Twelve days later, he was competing in the Olympics.

The story of how Marcano, a 35-year-old high school physical education teacher in Manhattan, came to represent his homeland of Trinidad and Tobago this week in the Beijing Winter Games begins with a track and field career that never quite took him where his dreams had promised, and ends, at least for now, with a pair of runs that helped his country to a 28th-place finish out of 30 sleds in the two-man competition.

And in between, it involves the classic underdog bobsled movie “Cool Runnings,” an ambitious British/Trinidadian dual-citizen and bobsled driver with a case of wanderlust and a strong power of persuasion, a direct message on Instagram that gave new meaning to the phrase “sliding into your DMs,” and a push competition in Calgary in October that had observers checking each other’s stopwatches to make sure the preposterous times they were displaying were accurate.

But even that rough outline can’t quite convey the sense of wonder and disbelief that filled Marcano on Tuesday night as he tried to explain an improbable journey that zoomed from the initial notion of pushing a bobsled to actually pushing a bobsled in the Olympics in a little more than six months.

“Nobody would believe this,” he said in a gentle island lilt that sounded like the way coconuts smell or blue saltwater feels. “I’m not even sure I believe it.”

It is perhaps best left to Axel Brown — the driver of Marcano’s sled and, along with Marcano and alternate Shakeel John, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s first Winter Olympians in 20 years — to explain what in the holy creation happened to put them all together on a six-degree Fahrenheit night on a mountain in China.

It was Brown, a veteran of seven years in bobsled in Britain, who got the idea last summer to switch his national designation to his mother’s Trinidad and Tobago — which he did officially in July — and recruit a team to race in Beijing. He admits he was inspired, at least in part, by “Cool Runnings,” the heartwarming (and at least partially true) story of the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team that competed in the Calgary Games.

“We’re living in the shadow of that legacy now,” Brown said, “so I think we should embrace it.”

To recruit a brakeman, he turned first to Instagram, clicking through the profiles of some of the top Trinidadian sprinters — the nation boasting a long legacy of them, with Ato Boldon perhaps the best-known — until he landed on Marcano’s page. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Marcano was bigger and broader than most sprinters — perfect, in other words, for bobsled, where the best athletes combine foot speed with superb upper-body strength.

In a direct message, Brown — himself an athletic experimenter who walked onto the football team at Colorado State University in 2013 — explained his mission and asked Marcano if he would consider trying out as his brakeman.

Marcano thought the guy was either a lunatic or a grifter.

“At first, I was like: ‘Um, I’ll let you know. I’ll get back to you,’” he said. “Then I didn’t.”

“He was skeptical,” Brown said, “understandably.”

But Brown wore him down with multiple messages over the course of a few days, filling Marcano in on his credentials (five years in Britain’s bobsled program as a brakeman, two more as a driver), his funding (a budget of $100,000), and his vision. The last of these came with the magic word: Olympics. There were no promises, but Brown thought he could get them qualified for Beijing via the North American Cup early in the winter.

A longtime sprinter who was a finalist three times in the 100-meter dash at Trinidad and Tobago’s national championship — and a member of the country’s 2021 World Championships 4x100-meter relay team until the meet was canceled because of the pandemic — Marcano, at 35, had just about given up on his dream of making a Summer Olympic team. But here was a seemingly realistic pathway to the next-best thing: the Winter Olympics. The extent of his bobsled knowledge was that Jamaica once had a team and that track athletes such as Lolo Jones and Lauryn Williams had transitioned to the sport.

“He told me: ‘Coach, I want to try this bobsled thing. I’m going to go for it,’” said Pete Charles, sprint coach at the Central Park Track Club in Manhattan, where Marcano trains. He had earned lanes in the 60-meter dash at the prestigious Millrose Games and the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix this month, but he had to withdraw because of the Olympics.

Brown and Marcano agreed to meet in October in Park City, Utah, for what amounted to a tryout camp. Also there was John, a 20-year-old sprinter Brown had discovered on a trip to Trinidad and invited to join the tryout. John agreed and 10 days later was on a plane to Utah.

It was there that Brown first came to understand what Marcano was capable of. Within two days of push-training at a practice facility, Marcano had met the Canadian push standard — a metric that serves as something of an international standard — and had also beaten Brown’s own best times from his days as a brakeman by almost three-tenths of a second, an eternity in bobsled.

“He was already, by that measure, one of the best in the world in bobsled,” Brown said.

By the time they all got to Beijing, Marcano had made countless push-runs at practice facilities — where the track is short and straight, without the turns and steep drops of an actual bobsled track — but had yet to experience the real thing. That would come at the Olympic track in Yanqing, a 5,300-foot monster with 16 turns and nearly 400 feet of vertical drop.

Two days after his first trip down the track, Marcano would carry the Trinidad and Tobago flag in the Opening Ceremonies — making him perhaps the first athlete to have that honor before actually competing for that country in his chosen sport.

And 10 days after that, he and Brown made their first official run down the Yanqing track. His first words to Brown: “I think I’m hooked.”