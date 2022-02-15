Few people understand the path from the Sochi Olympics to the Valieva saga more intimately than Bryan Fogel. Fogel directed “Icarus,” the 2017 documentary that told the story of Grigory Rodchenkov as he turned from the head of Russia’s anti-doping lab to an endangered whistleblower. Fogel spent years following Rodchenkov as he explained how he facilitated Russia’s doping program in Sochi, and then as he fled Russia in fear for his life after he outlined the scheme to the New York Times and the McLaren Report detailed Russia’s doping malfeasance.

Fogel has continued to track Russia’s place within international sports, and he sees connective tissue between what happened eight years ago and the tarnished presence of Valieva, the 15-year-old star, in Beijing.

“Obviously, it’s very hard to compare this violation in Beijing to what happened in Sochi, which was essentially a complete criminal enterprise — just mind-boggling, the level of deceit and fraud,” Fogel said. “But I think the mentality of ‘win at all costs’ is still there. The fact that, yes, this figure skater, this was a positive test from December. Clearly, they didn’t think they were going to get caught. The underlying principle is still there.”

Through a series of punishments, appeals and penalty reductions, the International Olympic Committee and the Court of Arbitration for Sport have allowed Russian athletes to compete at the past three Olympics, first as “Olympic Athletes from Russia” and then under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee. The Russian flag and anthem are absent, but at home, winning athletes are still hailed by government leaders.

“There have been so many balls dropped,” Fogel said. “When the Sochi lid kind of blew open, there was such a cut-and-dried case. All the evidence was there. The IOC with the Court of Arbitration for Sport completely dropped the ball on this. They gave Russia at the time a two-year ban. But it was never a ban. It was a joke.”

“What we’ve seen here is that Russia can do whatever they want,” Fogel added. “There is never really going to be a punishment for it. … This isn’t really surprising to me at all, especially spending years on ‘Icarus’ and continuing to follow the story and continuing to follow what has happened. The disappointment is you have a 15-year-old athlete caught up in politics.”

Fogel views any notion that Russia’s compliance or the IOC’s confrontation of it will improve, at this point, as unrealistic. The World Anti-Doping Agency vowed it would reinstate Russia only if it accepted the facts as laid out by the McLaren Report and turned over data from the lab. Russia took three years to produce the records, “except they stupidly didn’t bother to change the metadata,” Fogel said. “They went into this database and tried to make it look like Rodchenkov was getting bribes from athletes. They deleted hundreds and according to lawyers thousands of entries and doping violations. WADA figured it out. Then they re-suspended Russia and say they should be banned for four years. WADA recommends a total ban. It goes back to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. And they kick it down to two years. And then the Olympics lets them back in again under the ROC.”

In Fogel’s mind, the saga of former Russian Anti-Doing Agency head Yuri Ganos “truly lays out that Russia decided not to change.” In 2020, Ganos denounced Russian authorities for lack of reform. Ganos was accused of — but not charged with — fraud, and fired. “The Russian playbook to a T,” Fogel said. And Russia’s status for Beijing did not change.

“Until the IOC decides that sports ethics and the protection of athletes is more important than the money and the sponsorships and the billions of dollars that they arguably benefit by having Russia in the Games, I don’t see this really changing,” Fogel said. “This happened in PyeongChang. Here we are again in Beijing. The message is clear: You can do what you want, and at the end of the day you’re not going to get really punished. It’s to the detriment of the Olympics and certainly the detriment of sports and I think sad for all these Russian athletes that want to compete cleanly.”

Fogel supported the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act signed in 2020, which criminalizes doping violations if it can be tied to activity in the United States, from banking transactions to competition.

“If that was able to be passed on an international level and enforced where these violations were to become criminal, there might be some real change come about that way,” Fogel said.

For now, Valieva will skate with the eyes of the world on her, representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

“I feel terrible for her,” Fogel said. “I mean, she’s 15 years old. This is not an adult making a decision.