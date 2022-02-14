Follow along for live updates, analysis and highlights.
What to know about the short program
Tara Lipinski: Kamila Valieva 'should not be skating'
Tara Lipinski did not mince words during NBC’s introduction to the women’s short program at the Beijing Olympics, saying that Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee “should not be skating in this competition” because of a failed drug test.
“We have to remind ourselves that she is just 15 years old, a minor, and I know more than anyone what it’s like to compete at an Olympic Games at 15 years old,” Lipinski, a former Olympian, told viewers. “But a positive [drug] test is a positive test. She cannot skate.”
Her broadcast partner, Johnny Weir, concurred.
“If you can’t play fair, then you can’t play and it is a shame because she is a tremendous athlete.”
Earlier in these Games, Valieva became the first woman to land a quadruple jump (twice, in fact) during her free skate as ROC won in last week’s team competition.
Valieva is part of a strong Russian group in Tuesday’s competition, which also includes Alexandra Trusova and Anna Shcherbakova.
The short program is underway in Beijing.
How Kristi Yamaguchi changed American figure skating
She had all the ingredients of the classic American women’s figure skating champion. She was an artist and an athlete, elegant and expressive, with a competitive arsenal of jumps and a program of intricate footwork and transitions ahead of its time.
But Kristi Yamaguchi was also an Olympic champion unlike any the country had seen: An Asian American woman in a sport that long had been the domain of White Americans and Europeans.
Thirty years ago, Yamaguchi won a gold medal. And while she wasn’t feted in traditional ways, her triumph now looks like a seminal moment in the sport’s transformation. Her deep edges carved a new path for Asian American superstars: Michelle Kwan, a two-time Olympic medalist; Nathan Chen, who won the gold medal in the Olympic men’s competition last week; and Alysa Liu and Karen Chen, who will compete in the women’s competition beginning Tuesday.
Five of the 16 figure skaters on the U.S. team in Beijing are of Asian descent. In PyeongChang four years ago, there were seven, including the Shibutani siblings, who won a bronze medal in ice dance. The sport has become so popular with skaters of East Asian decent that those numbers hardly seem remarkable.
What to know about the short program
In the short program, skaters have less than three minutes to complete a jump combination, two sequences of footwork (one which leads to a double or triple jump), a jump using the forward axel takeoff and three spins. To be in the hunt for a medal after this first phase, skaters need their scores to hover around 80 points.
Over the past four years, Russian Coach Eteri Tutberidze’s team has transformed women’s skating; triple axels and quadruple jumps that were deemed rare or impossible have become commonplace.
The rules of the sport have not kept up — women are not allowed to do the high-point earning quadruple jumps in the short program. That means the standings can change significantly between the first phase of competition and the four-minute final.
When will the top skaters take the ice?
BEIJING — Thirty skaters will perform in the women’s short program. The competitors are separated into five groups of six, with a brief warm-up period before each group begins.
Most of the top medal contenders will not skate until the final two groups. Here are some of the most notable skaters. All times are Eastern.
- 6:29 a.m.: Mariah Bell (U.S.)
- 6:36 a.m.: Madeline Schizas (Canada)
- 8:05 a.m.: Wakaba Higuchi (Japan)
- 8:18 a.m.: Alysa Liu (U.S.)
- 8:25 a.m.: Loena Hendrickx (Belgium)
- 8:46 a.m.: Karen Chen (U.S.)
- 8:52 a.m.: Kamila Valieva (ROC)
- 8:59 a.m.: Young You (South Korea)
- 9:05 a.m.: Alexandra Trusova (ROC)
- 9:12 a.m.: Anna Shcherbakova (ROC)
- 9:18 a.m.: Kaori Sakamoto (Japan)
The top 24 skaters advance to the free skate on Thursday evening in Beijing (Thursday morning Eastern), and scores are cumulative. If Valieva is among the top 24, a 25th competitor will be added.