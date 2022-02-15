For Valieva, these Games could have served as her coronation. Instead, she’s at the center of a doping scandal that has rocked the Beijing Olympics.

Despite testing positive for a banned substance less than two months ago, Valieva was cleared to compete here. Her performance Tuesday had flaws, yet she still earned the top mark of the evening, serving as the first step toward an Olympic title that could be invalidated before she receives the medal.

The teenage superstar brought her hands to her face moments after she finished her program, overwhelmed with emotion. Valieva breezed through the interview area without stopping for questions, and she didn’t attend the news conference intended for the top three athletes but not required.

Valieva learned only a day before this event began that she would be allowed to participate, prompting others to question the integrity of the competition. Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in December, but the lab that analyzed the sample didn’t report its result until last week, after Valieva had already led the Russians to the team event gold medal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled Monday that Valieva could continue competing — citing Valieva’s age, the irreparable harm if she was suspended and later found innocent, and the timing of the news that didn’t allow for a full legal process.

With this doping case still ongoing, the International Olympic Committee has already said it won’t award medals in Beijing if Valieva is among the top three finishers. So she’ll compete again Thursday, possibly clinching the top spot — and then Valieva, the other medalists and the fourth-place finisher must wait an unknown amount of time to learn of the official results that will determine the status of their medals. It’s a messy, imperfect solution but perhaps the only answer when an athlete with a positive drug test is among the competitors.

Valieva soared through the 2021-22 international season, her first as a senior skater. She won European championships and Russian nationals, positioning herself as the gold medal favorite in Beijing. She scored an 82.16 for her short program Tuesday — enough for the lead even with a triple axel that was lopsided in the air yet somehow didn’t bring Valieva falling to the ice.

Some of her closest challengers are the fellow Russians with whom she trains: Anna Shcherbakova, the 2021 world champion, had an excellent skate for a 80.20. Alexandra Trusova fell on her triple axel but earned a 74.60 for fourth. Trusova’s quad-filled free skate could give her the opportunity to climb ahead of Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, who’s in third and vying for a medal with a 79.84.

But is this competition fair? “I would like to refrain from answering that question,” Sakamoto said through an interpreter.

All three of these medal-contending Russian teenagers train under Eteri Tutberidze, the coach whose tactics have drawn scrutiny. Tutberidze has churned out Russian figure skating stars, including 2018 Olympic champion Alina Zagitova and silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva. Shcherbakova won the most recent world championships, and Tutberidze will probably have another Olympic champion once medals from the Beijing Games are finally awarded. Even if Valieva is later disqualified, one of her training mates will have likely finished second and ascend to the gold medal spot.

“If I’m not changing the coach, it means that I like this coach,” Shcherbakova said through an interpreter. “We are very fruitful working together. We are achieving a lot, as you see.”

The trio of Russians entered these Olympics with expectations of sweeping the podium, which no country has ever done in women’s figure skating. The Japanese duo of Sakamoto and Wakaba Higuchi (fifth place with a 73.51) climbed toward the Russians, but most of the competitors here are not close to the tier of Tutberidze’s pupils.

The United States previously produced Olympic medals in women’s figure skating on a regular basis, but the Americans have’t finished on the podium at the three most recent Games. In 2018, the best U.S. finisher was only ninth, and this group of U.S. women — Alysa Liu, Karen Chen and Mariah Bell — doesn’t include any serious medal contenders.

Liu, 16, is the only skater in the American bunch who can land a triple axel, but she wasn’t one of the six athletes who attempted that difficult element in the short program, opting for the safer route with a double axel instead. Liu smiled as she glided off the ice, thrilled with her performance, which earned a 69.50, enough for eighth place.

Chen, who has twice placed fourth at world championships, usually relies on her artistry and clean programs, but she fell on her triple loop. She’s in 13th, and Bell, who fell on her jumping combination, is in 11th.

With all the skaters here competing under the cloud brought on by Valieva’s positive drug test, some challenged the fairness of this event and others instead harped on their personal commitment to preserve the integrity of sport.

“I wish it was a level playing field, and it’s not,” Natasha McKay of Great Britain said.

Meanwhile, Bell answered the first of more than a dozen doping-related questions by saying: “I don't really have anything to say about the situation other than I am a huge advocate for clean sport. I'm 25, and I'm really proud of how I've led my career up to this point.”

Shcherbakova refused to answer questions related to Valieva, and the seat reserved for Valieva at the post-competition news conference remained empty.

The continent of athletes and team staffers from the Russian Olympic Committee cheered loudly as an arena announcer introduced Valieva, and they roared again before and after her performance. Then the teenager hurried away. The debate over Valieva’s eligibility will continue, and even once the competition finishes, this won’t be resolved.