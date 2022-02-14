Today in Beijing
Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud jumped into first place after the second run Monday of the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle final with a score of 86.56. American Maggie Voisin earned a score of 74.16, good for third place, after landing a double cork 1260 to end her second run.
Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru, the 2020 Youth Olympics gold medalist in freeski slopestyle, was in second with an 82.06 from her first run.
China’s Eileen Gu, in search of a second gold medal in Beijing, had been in third after the first run but after some good performances by her rivals, was in seventh as she began her second run. Gu then fell during the rail section and skied off the rest of the course before getting a score of 16.98. Norway’s Johanne Killi, who had a disappointing first run, then moved up to fifth, pushing Gu to eighth.
A problem with her bindings had caused Gremaud, who won a silver medal in the slopestyle at the 2018 Olympics, to falter in her first run and receive a low score that started her off in 11th place.
In first was the Chinese star’s biggest obstacle in the event, Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru. Taking second in the early going was France’s Tess Ledeux, who finished second to Gu in the big air final last week.
Gu, who had a shaky jump onto a railing early, scored a 69.90 on her first of three scheduled runs. Sildaru, who posted the highest score in qualifying, scored an 82.06 Monday and Ledeux was awarded a 72.91.
American Maggie Voisin, who finished fourth in qualifying, started the final in eighth place with a score of 35.4.
Another member of Team USA, Marin Hamill, withdrew from the final after a crash in qualifying injured her right leg and required her to be taken to an ambulance on a stretcher.
U.S. skier Marin Hamill dropped out of the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle competition after crashing on her second qualifying run Monday and suffering a right leg injury. She will return to the U.S. for further evaluation rather than competing in Tuesday’s final, U.S. Ski & Snowboard confirmed.
Hamill’s first run scored 69.43, good for seventh after qualification. But she crashed and fell during her second run, and was taken off the course on a stretcher.
Hamill initially qualified alongside Eileen Gu, the Californian competing for China, and American Maggie Voisin. The injury came a day after the freestyle skiing slopestyle competition was originally slated to begin, but the event was rescheduled after heavy snowfall and wind forced several event postponements.
BEIJING — At the starting gate, 200 feet up, big air Olympians can choose from a panoramic array of views. Straight ahead, they can take in the grand Beijing skyline, the under-construction Citic Tower poking into the clouds. Behind them, they can peer out at the craggy, brownish Western Mountains in the distance. And to their left, they can gaze upon a dystopic array of cooling towers and blighted office buildings, a fever dream that looks like someone plopped Homer Simpson’s workplace into circa-2005 Bushwick.
At a surreal Olympics of throat swabs, burner phones and barricaded hotels, Big Air Shougang may provide the most surreal images: the world’s most acrobatic snowboarders and skiers twisting and flipping against a backdrop of post-apocalyptic industrial ruins. If you concentrate on the athlete, you will see breathtaking body control that verges on artistry. If you adjust your focus just slightly, you will see rusted silos and paint-chipped buildings, seemingly vacant — unless, God forbid, there are zombies in there plotting the demise of humankind in an unholy alliance with disinfecting robots.
Big Air Shougang hosted Eileen Gu’s indelible gold medal performance at the outset of the Beijing Olympics, but it has grown infamous for its surroundings. Opened in 2019 and constructed on the grounds of an abandoned steel mill, the gigantic jump made of snow has provided a stage for daring feats of athleticism and fodder for memes.
“I noticed that many media friends are covering this venue … and are thinking that this venue has some qualities of cyberpunk to it,” Beijing 2022 spokeswoman Yan Jiarong said.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — In mountain air cold enough to qualify as heinous, a freestyle skiing event Monday night included two Australian medal contenders, and you could just feel somebody out there on Earth happening by it on TV and thinking, What the hell?
The world does have its SPF50 images of Australians as a people whose largest woe entails shooing off the sand from the beach — daily — so a casual observer might lag on what has become quite an evolution, Winter Olympics-wise. It has altered how Olympic geeks think of Australians and maybe a little bit how Australians think of themselves.
