“Until we know the circumstances of the [Valieva] case, I don’t think it’s fair to speak about culture,” he said. “I mean, since the last two years or so, I don’t think there have been that many doping cases with Russian athletes. Is the culture still present or not? I don’t know. But what I see is that the number of positive cases with Russian athletes is — I don’t know if I should say — has diminished or disappeared. I don’t remember in recent time to have a positive test with Russian athletes.”
Speaking during and after a news conference Tuesday, Oswald, who led the IOC’s investigation into Russia’s state-sponsored doping program at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, also said that he does not believe Valieva’s positive test for a banned heart drug indicates a more widespread issue.
“It is not established that there was a relation between this, which seems to be a single case, and the doping state of 2014,” he said. “It seems to have no connection between the two. No such connection has been established so far.”
The 2014 investigation led to the banning of 43 Russian athletes, though 30 of those successfully appealed their bans through CAS.
The IOC said that if Valieva finishes in the top three in this week’s women’s individual competition, as she is heavily favored to do, the IOC will not hold a medal ceremony in Beijing and instead will organize “dignified medal ceremonies once the case of Ms. Valieva has been concluded.” Oswald said the organization made that decision because “we want to allocate the medal to the right person.”