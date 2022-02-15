Today in Beijing
As snowboarders continue to push limits, the sport may be too difficult to judge
BEIJING — As Canada’s Max Parrot prepared for his third run in the men’s big air final Tuesday, the event’s judges were on the top of his mind. Less than a week after he won a controversial gold medal in the slopestyle when judges appeared to award him points for a trick he didn’t do, Parrot didn’t want to risk anything in his bid to make the podium again. He knew a clean, safe frontside 1620 most likely would be good enough for a medal.
His strategy worked. Parrot landed the trick and was awarded a score of 75, good to enough to win a bronze medal in an event that afterward was celebrated by its participants as the most progressive the sport has ever seen. But as these Olympics showcased the new boundaries the sport is pushing — several riders attempted or completed 1800s, including gold medal winner Su Yiming of China and silver medalist Mond Roisland of Norway — the Games also left snowboarders on edge about their sport’s judging, which has been heavily scrutinized after questionable scoring in slopestyle and halfpipe events.
“The sport of snowboarding has been evolving so much in the past 15 years, like every year. It’s not the first time we’ve talked about the judges and everything,” Parrot said. “It’s a judged sport in the end, so there’s always some of the guys that think [they] deserve better. Sometimes it works in your favor; sometimes it doesn’t.”
When all the noise Tuesday was about Kamila Valieva, she had nothing to say
BEIJING — The room where the media meets the figure skaters at the Beijing Olympics is about 50 feet by 50 feet. It is located under the Capital Indoor Stadium stands, connected to the arena ice by a tunnel and a set of glass doors. A winding pathway, with light metal barriers on each side, has been set up inside the room.
Each skater here must walk along this path when they finish competing. Reporters stand on either side of the barriers and the skaters are expected to stop and answer questions as they move down the path, an area known as the mixed zone.
The mixed zone Tuesday night became the place for the dirty business of collecting reaction to Russian skater Kamila Valieva’s presence in the women’s individual short program despite her positive test for a banned heart medication. Among media, there was a tacit acknowledgment of the strangeness of adults asking young women, many still teenagers clutching stuffed animals, about a 15-year-old’s positive doping test.
But Valieva’s test had become the story of these Olympics.
Perspective: Even if Kamila Valieva wins, she will be defined by what she has lost
BEIJING — The girl was gone, nearly all gone, 15 years old and absent an adolescent spirit. Maybe most of the child in Kamila Valieva had vanished earlier, but the isolation of precocious talent is different from infamy. On the saddest night of the Beijing Winter Olympics, with every probing eye locked on her, a teenager became a renegade.
Almost everything about the evening was wrong and disturbing. Despite the revelation last week that Valieva tested positive for a banned substance in December, the Russian figure skater was allowed to compete in the women’s individual event Tuesday night. She was not her peerless self, yet her short program score of 82.16 led the field. The quad-jumping phenom made an error, at least by her standard, on a triple axel. Her performance, normally smooth and commanding, quivered at times.
Still, Valieva moved one night closer to a gold medal. Figure skating shambled along behind her, bracing for more turmoil.
How does Norway dominate the Winter Games? By not worrying about success.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China — At yet another Norway-mad Winter Olympics with Norway dominance and Norway medals and Norway flags and the Norway anthem and really cool official Norway ski caps all over the place, there came a gripping event Tuesday in which Norway trailed considerably.
Norway does trail sometimes, even as it has wrung a dynasty from a mere 5.5 million citizens, and even as it leads the medals and the gold medals here with 26 and 12, and romped through PyeongChang 2018 with a record 39 medals, and finished a narrow second to host Russia at Sochi 2014 but really won considering Russia’s spectacular cheating scandal. Even with its national anthem containing the word “rugged,” plus the lyric, “Sure, we were not many, but we were enough,” and with that pulmonary superiority over others forged from lifelong inhalation of frigid air while cross-country skiing from ages such as 2, Norway still can trail.
It trailed in fourth place and trailed the front-running Russians by 43 seconds Tuesday in the late stages of one big goose bump of a four-man biathlon relay in sunshine and 2 degrees Fahrenheit and wind and a gnarly-slow track. Eventually the guys on the anchor leg did their skiing and shooting, skiing and shooting, with the Russians way out front all the way, until something happened that wreaked gasps. Russian anchor Eduard Latypov arrived at the final shooting ahead of everyone and began missing.
A few months ago, he had never pushed a bobsled. This week, he pushed one in the Olympics.
YANQING, China — A modern two-man bobsled is 375-plus pounds of carbon fiber and metal that hurtles down an icy chute at speeds of up to 90 mph. The first time Andre Marcano folded himself into one for a trip down a real bobsled track was Feb. 2 at Yanqing National Sliding Centre, about 45 miles northwest of Beijing.
Twelve days later, he was competing in the Olympics.
The story of how Marcano, a 35-year-old high school physical education teacher in Manhattan, came to represent his homeland of Trinidad and Tobago this week in the Beijing Winter Games begins with a track and field career that never quite took him where his dreams had promised, and ends, at least for now, with a pair of runs that helped his country to a 28th-place finish out of 30 sleds in the two-man competition.
And in between, it involves the classic underdog bobsled movie “Cool Runnings,” an ambitious British/Trinidadian dual-citizen and bobsled driver with a case of wanderlust and a strong power of persuasion, a direct message on Instagram that gave new meaning to the phrase “sliding into your DMs,” and a push competition in Calgary in October that had observers checking each other’s stopwatches to make sure the preposterous times they were displaying were accurate.