She had all the ingredients of the classic American women’s figure skating champion. She was an artist and an athlete, elegant and expressive, with a competitive arsenal of jumps and a program of intricate footwork and transitions ahead of its time.

But Kristi Yamaguchi was also an Olympic champion unlike any the country had seen: An Asian American woman in a sport that long had been the domain of White Americans and Europeans.

Thirty years ago, Yamaguchi won a gold medal. And while she wasn’t feted in traditional ways, her triumph now looks like a seminal moment in the sport’s transformation. Her deep edges carved a new path for Asian American superstars: Michelle Kwan, a two-time Olympic medalist; Nathan Chen, who won the gold medal in the Olympic men’s competition last week; and Alysa Liu and Karen Chen, who will compete in the women’s competition beginning Tuesday.