But nothing is ever certain in the theatrical world of figure skating and, now, a doping scandal involving the gold medal favorite, Kamila Valieva, has rattled the Games.

This competition, which begins with the short program early Tuesday morning Eastern, will now offer a different test for the students of Coach Eteri Tutberidze. Can her three young students withstand the pressure of a rabid press corps, upset competitors and global skepticism? And has their skill set distanced them so much that no one can catch up if they do not skate their best?

Adding to the drama: the skill set of the athletes evens out after the Russian women, which will place even more scrutiny on judges evaluating the skaters.

In the short program, skaters have less than three minutes to complete a jump combination, two sequences of footwork (one which leads to a double or triple jump), a jump using the forward axel takeoff and three spins. To be in the hunt for a medal after this first phase, skaters need their scores to hover around 80 points.

In this phase of the competition, the placement matters much less than the number of points the athletes earns. Over the past four years, Tutberidze’s team has truly transformed women’s skating; triple axels and quadruple jumps that were deemed rare or impossible have become commonplace. The rules of the sport have not kept up — women are not allowed to do the high-point earning quadruple jumps in the short program. That means the standings can change significantly between the first phase of competition and the four-minute final.

All eyes will be on Valieva, 15. Of the three Russian women set to compete, she is the only one consistently landing the triple axel in the short — a huge advantage in because it is worth so much more than the double axel, and there is no chance to compensate. The axel is recognizable because it is the only takeoff that goes forward. Valieva’s approach to the jump focuses more on efficiency than size — she rotates fast and travels a great distance, but does not garner as much height.

ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva was cleared to compete in the women’s figure skating competition in Beijing, despite failing a drug test in December 2021. (Hadley Green, Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)

What stands out most about Valieva, though, is that she forces observers to abandon the idea that a skater her age cannot match the practiced lines, extensions and edge quality of an athlete who is older. (How can you tell an edge? It’s a lean of the body.) Valieva already has all of those tools, including an incredibly distinct landing position after she takes off on her jumps, with a free leg so extended that it borders on otherworldly.

But Valieva can be a nervous competitor; she can make mistakes when the pressure is on. And amid the doping scandal, one cannot imagine a more dangerous scenario for her. Her goal is to pull so far ahead of the competition in the short program that no one could possibly catch up.

Waiting to overtake her are her two Russian compatriots, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova. Last year, Anna Shcherbakova seemed primed to be the Olympic champion — her performances were so magical that they made the usually stoic Tutberidze cry. Shcherbakova has an aesthetically pleasing balletic style which she will use to compensate for her lack of triple axel.

The element to watch for Shcherbakova is her final jumping pass — a triple Lutz, followed by a triple toe loop. She will enter the jump by going backward and launching on the side of the blade that faces away from the body, before digging in again to vault into the toe loop. Her goal is to be in striking distance of Valieva in the short then race ahead of her in the final where she has the chance to show her two quadruple jumps, which utilize harder entrances than Valieva’s.

Trusova is the daredevil of the group. She skates with speed and intensity, but is the least refined of the three Russians and tends to move from one element to another without difficult transitions. Her strategy relies on generating points in the second phase of the competition, in which she regularly attempts five quadruple jumps. That is not to say that she lands all five, but she catches up and outpaces the competition because she garners points for coming close.

But there are no quadruple jumps in the short program, so Trusova has no jumping advantage. If a skater from another country sneaks into third place in this first phase of competition, it will likely be over Trusova.

So who are the non-Russians competing in the event? They are also phenomenal skaters, but are behind in the rotational revolution. All need to skate the best short programs of their lives and hope the Russians make mistakes in the long program; they do not have the technical firepower to earn as many points as the Russians do on the big quad jumps.

Two Japanese skaters, Kaori Sakamoto and Wakaba Higuchi, are the top of the bunch. Sakamoto’s jumps are big and easy and she has the ability to barrel across the ice with incredible speed. Sakamoto, who placed sixth at the 2018 Games, has been a reliable skater but has never won an Olympic medal. This could be her time.

Higuchi, the 2018 world silver medalist, is known for her passionate footwork on the ice and her competitive firepower. She is capable of landing the triple axel, but the jump has not been consistent. Higuchi is able to draw big marks from judges and wow audiences.

Also in the mix are Loena Hendrickx of Belgium, an alluring skater who has been gaining strength throughout the season; Canada’s Madeline Schizas, a young talent who skated well in the team competition; and South Korea’s Young You, who is capable of landing a high, straight triple axel. Then there is the trio from the United States, Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu.

When it comes to the short program, look for Liu to ascend — she is the most likely to fully rotate her jumps in the air and gain full credit for them. Liu, 16, is widely seen as the future of American figure skating. The key to her rise has been her competitiveness and her ability to land triple axels and quadruple Lutzes. But the Lutz has eluded her since an injury and a growth spurt, but the triple axel appears to be retuning to its consistent form. This year, Liu has showcased more speed and maturity on the ice, but she lacks the edge quality and polish of the other skaters.

Mariah Bell, the national champion, does not have a track record of performing well at major international competitions and offers the easiest short programs of the American women. She will try to earn points through her artistic side, the extended limbs as she travels along the ice and fast, blurry spins. She has been skating well, including landing harder jumping passes, during practices.

Karen Chen, fourth in the 2021 world championships, could be the spoiler of the entire event. Chen has all the tools to be a star — a passionate skating style, big jumps and a layback spin that is among the world’s best. Chen’s jumps, though, might be too big. When she launches in the air, she tends to have a slight delay before she starts to rotate. If she’s nervous, that delay means that she often doesn’t complete all the rotations before she lands to the ground, causing big deductions. So watch Chen’s feet when she lands. If the jump is good, her skates should not shift or generate lots of snow.