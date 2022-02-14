That’s perfect: Why deprive one athlete when you can deprive them all?

More importantly, that clumsy solution ignores that the root issue here extends beyond figure skating and hovers over this entire enterprise: Why would any Russian athlete, in any sport, be awarded a medal of any color henceforth?

The Olympics are hijacked both by a rogue nation and a collection of overseers which hasn’t — and apparently won’t — bring down the hammer to end all this indecision. How to know? When this whole mess started in the wake of the Sochi Winter Games, Valieva was seven years old. By the time there’s progress where it concerns Russians competing in international sporting events without baked-in suspicions, she may well be retired.

Whether Valieva’s performance in the team event was helped, even by the edge of a skate blade, by her ingestion of a drug that’s used most frequently to treat chest pain caused by angina is today’s discussion. But this haziness has loomed over the four Olympics since 2014, when Russia enrolled so many of its athletes in a state-sponsored doping program that resulted in 33 medals in Sochi.

Thirteen of those medals were stripped because of the Russians’ brazen plan. No, wait, sorry: The Court for Arbitration for Sport later reinstated 10 of them.

When is that medal ceremony for team figure skating again? And while we’re asking: If and when Valieva wins gold in the women’s individual competition — she is a skater whose grace and form is currently unmatched — will the IOC just punt the medal ceremony until, say, the Paris 2024 Summer Games? Maybe by then we might have a final answer as to whether the results will stand.

As of Monday afternoon here, Russia had won 18 medals, the second-highest total behind Norway. But maybe there should be a new category for its medals? “Provisionally won?” “Won … for now?” “Won, pending further info?”

Even in the exceedingly unlikely event that these Games aren’t tainted, this situation taints the Games. It was impossible to watch Russian cross-country skier Sergey Ustiugov grab an Olympic flag as he skated the final meters of the men’s 4x10-kilometer relay on Sunday, watch him celebrate with his teammates, without wondering, “Who’s finishing second — and how long before they’re awarded gold?”

That’s not damning of Ustiugov and his teammates specifically. It’s how the IOC and its cronies have forced us to think. When the iron was at its most scorching, the IOC failed to execute the kind of forceful ban that might have effected actual change in the Russian system. Instead, they demanded what amounts to a change of laundry for Russian athletes (their uniforms cannot bear their nation’s flag here) and swapped out the CD for their celebrations (no Russian national anthem, either). But the show goes on, so the mind wonders whether any of it is legitimate.

That has been true for more than a decade now, and the shame of all this is that when the flame is extinguished here Sunday night, the results from so many competitions still should be sketched lightly in pencil.

Athletes who depart China with suspicions about the fairness of their competitions can’t be offered much encouragement, either. American high jumper Eric Kynard, for instance, won silver at the London Olympics in 2012. He was 21 and beaten only by Russian Ivan Uhkov. CAS later determined that Uhkov and 11 other Russian track and field athletes had been doping. The IOC rejected Uhkov’s final appeal — in November 2021. By then, Kynard was 31. Maybe he stepped onto a chair in his backyard and played “The Star-Spangled Banner” to celebrate.

Spread the blame for such a mess around, but good luck sorting out precisely how to divvy it up. There’s so much inbreeding among governing bodies here that it’s difficult to differentiate one organization from the other. CAS claims on its website that it is “an institution independent of any sports organization.” The president of its board is John Coates, an Australian lawyer who has been an IOC member for more than 20 years, a period of time in which he has been on the IOC’s executive board and served as a vice president. That’s independent? The World Anti-Doping Agency was founded by Canadian lawyer Dick Pound, a former Olympic swimmer who was first elected to the IOC in 1978. WADA’s 14-member executive committee includes four current IOC members.

How to tell any of them apart? As American skeleton racer Katie Uhlaender told my colleague Adam Kilgore last week, “How do we really know what’s going on behind the scenes?”

Uhlaender has the right to ask. In 2014, she finished fourth in her event, all of four-hundredths of a second behind Elena Nikitina of — you guessed it — Russia. When Russia’s Sochi scheme was exposed, Nikitina was among more than two dozen Russian athletes banned from the Olympics for life — and Uhlaender appeared to have her medal. On the eve of the 2018 PyeongChang Games, Nikitina was reinstated.

That there has been no significant punishment to the entire Russian delegation in the eight years since both boggles the mind and tugs at the heart. Uhlaender is clear-eyed about it.

“It’s not independent,” she said. “None of this is independent. It’s all run by the IOC. It’s really hard to have faith in a system that failed so hard in 2014.”

Particularly because it’s continuing to fail. According to longtime Olympic historian Bill Mallon, the Russians have been stripped of 31 medals in the five Games dating from 2012. That doesn’t count winning Russian teams on which more than one athlete was disqualified, nor does it account for disqualified Russian athletes who didn’t medal. The evidence suggests there will be more here. This isn’t a witch hunt. The witch has been identified.

Whether it will eventually — and finally — have consequences for Valieva is impossible to say. What’s certain: The women’s short program will be held Tuesday, and she’ll skate in it.

In explaining the reasons CAS will allow Valieva to compete here going forward, Matthieu Reeb, the panel’s director general, cited, among other things, “serious issues of untimely notification of the results” from a test that was reportedly taken on Christmas Day — but that wasn’t reported as negative until after Valieva had competed in the team event here.

Whose fault is that? Well, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency said in a statement: “[T]he reason for the delays in the analysis and reporting by the laboratory was another wave of covid-19.” When in doubt, blame the pandemic.