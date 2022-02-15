Weir and Lipinski typically provide entertainment and skating insight during commentary that often centers on Weir’s amusingly outlandish outfits. This time, Weir’s criticism of the Valieva situation was searing and his and Lipinski’s outrage was clear from the very beginning of NBC’s live broadcast at 5 a.m. Eastern time.

“We have to remind ourselves that she is just 15 years old, a minor, and I know more than anyone what it’s like to compete at an Olympic Games at 15 years old,” Lipinski told viewers. “But a positive [drug] test is a positive test. She cannot skate.”

Weir concurred.

“If you can’t play fair, then you can’t play, and it is a shame because she is a tremendous athlete.”

As Valieva warmed up hours later for her turn in the competition, Lipinski and Weir had not changed their tone, which was unusually critical for Olympic broadcasts.

“It’s not just about her skating or not skating,” Lipinski began. “It’s affecting everyone at these Olympic Games to think that there’s going to be no medal ceremony if she’s on the podium. … I can’t even comprehend that. Imagine how it’s affecting so many other skaters’ lives and their experiences.”

“The Olympics were everything that I ever dreamed about, everything that kept me going on the day-to-day,” Weir said, “and to have that experience and that feeling … diminished because of a positive drug test on one of your competitors when everyone else adheres to the rules … it’s a slap in the face to every other skater.”

Lipinski added, “it’s putting a permanent scar on our sport.” Lipinski was a gold medalist as a teenager at the Nagano Games in 1998, and she called standing on the podium during the national anthem her most vivid memory of her Olympics and said it was “so sad” that it was “being taken away.”

According to Weir, the skating community is furious that Valieva is being allowed to compete. Lipinski said she feels that, and sadness, too. Valieva helped the Russian Olympic Committee win the team event earlier in the Games and leads the standings of the women’s competition after the short program.

After her performance Tuesday, Valieva declined to speak with reporters. Valieva was teary-eyed after skating, and Weir addressed the Games’ other competitors, saying, “We’re so sorry it’s overshadowing your Olympics.”

Lipinski reminded viewers that over the past year, she had regarded Valieva as the best figure skater she had ever seen. “Saying that now not only makes me confused but it makes me angry and disoriented by everything that I thought that I knew,” she said.