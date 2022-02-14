At that point, the roars from the fans who pack into limited spectator stands at each of Gu’s events might grow deafening.

At Genting Snow Park on Tuesday, Gu’s own yelp of triumph echoed loudest of all. Slopestyle is perhaps the 18-year-old’s weakest discipline by a slim margin, and she entered the third heat of the final in eighth place. After a big fall on her second run drew a loud groan from those in attendance, Gu mustered her strongest, surest run of the day to vault to silver with a score of 86.23.

It was her first major competitive adversity at these Games. She shooed it away much in the same fashion she has everything else since arriving in Beijing: with fierce self-belief and aplomb, punching her fists at her side and letting out a roar when she came to a stop at the bottom. She knew she had been good enough.

“It really came down to the last run — again. I don’t know why I keep doing it to myself,” Gu said. “It doesn’t make it easy for myself. It certainly doesn’t make it easy for my coaches. My mom has a heart attack every day; it’s definitely not the easiest. But I’m happy I was able to push through and turn that pressure into fuel, and it feels so, so good. My goal coming into the Olympics was to have one gold and have one more podium in a different event. I’ve already met that goal, and [I’m] going into my strongest event next week.”

Gu finished just behind Swiss gold medalist Mathilde Gremaud, who won with a score of 86.56 in her second run. Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru earned bronze with an 82.06 from her first run.

Maggie Voisin, 23, was the only American in the final after Marin Hamil, 20, injured her right leg Monday in qualification and returned to the United States for evaluation. Voisin finished fifth with 74.28 earned in her second run, a victory in itself for a comeback worthy of admiration. In 2018, Voisin finished fourth in slopestyle after tearing the same ACL twice four years. This year’s Olympics come 13 months after the Montanan’s older brother died by suicide.

“I’m really, really proud. I put down my second run, my best run,” Voisin. “I put down what I wanted to — of course, I could’ve cleaned it up a little it more, but I’m still really, really proud of myself and what I was able to accomplish here.

“I have been through so much in the last four years to just even be at the Olympics, to say the least. Of course, sitting in third for a minute being like, ‘Oh man, can I hold on, can I put down my third run better?’ was kind of a crazy feeling, but no. No regrets.”

Gu’s attention now shifts to one final shot at a podium, and perhaps a second gold. The feat may feel more straightforward than her first two competitions, both because of Gu’s strengths as a freestyle skier and because of her schedule.

Trying to reach the podium in three events — and managing the extracurricular obligations that accompany being the face of the Beijing Games — is a delicate balancing act. Gu barely had time to stop and talk to reporters Monday after saving a shaky qualification run to make it through to the final. Because the women’s qualification runs were delayed a day by high winds and poor visibility from a snowstorm, Gu ate lunch while waiting for her final score, then rushed off to halfpipe training.

“I was feeling a little bit tired mentally after big air,” Gu said Tuesday after the final. “I almost felt like I wasn’t full in it. I wasn’t in the zone. I wasn’t feeling that rush of excitement and feeling too calm, which sometimes doesn’t work out the best. I’m one of those people that needs the pressure on and glad I was able to put it down.”