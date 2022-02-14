Today in Beijing
Perspective: Olympic bosses ignored their Russia problem, so a 15-year-old will take the heatReturn to menu
BEIJING — The team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics concluded Feb. 7, in the first breath of these Games. The International Olympic Committee has not awarded the medals from that competition because it frankly doesn’t know which color should go to which team. And now there won’t be a medal ceremony following the women’s individual competition, either, should 15-year-old Kamila Valieva finish among the top three, the IOC said late Monday afternoon.
That’s perfect: Why deprive one athlete when you can deprive them all?
More importantly, that clumsy solution ignores that the root issue here extends beyond figure skating and hovers over this entire enterprise: Why would any Russian athlete, in any sport, be awarded a medal of any color henceforth?
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to competeReturn to menu
BEIJING — Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skating star, is eligible to compete Tuesday in the Olympic women’s individual competition after a Monday court ruling, which prompted the International Olympic Committee to cancel any medal ceremonies involving Valieva and drew a strong rebuke from the United States’ Olympic governing body.
Valieva skated in last week’s team event despite testing positive for a banned substance in late December. The result of that drug test was not reported until last week, after the Games had begun, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Valieva’s suspension should be lifted, siding with Russia’s anti-doping agency over the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee.
According to its decision, the court ruled in Valieva’s favor for multiple reasons: Valieva is considered a “protected person” under the World Anti-Doping Agency’s code because she is under 16 years old, and the world anti-doping code treats such competitors with different standards of evidence and offers no specific guidance for provisional suspensions for them; she would suffer irreparable harm if suspended and then later found innocent; CAS found “serious issues of untimely notification,” meaning that Valieva did not have time for a full legal process before the Games.