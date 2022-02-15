Almost everything about the evening was wrong and disturbing. Despite the revelation last week that Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in December, the Russian figure skater was allowed to compete in the women’s individual event Tuesday night. She was not her peerless self, yet her short program score of 82.16 led the field. The quad-jumping phenom made an error, at least by her standard, on a triple axel. Her performance, normally smooth and commanding, quivered at times.

Still, Valieva moved one night closer to a gold medal. Figure skating shambled along behind her, bracing for more turmoil.

As she left the ice at Capital Indoor Stadium, Valieva cried. She looked down and bent over. She straightened up. She stared at the roof. You could sense the heaviness of the past week, one that engulfed her in a drama from which she will never escape. It razed the remainder of her adolescence. With each tear, a vestige of youth dripped away.

Among the many vacuous reasons the Court of Arbitration for Sport gave in clearing Valieva was that, with her complicated case still unresolved, it didn’t want to cause “irreparable harm” to her. She’s an athlete whose under-16 status makes her a “protected person” in World Anti-Doping Agency lingo, which affords her more due process flexibility.

The adults stretched the rules and logic so much that it snapped the integrity of an entire sport. You’re left to look at Valieva as the culprit when, at every step of the process, older people failed her and then pretended they had acted in her best interest.

Their protected teen absorbed it all on this night: the scrutiny, the criticism, the cynicism, the ridicule, the pressure, the doubt. Somehow, Valieva skated and danced and jumped and spun at an elite level. Under different circumstances, it would have been a praiseworthy effort.

However, it didn’t leave you awestruck, just torn. There couldn’t be any unabashed admiration. At the Olympics, a prodigy carried on like a prodigy, but this was no dream skate. The audience was troubled, or perhaps full-on angry, that it could not fully trust what it saw. The doping controversy tainted the moment. With another night of competition remaining, the agitation will linger, and of all people, the 15-year-old will feel it the most.

So much for preventing irreparable harm.

“Tough situation for everyone,” U.S. figure skater Mariah Bell said. “And she’s young.”

If Valieva fares well Thursday in the long program and finishes the job, she won’t be wiping happy and relieved tears at a medal ceremony. No one will. Russia won the team event with Valieva’s help, and after the six-week-old positive test for a banned heart medicine was made known Feb. 8, the International Olympic Committee decided to hold off on presenting medals. Now, it will also delay passing out hardware for the singles competition until after the conclusion of Valieva’s case. Don’t know about you, but this is my first sporting event in which organizers preempted the possible disqualification of an athlete by making up an “In Case This Is Dirty” handbook.

The role Valieva played in this fiasco may never be clear. It seems implausible, but she could just be a kid who mistakenly ingested trimetazidine, a drug for people with a condition called angina that, if used as a performance-enhancer, could improve endurance. She could be aware that she was doping, or she could be an unaware victim of another Russian plot to defraud Olympic glory.

For Valieva, innocence is a protean concept. Culpability for the trimetazidine found in her system — and the convenient delay in reporting it — will be decided in sport court. But at 15, Valieva has already lost the remainder of her childhood purity. This tale is drenched in tragedy, but it is most heartbreaking to wonder where a child shoved into the thorniest bushes of adulthood goes from here.

A week ago, her youth was a blessing. She was so advanced, so evolutionary. Fifteen looked exhilarating.

Fifteen has been downgraded to gloomy.

After her short program, Valieva walked quickly through the media mixed zone with her coach, Eteri Tutberidze. She clutched a large stuffed animal. She did not attend the news conference. She doubles as the most notorious and anonymous athlete at these Games.

At the end of this saga, which is destined to be long and frustrating from any perspective, Valieva figures to be either an acquitted champion who won’t be able to shake the doping stigma, or an illegitimate champion scrubbed of distinction. It would be a waste of brainpower to make an early prediction. The only certainty is that Valieva stands at the center of controversy as a fleeting star who will cease to matter soon in Tutberidze’s assembly-line figure skating program.

She’s young enough to make an Olympic comeback. Most her age do. But on the Russian team, she’s doubtful, at best, to be around in four years. Expendability has become the custom as Tutberidze keeps developing more agile skaters at younger ages, pushing the sport to its physical brink. Russian women, both 15, won gold in the past two Winter Olympics. In 2014, it was Yulia Lipnitskaya. In 2018, it was Alina Zagitova. Lipnitskaya, who struggled with anorexia, retired at 19. Zagitova stopped competing at 17, discouraged because she couldn’t beat younger Russians who were toying with quad jumps.

The reigning Olympic champion was 17 and hopeless. Compare it with the United States, where Karen Chen made the team at 22, and Bell competed Tuesday at 25. Alysa Liu, who is 16, has a future that may include two more Olympic appearances.

Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva, the Russian silver medalist from 2018, were in the arena Tuesday. They came to the media room for a snack and went unnoticed until a couple of reporters approached them and asked for pictures. They smiled and engaged in small talk, a 19-year-old former gold medalist and a 22-year-old former silver medalist whose services are no longer needed.

After Thursday’s finale, after her case is settled, Valieva may not be heard from again. She has yet to really live, but the most publicized — and now polarizing — phase of her life is closer to the end than it should be. For her, athletic reinvention is impossible. A chance at Olympic redemption is laughable. She is forced to see the big picture before her vision fully develops.

“It’s hard enough for me, and I’m 25,” Bell said. “So I don’t know what it would be like if I was 10 years younger.”

For two minutes and 40 seconds, Valieva let muscle memory and music guide her Tuesday night. Her determination was impressive. She survived. But did she cheat along the way to grit?