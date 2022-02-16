Each lunge sounds more powerful than the last, and it’s enough to make your quads weary just watching her bounce side to side like a thunderous ping-pong ball.

Such exercises certainly helped prepare Choi for the Olympic stage, but it was a less corporeal practice that helped the reigning gold medalist maintain her women’s 1,500-meter title Wednesday night, when she outclassed a field of recurrent champions to keep her crown.

“Before the game [I] made a lot of predictions and foresaw what was going to happen,” she said through an interpreter. “Because of those predictions, [I] was able to keep [my] leading position and finally won the game.”

Choi and compatriot Lee Yubin held leading positions early in the race before lending the role to China’s Han Yutong, a bronze medalist in the 3,000-meter relay, with 11 laps to go. Choi regained control, and as the pace accelerated with three laps left, she pulled away from Dutch world champion Suzanne Schulting, with Italy’s Arianna Fontana, the most decorated athlete in short track history, threatening from behind. Fontana won silver, edging Schulting who took bronze.

Visualizing such an impressive victory may not have been on Choi’s mind in 2018, when she said she entered the 1,500-meter final lacking experience having “never competed in any major events.”

Up until that point, Choi, then 19, had seven world championship gold medals and the 1,500-meter world record to her name. But she had never competed in the Winter Games. In her debut in PyeongChang, she won gold in both the women’s 3,000-meter relay and 1,500-meter race, the longest of the individual short track events.

Choi followed that success with seven world championship golds and three silvers. Despite suffering knee and ankle injuries in October, she entered the 1,500 final having won two more silver medals in the women’s 1,000 and 3,000 relay races in Beijing. Come Wednesday, she said she wanted to put on a show, and she did.

She cruised to a two-second victory in the quarterfinal, set an Olympic record in the semifinal (2 minutes 16.831 seconds), and in the final, outpaced late surges from Fontana, who entered the race as a 10-time Olympic medalist, and Schulting, perhaps the sport’s most dominant force after winning five gold medals at the last world championships.

“I didn’t know really what was going to happen because obviously there were a lot of good women here that were gonna fight, make it hard to be on the podium,” Fontana said. “… So being on the podium today it’s pretty big.”

Choi, now age 23, not only maintains her reign in the Olympic event, she extends the broader legacy of South Korean short track, which has carved an outsize place in the sport, as the Canadians have in curling, and as the Dutch have on the long track.

South Korea entered Beijing with 24 gold medals in short track, more than twice that of China, the next closest. China and Canada also lag behind South Korea’s 38 total medals. In Beijing, the country again has more short track medals than any other. It added a silver in the men’s 5,000-meter relay earlier Wednesday, before Choi won gold.

Earlier, Americans Kristen Santos, Corinne Stoddard and Julie Letai advanced past the quarterfinals, but all were gone by the final.