At Salt Lake City 2002, two Australians won the first two Australian winter gold medals ever and everybody responded with something along the lines of, What the hell? By Beijing 2022, any Olympic fanatic tunes into two Australian medal contenders in malevolent cold and pretty much goes, Sure, eight below zero Fahrenheit, fine weather for an Aussie.
Fifteen more winter medals since 2002, including four here in Beijing, and the idea of Australia winning such prizes has gone from peculiar to familiar. An awesome sports country has gotten a notch more awesome. It’s not even novel anymore that a 23-year-old woman from Barwon Heads, Victoria, Jakara Anthony, could count surfing among her passions yet also go above the equator and win a gold medal in women’s freestyle moguls, as she did here.
BEIJING — Nine minutes 21 seconds into its semifinal game against Canada on Monday, Switzerland’s women’s hockey team changed goalies. It seemed as much an act of mercy as of ambition. Out went Andrea Braendli, who was wearing four Canadian goals, all of them getting past her in a dizzying span of 125 seconds of the first period. In came Saskia Maurer, who would be wearing a fifth goal exactly 79 seconds after entering, plus another five before it was all over.
News flash: The goalie wasn’t the problem.
Team Canada has done this to just about every opponent — and nearly every poor soul who steps between the pipes to face down its barrage of flying pucks — in what has been a relentless and historic march through the Olympic women’s hockey tournament, one that continued Monday with a thorough 10-3 demolishing of Switzerland in the semifinals.
Next up: Thursday’s gold medal game.
BEIJING — Six thousand two hundred and seven miles from the Ice Cube in Beijing’s Olympic Park, John Shuster’s people were gathered around televisions in the Gold Medal Lounge in Duluth, Minn., in the wee hours of Saturday morning, hoisting $1 drafts in his honor.
Well, truthfully, they were pounding beers because it’s what curlers do. But the Duluth Curling Club’s most famous member was in the Olympics again, and because of that, the lounge — which looks out over the club’s rink — extended its hours for the midnight Central time start. And if nothing else, it was worth toasting Shuster for that.
“We’re running out of pitchers, and now we’ve got Jell-O shots going out,” bartender Brooke Heikkila reported via telephone just before Shuster led teammates Christopher Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Colin Hufman onto the ice in Beijing for a round-robin game against Norway — a game that, much like the watch party back home, started with great expectations but soon fizzled out.
BEIJING — The team figure skating competition at the Beijing Olympics concluded Feb. 7, in the first breath of these Games. The International Olympic Committee has not awarded the medals from that competition because it frankly doesn’t know which color should go to which team. And now there won’t be a medal ceremony following the women’s individual competition, either, should 15-year-old Kamila Valieva finish among the top three, the IOC said late Monday afternoon.
That’s perfect: Why deprive one athlete when you can deprive them all?
More importantly, that clumsy solution ignores that the root issue here extends beyond figure skating and hovers over this entire enterprise: Why would any Russian athlete, in any sport, be awarded a medal of any color henceforth?
BEIJING — Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skating star, is eligible to compete Tuesday in the Olympic women’s individual competition after a Monday court ruling, which prompted the International Olympic Committee to cancel any medal ceremonies involving Valieva and drew a strong rebuke from the United States’ Olympic governing body.
Valieva skated in last week’s team event despite testing positive for a banned substance in late December. The result of that drug test was not reported until last week, after the Games had begun, and the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that Valieva’s suspension should be lifted, siding with Russia’s anti-doping agency over the World Anti-Doping Agency and the International Olympic Committee.
According to its decision, the court ruled in Valieva’s favor for multiple reasons: Valieva is considered a “protected person” under the World Anti-Doping Agency’s code because she is under 16 years old, and the world anti-doping code treats such competitors with different standards of evidence and offers no specific guidance for provisional suspensions for them; she would suffer irreparable harm if suspended and then later found innocent; CAS found “serious issues of untimely notification,” meaning that Valieva did not have time for a full legal process before the Games.