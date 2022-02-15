His strategy worked. Parrot landed the trick and was awarded a score of 75, good to enough to win a bronze medal in an event that afterward was celebrated by its participants as the most progressive the sport has ever seen. But as these Olympics showcased the new boundaries the sport is pushing – several riders attempted or completed 1800s, including gold medal winner Su Yiming of China and silver medalist Mond Roisland of Norway – the Games also left snowboarders on edge about their sport’s judging, which has been heavily scrutinized after questionable scoring in slopestyle and halfpipe events.

“The sport of snowboarding has been evolving so much in the past 15 years, like every year. It’s not the first time we’ve talked about the judges and everything,” Parrot said. “It’s a judged sport in the end, so there’s always some of the guys that think [they] deserve better. Sometimes it works in your favor; sometimes it doesn’t.”

It appeared to work in Parrot’s favor as he won the gold medal in men’s slopestyle last week, after he was awarded points on his first run for grabbing his board — an element that is as important as flips or spins during a routine. But replays of the run showed that Parrott actually grabbed his knee, which Parrot later acknowledged in an interview with CBC Sports.

His winning score of 90.96 was good enough to edge Su and fellow Canadian Mark McMorris, who after finishing out of the medals in big air Monday said these Olympic Games have brought “wobbles” from judges but that the sport’s evolution has made it more difficult on the people scoring competitions.

“It’s made it trickier to get a grasp on … it’s tough for them. Honestly, how can you decipher an [1800] from that [1800], that that guy landed down there but that guy didn’t? It’s really tricky,” McMorris said. “Just like us, we have a lot of pressure at the Olympics, and so do they.”

The judging in snowboard events, which is conducted by the International Ski Federation (FIS), fell under a microscope again during men’s halfpipe final last week. Japan’s Ayuma Hirano completed an unprecedented second run – he pulled off a triple cork, considered the hardest trick in the sport and one that had never been landed in the Olympics – but it was awarded a curious score of 91.75 by the judges, which kept Hirano in second place. Hirano completed another triple cork on his third run to secure a gold medal, but not before NBC commentator Todd Richards, considered a legend in the sport, unleashed on judges.

“As far as I'm concerned, the judges just grenaded all their credibility,” Richards said during the telecast. “I know the ingredients of a winning run. I know when I see the best run that's ever been done in a halfpipe. Try to tell me where you're deducting from this run. It's unbelievable that this is even happening. It's a travesty to be completely honest with you.”

After the controversy erupted in the men’s slopestyle, Iztok Sumatic, the head judge for Olympic snowboarding, said in an interview with the publication Whitelines that judges had not seen a replay of Parrot’s run before issuing their score.

“I think you have to really analyze that they’re judging live as it goes,” said New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski Synnott, who won a gold medal in women’s slopestyle and finished with silver in big air Tuesday.

“This Games would have been like none other to judge,” said Australia’s Tess Coady, who finished ninth in women’s big air. “They’ve had some pretty challenging calls to make. In saying that, yeah, there’s been some kind of questionable things that have happened as well. But I don’t really feel like there is anybody at fault for that.”

Sadowski Synnott and Coady had watched with anticipation as Austria’s Anna Gasser completed her final run Monday. Gasser threw her hands into the air after landing a trick she had never done in competition – a triple cork with a cab double 1260 – but she was unsure how the Olympic judges might score it. Gasser had wished she had pulled it off with more style and did her best to quell her nerves while waiting at the base of the mountain.

“The judges are deliberating hard,” the venue’s announcer declared, and after another minute, the score was in: 95.50, good enough to vault Glasser to a second consecutive gold medal in the event.

“I thought it should score better … but I would’ve been happy either way, because I could land it and finally do it in a competition,” she said. “You had to stay clean today. That’s what [the judges] wanted to see. I felt like it was a fair competition, but also when you compete yourself, you don’t see everyone.”

The top women in Tuesday’s event came together and shed tears after Gasser had won, which some of the medalists said afterward reflected the camaraderie of their community and the respect they held for each other. They had attempted tricks that had never been landed before: Before Gasser’s groundbreaking run, Japan’s Reira Iwabuchi tried the first triple underflip in Olympic history and barely missed the landing.

“I feel like with women, it’s still easier to judge than the men’s competition. I still feel like we do a lot of different tricks, where with the men you see like all 30 doing 16’s,” Gasser said, but as she settled in to watch the men’s competition a few hours after her gold medal win, more competitors were pushing the limit with 1800s.

That included Parrot, who landed an 1800 with a triple cork on his second run, which allowed him to avoid taking any chances — with his strategy or the judging — as he settled for bronze on his final jump.