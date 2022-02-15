But none could upstage Hall, who won his first gold medal in the event, and it was all the sweeter because Goepper earned silver with an 86.48 in his second run. When it was over, Hall and Goepper came together and embraced, eventually wrapping themselves in American flags as they stood on the podium together. Sweden’s Jesper Tjader finished with bronze.

American Colby Stevenson, who had earned a silver in the big air at these Olympics, finished in seventh.

“That’s why I love skiing, with the different ways you can approach it and the creativity,” Hall said. “It just feels good to do it on the world stage.”

Hall, Goepper and Stevenson had spent the better part of the past three weeks together, hanging out in the Athletes’ Village and subsisting on camping meals. “Those have been clutch,” Goepper said this week, when he continued to prepare for the final on a course none of the skiers had ever been on.

Because of that unfamiliarity, Hall arrived in Beijing with an open mind-set and didn’t want to get locked into concrete ideas on what tricks he might attempt. But he grew more comfortable with the course through his qualifying run Tuesday.

“I’m always looking for something creative, something that will bring me joy,” he said. “If I take it too serious, that leads me to kind of have less fun, and that leads to less clean skiing.”

His skiing was clean throughout Wednesday’s final.

Hall “just really stays true to what he thinks is cool. He definitely had different ideas for his rail run, then different ideas for his jump run,” Stevenson said. “He just does a really good job staying in the moment and enjoying every moment, too, and it shows in his skiing.”

Goepper said he was in pain Tuesday after a hard qualifying run, but he still had more left in the tank Wednesday — he saved a few tricks he hadn’t shown earlier this week — and he overcame a disappointing first run and put up the 86.48, still nearly four points behind Hall but good enough to vault him into silver position entering the final run.

Goepper “has been working so hard the last four years, harder than I’ve ever seen anybody work. He’s crazy regimented. Something that would never work for me but works for him, and I respect it so hard,” Hall said. “For him to come out here and lay down that run is amazing.”

The time of day also made a difference: During Tuesday’s qualifier, the afternoon sun at Genting Snow Park had cast long shadows at the bottom of the course, making visibility difficult for skiers as they completed their final jump. It was much easier to see in the morning sun Wednesday.