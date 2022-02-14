The women’s figure skating individual competition is underway at the Beijing Games, where controversy around the event has bubbled for days. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old sensation at the center of another Russian doping case, has been cleared to compete, and Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu will take the ice for Team USA.

Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights.

What to know about the short program

  • Although Valieva is cleared to compete, the International Olympic Committee has already canceled any medal ceremonies that might involve her. Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in late December. That drug, trimetazidine, has never been approved for use in the United States.
  • Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu will compete for Team USA. Bell, 25, won the national championships in January to secure a spot on this Olympic team. In doing so, she became the oldest U.S. women’s figure skater at the Games in nearly a century.
  • Bell is the first American on the ice, competing at 6:29 a.m. Eastern. Liu will skate at around 8:18 a.m., with Chen scheduled for 8:46 a.m. Valieva will follow Chen on the program. Most of the medal contenders will be in the final two groups, which begin around 8 a.m.
