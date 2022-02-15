The top-seeded U.S. men’s hockey team is back on the ice on Day 12 of the Beijing Olympics, with its quarterfinal game against Slovakia scheduled to begin at 11:10 p.m. Eastern time. Elsewhere, there are two freestyle skiing medal events on the schedule, including the men’s slopestyle competition, which resumes at 8:30 p.m. Eastern and features American Colby Stevenson, who won silver in the big air event last week. Medals are also up for grabs in Alpine skiing’s men’s slalom, biathlon, cross-country skiing and short-track speedskating. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the Winter Games.

Today in Beijing

  • The U.S. men’s hockey team went undefeated during the preliminary round to earn the top seed in the quarterfinals. The Americans will face Slovakia in a quarterfinal at 11:10 p.m. Eastern time and are two wins from a medal. The other three quarterfinals follow Wednesday morning, as does the women’s hockey bronze medal match between Finland and Switzerland.
  • U.S. freestyle skier Colby Stevenson, who won a big air medal last week to complete his comeback from a major car accident, is back in action in the slopestyle event beginning at 8:30 p.m. Eastern. Americans Alexander Hall and Nicholas Goepper are also among the 12 athletes competing for medals. Three Americans also remain in contention in the aerials competition, which resumes at 6 a.m. Eastern.
  • Medals will be awarded in two short-track speedskating events: the men’s 5,000-meter relay and the women’s 1,500 meters. Americans Kristen Santos and Corinne Stoddard will both compete in the 1,500 after Santos finished fourth and Stoddard seventh in the 1,000 meters last week.
