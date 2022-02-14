The court ruled in Valieva’s favor for multiple reasons, according to the decision CAS released: Valieva is considered a “protected person” because she is under 16 years old, and the world anti-doping code treats such competitors with different standards of evidence and offers no specific guidance for provisional suspensions for them; she would suffer irreparable harm if suspended and then later found innocent; CAS found “serious issues of untimely notification,” meaning that Valieva did not have time for a full legal process before the Games.

The CAS ruling will not determine whether the International Olympic Committee will give the Russian Olympic Committee the team figure skating gold medals it won last week. The medal ceremony has not happened. The United States finished second and would be in line to win gold if Russia is stripped of its first-place finish.

“This decision is only about the provisional suspension of her start in future events, and only about that,” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said earlier Monday, before the CAS decision was released. “It’s not about the medal ceremonies or future ceremonies. For us and for all of you, this is an unsatisfactory situation. We would have liked, and have asked for, the parties to have the whole case in its entirety being settled once and for all before this competition starts. We still would hope for that, although that’s unlikely.

“It’s a deeply concerning for us and, of course, for all the athletes,” Adams added.

The court’s ruling brought a swift and strong response from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

“We are disappointed by the message this decision sends,” USOPC chief executive Sarah Hirshland said. “It is the collective responsibility of the entire Olympic community to protest the integrity of sport and to hold our athlete, coaches and all involved to the highest of standards. Athletes have the right to know they are competing on a level playing field. Unfortunately today that right is being denied. This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia.

“We know this case is not yet closed, and we call on everyone in the Olympic Movement to continue to fight for clean sport on behalf of athletes around the world.”

After the Russian Anti-Doping Agency received Valieva’s test results from a Swedish lab, Valieva was briefly suspended. Valieva challenged that decision Feb. 9, and a Russian anti-doping disciplinary committee lifted the suspension, allowing her to continue training ahead of the individual competition in Beijing. The IOC and World Anti-Doping Agency appealed the lifting of the suspension, prompting an expedited CAS hearing.

Valieva entered the Games as the gold medal favorite, and she headlines the trio of Russian teenagers who could sweep the medal podium in the women’s individual competition. Valieva, the defending European champion and Russian national champion, can perform difficult quadruple jumps, and during the team event, before the lab reported her positive drug test, she became the first woman to land a quad at the Olympics.

This doping controversy has tarnished one of the Games’ marquee sports. Valieva’s exceptional performances highlighted the Russians’ win in the team event, but now the results are uncertain.

Before the court’s ruling, the ROC said in a statement that it “is taking comprehensive measures to protect the rights and interests of the ROC Team members and to keep the Olympic gold medal won in fair competition.”

The ROC confirmed Valieva’s positive doping test from a sample collected Dec. 25, during the Russian national championships, but added that she has tested negative before and after that date. That sample contained the prohibited substance trimetazidine, a drug for people with a condition called angina that causes severe chest pain because of inadequate blood flow to the heart. The drug, which has never been approved for use in the United States, could improve an athlete’s endurance.

According to the Associated Press, Valieva’s coach, Eteri Tutberidze, told Russian television: “We are absolutely sure that Kamila is innocent and clean.”

The WADA-accredited lab in Stockholm reported Valieva’s test result more than six weeks after it was collected. A WADA’s handbook says that the reporting of the results from a drug test should occur within 20 days of receipt of the sample. It is unclear when the lab received Valieva’s sample.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency said in a statement that the laboratory informed the agency “the delay in analysis and reporting by the laboratory was caused by another wave of covid-19, an increase in illness among laboratory staff and quarantine rules.”

The Russian athletes in Beijing are competing under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee because the country has been banned from the past three Games since the exposure of a state-sponsored doping scheme at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Russian athletes have still competed at each Olympics, first as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” in PyeongChang and then as representatives of the Russian Olympic Committee in Tokyo and here.

Valieva is considered a “protected person” by WADA because she is under the age of 16. RUSADA said in a statement that it has initiated an investigation into Valieva’s personnel to “identify all the circumstances of the possible anti-doping rules violation in the interests of a ‘protected person.’”

Russian ice dancer Nikita Katsalapov was asked Saturday whether he thought the scandal around Valieva’s test was bad for figure skating. He paused for a moment, then replied: “It’s bad for everyone, and certain situations around the sport are really bad, but I hope everything will be good for Kamila.”

Katsalapov then was asked whether Valieva was upset.

“Of course she is,” he replied. “This situation is very strange.”