“It’s just an amazing feeling to be able to skate as fast as we did with the whole team,” Norway’s Hallgeir Engebråten said. “This is a team effort, and it means everything.”

That Norway, which defeated the Netherlands in a semifinal pitting the reigning Olympic and world champions, again found itself in the gold medal race is less surprising than the team it faced. The ROC team circled the oval in an Olympic record 3 minutes 36.62 seconds to upset the United States, which entered the competition expecting to contend for, if not win, the gold medal after setting a new world record in the event in early December.

The Americans did that while using a strategy they pioneered, in which the lead racer spearheads the race for its entirety, absorbing the brunt of wind resistance. The development was a departure from the more traditional approach in which a team’s three skaters may cycle through front, middle, and tail positions throughout the race.

Joey Mantia, a two-time men’s mass start world champion, led the world record effort two months, but that same team, which includes Casey Dawson and three-time Olympian Emery Lehman, decided to swap Mantia for Ethan Cepuran against the ROC to rest Mantia for a potential gold medal final.

“The strategy was always to switch out me at some point in the lead, whether it came in the semi or the final,” Mantia said.

In team pursuit, two teams of three begin the race on opposite ends of the oval, at the center of each stretch. They race eight 400-meter laps, one behind the other, and the winner is named when a team’s final skater crosses the line first.

Since the event’s 2006 debut, Norwegian men had finished no better than fourth before their 2018 title.

After a Mantia-led American team beat out the Netherlands for the bronze medal, Norway earned a comfortable victory over the ROC team, whose time was four seconds slower than its Olympic record pace two hours before.

Before the men’s final, Japan’s women held a .32-second lead over Canada before they turned into the final straight, where Nana Takagi, lost her balance and slid into the padding. Canada coasted across the line with in an Olympic record 2 minutes 53.44 seconds. The Netherlands defeated the ROC team for bronze.

Less than an hour later, Engebråten shouted and raised his arms as Norway’s six-legged train split to cross the line in 3 minutes 38.08 seconds. Teammate Sverre Lunde Pedersen, the only returning member from the 2018 gold medal squad, described Tuesday’s medal as having particular significance after last year, when the team took fourth in world championships.

After years finishing behind the Canadians and the Dutch, Pedersen was asked if consecutive Olympic titles solidifies Norway’s place on the team pursuit map.