Olympics, everyone knew about the four-man crash and the pond scum.

What people around the world didn’t know so much was that Australia does have its ski resorts (such as Mount Buller three hours from Melbourne), and its mountains (albeit smaller than other people’s mountains), and its various climates (as the world’s sixth-largest country land-wise), and that in 1998 it had hatched its Olympic Winter Institute of Australia.

“At the end of my skating career,” Bradbury said, “what’s called the Winter Olympic Institute had only just been born. Just after the Nagano Olympics in ’98. It wasn’t a mature organization then. The OWI has now morphed into an extremely professional organization. They know exactly what athletes need,” and they groom and lure good coaches, and they leave “no stone unturned in support for the athletes to get involved.”

Let’s count. From 2002, when Australia arrived in Utah with two medals ever, both bronze — in team short-track in 1994 (including Bradbury) and Alpine skiing (Zali Steggall, women’s slalom) in 1998 — here it has gone: two at Salt Lake City, two at Turin 2006, three at Vancouver 2010, three at Sochi 2014, three at PyeongChang 2018 and now the four at Beijing 2022. That makes 19 all-time, and if you ask Bradbury if he would have foreseen all this, he’ll begin, “I wouldn’t.”

Now, he says, the Winter Olympics rival the Summer Olympics for TV ratings, remarkable for a country so summery that one might have visited a fire station during Sydney 2000 and heard firemen arguing about swimming. Now, he says, Channel 7 signs on each night, and each night seems to bring another medal contender. Now, he says, you’ve got that OWIA excelling at “corporate governance, and athletic wellness, injury prevention, recovery techniques,” and doing things “actually being used by the summer sports as a benchmark.”

That includes this idea of cross-sport thinking, wherein leaders such as former Australian Olympian freestyle skier Jacqui Cooper have made the innovative recruitment of girls from gymnastics to aerial skiing. Just look at the contingent on Monday: Danielle Scott, 31, was a gymnast from ages 3-13. Laura Peel, 32, had been a gymnast from age 5. Gabi Ash, 23, had been a diver as a teen and a gymnast before that.

And now, Australia has even snared a medal in skeleton, its first sliding medal.

“Unreal,” said Jaclyn Narracott from Brisbane, who won that silver medal and called it “a childhood dream come true.”

In a country with its rugby and its cricket and its own football and its swimming and its soccer, Australian winter sports remain “very small,” Bradbury said. “The number of athletes in them is tiny.” Yet those among the tiny contend more than ever, especially given newer Olympic sports such as snowboarding, from which Australia has drawn six of its 19 medals. “These events have really put the Winter Games front and center for the younger generation,” Bradbury said.

The 27-year-old Scotty James from Melbourne added a silver in the halfpipe to his bronze from PyeongChang 2018, then said, “If you had said to me a long time ago that I would be a two-time medalist, I would have said you were dreaming.” Tess Coady, 21, got a bronze in the snowboard slopestyle, said she benefited from feeling “less cobwebby than yesterday,” said the medal meant “the world” and said, “This is insane.” Anthony said of her gold, “It’s a real mental game to let yourself do what you are capable of, and I really feel I was able to achieve that, which is something really special.”

Role-modeling has abounded. Camplin inspired an 11-year-old Scott. Anthony said: “Mogul skiing in Australia, it’s a really strong sport. . . . The opportunity that getting a gold opens up for the younger people in Australia is also really exciting.” Narracott said of her silver, “I’m hoping it might get some more girls into skeleton.”

Then there’s that other signal of progress, another part of the Olympics: heartbreak.

On Monday in the wretched cold, Peel and Scott qualified first and fourth in the afternoon in the aerials, their bodies like the gymnasts they used to be as children, only with skis. On Monday evening in the more wretched cold, Peel and Scott wound up fifth and 10th.

Clearly crushed, Scott stood in a tight cluster of team members in their Australia green, and they consoled her as she reeled. Across the way in the interview area, as Olympic music blared and a smallish Chinese crowd in the stands celebrated a Chinese gold medal for Mengtao Xu, Peel met shivering reporters and shivered herself until somebody draped a coat around her.

“Yep, pretty disappointed. Yeah, I know I can jump a lot better than I did tonight, so I wish I would have done that. . . . I mean, that jump’s well within my range. I know I can do it really nicely. At the last event, I scored a hundred and eighteen points on it, so I can do it a lot better than I did tonight. . . . I had everything that I needed to perform today and unfortunately I just wasn’t able to.”

It felt and sounded like a country long removed from novelty.

“Australians are pretty determined in general,” Bradbury said. “When an athlete takes the bull by the horns and wants to be the best in the world at something . . .”

And when a sports-mad country backs that . . .

Then fifth place can disappoint.

That’s Australia nowadays in the Northern Hemisphere winter, that rare country in which a 31-year-old woman such as Narracott might sled to a silver medal in skeleton, then plan to go back across the equator, “hug Mum and Dad first of all,” and then . . .