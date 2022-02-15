Today in Beijing
Perspective: Even if Kamila Valieva wins, she will be defined by what she has lostReturn to menu
BEIJING — The girl was gone, nearly all gone, 15 years old and absent an adolescent spirit. Maybe most of the child in Kamila Valieva had vanished earlier, but the isolation of precocious talent is different from infamy. On the saddest night of the Beijing Winter Olympics, with every probing eye locked on her, a teenager became a renegade.
Almost everything about the evening was wrong and disturbing. Despite the revelation last week that Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in December, the Russian figure skater was allowed to compete in the women’s individual event Tuesday night. She was not her peerless self, yet her short program score of 82.16 led the field. The quad-jumping phenom made an error, at least by her standard, on a triple axel. Her performance, normally smooth and commanding, quivered at times.
Still, Valieva moved one night closer to a gold medal. Figure skating shambled along behind her, bracing for more turmoil.
How does Norway dominate the Winter Games? By not worrying about success.Return to menu
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — At yet another Norway-mad Winter Olympics with Norway dominance and Norway medals and Norway flags and the Norway anthem and really cool official Norway ski caps all over the place, there came a gripping event Tuesday in which Norway trailed considerably.
Norway does trail sometimes, even as it has wrung a dynasty from a mere 5.5 million citizens, and even as it leads the medals and the gold medals here with 26 and 12, and romped through PyeongChang 2018 with a record 39 medals, and finished a narrow second to host Russia at Sochi 2014 but really won considering Russia’s spectacular cheating scandal. Even with its national anthem containing the word “rugged,” plus the lyric, “Sure, we were not many, but we were enough,” and with that pulmonary superiority over others forged from lifelong inhalation of frigid air while cross-country skiing from ages such as 2, Norway still can trail.
It trailed in fourth place and trailed the front-running Russians by 43 seconds Tuesday in the late stages of one big goose bump of a four-man biathlon relay in sunshine and 2 degrees Fahrenheit and wind and a gnarly-slow track. Eventually the guys on the anchor leg did their skiing and shooting, skiing and shooting, with the Russians way out front all the way, until something happened that wreaked gasps. Russian anchor Eduard Latypov arrived at the final shooting ahead of everyone and began missing.
A few months ago, he had never pushed a bobsled. This week, he pushed one in the Olympics.Return to menu
YANQING, China — A modern two-man bobsled is 375-plus pounds of carbon fiber and metal that hurtles down an icy chute at speeds of up to 90 mph. The first time Andre Marcano folded himself into one for a trip down a real bobsled track was Feb. 2 at Yanqing National Sliding Centre, about 45 miles northwest of Beijing.
Twelve days later, he was competing in the Olympics.
The story of how Marcano, a 35-year-old high school physical education teacher in Manhattan, came to represent his homeland of Trinidad and Tobago this week in the Beijing Winter Games begins with a track and field career that never quite took him where his dreams had promised, and ends, at least for now, with a pair of runs that helped his country to a 28th-place finish out of 30 sleds in the two-man competition.
And in between, it involves the classic underdog bobsled movie “Cool Runnings,” an ambitious British/Trinidadian dual-citizen and bobsled driver with a case of wanderlust and a strong power of persuasion, a direct message on Instagram that gave new meaning to the phrase “sliding into your DMs,” and a push competition in Calgary in October that had observers checking each other’s stopwatches to make sure the preposterous times they were displaying were accurate.