ZHANGJIAKOU, China — In mountain air cold enough to qualify as heinous, a freestyle skiing event Monday night included two Australian medal contenders, and you could just feel somebody out there on Earth happening by it on TV and thinking, What the hell?

The world does have its SPF50 images of Australians as a people whose largest woe entails shooing off the sand from the beach — daily — so a casual observer might lag on what has become quite an evolution, Winter Olympics-wise. It has altered how Olympic geeks think of Australians and maybe a little bit how Australians think of themselves.

At Salt Lake City 2002, two Australians won the first two Australian winter gold medals ever and everybody responded with something along the lines of, What the hell? By Beijing 2022, any Olympic fanatic tunes into two Australian medal contenders in malevolent cold and pretty much goes, Sure, eight below zero Fahrenheit, fine weather for an Aussie.