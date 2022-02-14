News flash: The goalie wasn’t the problem.

Team Canada has done this to just about every opponent — and nearly every poor soul who steps between the pipes to face down its barrage of flying pucks — in what has been a relentless and historic march through the Olympic women’s hockey tournament, one that continued Monday with a thorough 10-3 demolishing of Switzerland in the semifinals.

Next up: Thursday’s gold medal game against the winner of Team USA and Finland. If it is the Americans on the opposite bench in the final, it would be a hotly anticipated rematch of the 2018 PyeongChang gold medal game, which Team USA won in a shootout — a loss that prompted the four-year-long bout of soul-searching on the part of Team Canada that has culminated in its breathtaking display of hockey this month.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Including Monday’s semifinal win — which included goals by nine different players and assists from 11 — the Canadians have trounced their opponents in this tournament by a cumulative score of 54-8, with the 54 goals setting a record for a single Olympics, topping the 48 scored by Team Canada in Vancouver in 2010.

“You can see it on the scoresheet — we have offense coming from everywhere. We have offense coming from all four lines and all seven on defense. We’re just so deep,” said forward Sarah Nurse, Canada’s leading scorer in Beijing with 16 points in six games. “It’s the best team I’ve ever been on.”

The best Canadian hockey team in the NHL is probably the Toronto Maple Leafs, with a 30-12-3 record and 63 standings points entering Monday in the top-heavy Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. Over the course of 45 games, they have built up a goal differential of plus-38, an impressive tally that stands as the third-best in their conference.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian women’s national team, on the other hand, is now at plus-46 through only six games. Yes, that means they have won those six games by an average of nearly eight goals per game. Only Team USA has managed to keep it close, with Canada winning their pool-play matchup, 4-2; the scoreless third period of that game was the only period in these Olympics in which Canada did not outscore its opponent.

And after Monday’s lopsided win, the Canadians seemed as disgusted by the two power-play goals they gave up as they were impressed by the 10 goals they scored.

“On the penalty kill, we just didn’t get the opportunity to get clears down the ice,” coach Troy Ryan said. “We’ve got to tighten that up.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We know we have to clean things up defensively,” Nurse agreed.

The Swiss happen to be a very good hockey team with a rich history — ranked fifth in the world this year entering the Olympic tournament, bronze medalists at the 2014 Sochi Games and undefeated in pool play at the 2018 PyeongChang Games before falling in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

In two games in Beijing against the Canadians, they have been outscored by a combined 22-4.

“It’s ridiculous,” Swiss coach Colin Muller, himself a Toronto native, after the first of those losses. Canada, he said, “is a different animal than what we’ve seen [before].”

This different animal was born in the aftermath of Canada’s loss to Team USA in PyeongChang, which snapped a streak of four straight Olympic gold medals for the Canadians. That loss was followed by a bronze medal finish at the 2019 world championships.

Story continues below advertisement

Soon after, Hockey Canada named Ryan as head coach of its women’s national team. Ryan, a hockey lifer who had worked his way up from coaching Canada’s under-18 women’s national team and women’s developmental team, soon set about dismantling the previous regime’s system, which had preached a defense-first mentality, and installed one that gave the players the freedom to be creative and aggressive on the offensive end.

Advertisement

“The amount of goals we’ve scored is no accident. It’s something we put a lot of work into,” said veteran forward Brianne Jenner, who is in her third Olympics and leads the team in goals with nine. Ryan, Jenner said, “has given us a great system that allows us to be creative. He always jokes that in order to get the creativity, you need some structure to work off of. He’s given us that structure — and the green light.”

After 2019, of course, came the covid-19 pandemic, which canceled the 2020 world championship and, in the absence of international competitions, forced teams to look within for ways to remain sharp. It’s no wonder that during the nearly two years between the onset of the pandemic and the Beijing Olympics, the Canadians again became a global juggernaut. Their primary competition came against the best players in the world — each other.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anytime we had the chance to jump on the ice together, we took advantage and really pushed each other,” said veteran forward and team captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who is playing in her fourth Olympics. “There’s a resiliency to this team. We’re ready to attack it. It’s not easy. Trust me. … But the heart and soul of all these girls the last couple years is there. We take a lot of pride in it.”

Advertisement

All along, the Canadians have seemed resigned to the notion it would be Team USA standing between themselves and the gold medal. The two programs are by far the strongest in the world, with one or the other winning all six Olympic golds and all 20 world championships.