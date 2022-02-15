BEIJING — As Canada’s Max Parrot prepared for his third run in the men’s big air final Tuesday, the event’s judges were on the top of his mind. Less than a week after he won a controversial gold medal in the slopestyle when judges appeared to award him points for a trick he didn’t do, Parrot didn’t want to risk anything in his bid to make the podium again. He knew a clean, safe frontside 1620 most likely would be good enough for a medal.

His strategy worked. Parrot landed the trick and was awarded a score of 75, good to enough to win a bronze medal in an event that afterward was celebrated by its participants as the most progressive the sport has ever seen. But as these Olympics showcased the new boundaries the sport is pushing — several riders attempted or completed 1800s, including gold medal winner Su Yiming of China and silver medalist Mond Roisland of Norway — the Games also left snowboarders on edge about their sport’s judging, which has been heavily scrutinized after questionable scoring in slopestyle and halfpipe events.