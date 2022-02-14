The women’s individual figure skating competition begins in Beijing, just one day after a court ruled that 15-year-old Kamila Valieva, the Russian star embroiled in a doping case, is eligible to participate. Americans Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu will also compete as the short program gets underway at around 5 a.m. Eastern. Elsewhere, look for snowboarder Hailey Langland in the women’s big air finals, freestyle skier Eileen Gu in the women’s slopestyle finals and Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin in the women’s downhill. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the Winter Games.

Today in Beijing