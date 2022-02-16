For Lillis, that meant his Beijing Olympics were done, a sixth-place finish in the men’s aerials individual final and a gold medal in the mixed-team aerials competition to show for it.

Story continues below advertisement

Aerials, the freestyle skiing discipline populated mostly by former gymnasts seeking new thrills, operates with an all-or-nothing final, setting itself apart from its cousins in halfpipe, slopestyle and big air, in which skiers have three runs and their highest score counts. Even in biathlon and ski jumping, an athlete gets multiple attempts at shooting five targets and hurling themselves off a hill. But in aerials, there is no room for error in the final.

Advertisement

“So you can come out in training, stomp every jump, do it all perfect and miss that one competition jump. And you’ve traveled across the entire world to take one jump,” said American Justin Schoenefeld, who finished fifth Wednesday. “One comp jump, and it’s a real bummer sometimes.”

It is cruel, as Chinese gold medalist Qi Guangpu, 31, said. But it is exactly how aerialists like it.

Story continues below advertisement

“To a certain extent, that’s just the culture of aerial skiing,” Lillis said. “It’s a little bit what sets us apart from other freestyle sports. … I like that in these big events, because it lets people really go for it in those rounds and you see super-high scores going into that final round. But at the end of the day, you have to decide a winner, and I’d say it’s the culture of our sport to just go big or go home and try to stick it.”

Advertisement

In aerials, the final is divided into two parts. In what’s referred to as Final 1, the top 12 athletes from qualifying jump twice each, and the best of their two attempts determines which six advance to Final 2.

In Final 2, the six athletes take one all-or-nothing jump to determine who medals, years of training boiled down into one eight-to-10-second performance. In Monday’s women’s final, American Ashley Caldwell had the two highest scores of Final 1 — a 103.92 on her first jump and a 105.6 on her second — that did her no good when she fell upon landing in Final 2 and earned an 83.71. She finished fourth, and her heartbreak was palpable.

Story continues below advertisement

“I don’t want to talk to anyone,” she cried into the arms of a Team USA staffer before tearfully extolling her competitors with a smile on her face for their willingness to push the sport.

Advertisement

“There’s always heartbreak among great success,” Caldwell said before congratulating women’s winner Xu Mengtao, a 31-year-old Chinese athlete just like Qi. “… Taotao’s been pushing triples for longer than I have, and for her to win a gold medal in her own country is an incredible accomplishment and it brought tears to my eyes just as much as the sadness is.”

Progression is what aerialists willingly trade for devastation, and ultimately the pride of competing is going for the biggest trick, not winning safely. On Wednesday, 10 of the men’s aerialists scored higher than a 116.50 heading into the final round, which was the score that ultimately won Ukrainian Oleksandr Abramenko silver.

Story continues below advertisement

The difference? Those tricks on the high-scoring runs looked clean, but they had a lower degree of difficulty.

Advertisement

Qi took gold, his first individual medal in four Olympic Games and just China’s second ever in men’s aerials, by marrying both elements and scoring a 129. He went with the same trick Lillis was trying to execute — three flips, five twists — which he began practicing a decade ago but had never landed in competition.

He donned a shiny gold helmet, launched himself and spun as his coach screamed, “You’re good, you’re good, you’re good!” from the side of the jump, indicating Qi didn’t need to adjust his speed of rotation as he was coming down to land. When he landed, he thrust both fists in the air and arched his back in exaltation as spectators erupted at Genting Snow Park.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a super difficult [trick], and it takes a lot for you to finish that,” Qi said. “… When I did the jump, I was so excited. It’s very surreal for me. When I was in the air, I thought I was close but not there. And I finally made it.