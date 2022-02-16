Story continues below advertisement

Had it not been for the dark cloud cast by this Olympic doping scandal, the level of skating might have thrilled. Three points separate the top three skaters, but this tight competition likely will not last. Look for Valieva and her two Russian counterparts to pull away in the final as they skyrocket into the air, landing jumps and triple-triple combinations that skaters from other countries simply cannot execute.

At the end of the night, expect one of the skaters from the Russian Olympic Committee to be atop the podium. The question is simply: who is healthy enough — and mentally strong enough — to do it?

Analysts expected this competition to be a simple coronation for Valieva, complete with a program set to Ravel’s “Bolero,” a methodic piece of music associated with the iconic ice dance of Great Britain’s Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean — the only time Olympic have unanimously deemed a performance artistically perfect.

Valieva’s version shows some of her skills — her flexibility, an efficiently jumped triple axel and three soaring quadruple jumps, two of which are done in combination. Her very first jump, the quadruple Salchow, illustrates her jumping power. It starts with a subtle swing of her front leg that’s hardly detectable before setting off to the sky, then a clean and smooth landing.

But the distinct Olympic pressure can unnerve the steeliest competitors (ask a skating fan about Kurt Browning or Michelle Kwan, and then offer the tissues) and Valieva has shown that nerves can get to her. If she loses her concentration, it will likely show up toward the end of the program when she gets tired. Given her mistake in the short program, Valieva likely does not have much of a cushion — she needs all three of her quadruple jumps. If she does not have them, her two Russian teammates could easily capitalize.

Of those two ROC teammates, Anna Shcherbakova is the dark horse in this calculation — that is, if a reigning world champion can be a dark horse. In 2021, Shcherbakova amazed judges with her brilliance. How good is she? Well, she is in striking distance of Valieva, even though she only attempted a double axel when the other Russians tried triples. She did it through utilizing speed and musicality, striking photo-ready images with each dramatic pause.

But she remains an uncertain threat because an injury has made her quadruple jumps less reliable. She came to Beijing practicing quadruple jumps with two different entrances — the flip, in which a skater takes off after digging in to the ice on the side of the blade between the legs, and the Lutz, which takes off after vaulting on the side of the blade facing out side the body — but they remain iffy. It’s also worth noting that those two entrances are harder than the ones performed by Valieva and can rack up more points.

Unlike Valieva, Shcherbakova shines even brighter when the pressure is on, so it would not be a surprise if she pulls out all the stops in Thursday’s competition to win. Because of her speed and balletic qualities, she does not need to match her competitors quad-for-quad-for-quad-for-triple axel. The two quads would do the trick for her to win.

If there is to be a miraculous upset in the ranks, it will likely come from Alexandra Trusova, who is in fourth place after the short program. Trusova is attempting to uncork five quadruple jumps, which makes her deadly in this final phase.

That’s because of the judging system, which rewards a fully rotated quadruple jump with a disastrous landing more than a triple jump executed cleanly. If Trusova can rotate the jumps successfully, she can accrue more points than the other women who attempt the triple jump, even if she collapses on the ice.

If Trusova somehow lands all five, she will, hands down, be the Olympic champion. If she rotates all five and falls on some, she will be on the podium. This potential crash course of skating will be set with Trusova barreling down the ice to the rock-and-roll sounds from the soundtrack of the movie “Cruella,” a perfect fit for her madcap style.

That three women with such diverse strategies come from the same training facility speaks to the innovation happening under the tutelage of Eteri Tutberidze, whose skaters have pushed women’s skating in ways that no observer thought was possible. But their presence at the Games also highlights the concerns about the approach — one skater has been taking heart medication and the other two are skating with injuries. And although Tutberidze has built an unquestionable dynasty — she has not produced any lasting stars. Her last two medalists, Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva, are so banged up that their competitive days are far behind them and they could no longer do the programs they performed as little girls.

Interestingly enough, Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto will be offering quite the contrast, when she skates to a triumphant program about womanhood. “I am no quitter, I am a fighter, I want the power,” are lyrics to the song “No More Fight Left in Me,” which will accompany Sakamoto as she races across the ice in her prototypical fashion. Sakamoto uses that power to propel herself into beautiful triple jumps. The issue is that she is not enough of a jumper to have kept up with the Russian contingent. She has neither a quadruple jump nor a triple axel, and she does not have the extended body lines and musicality to compensate for it. Sakamoto, who enters the free skate in third place, will need serious mistakes from the Russian trio to make the podium.

The other skater to watch is Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi, who is sitting in fifth place and could sneak on the podium. Higuchi’s vehicle for victory is “The Lion King,” which has not traditionally brought much success for skaters. But her program is joyous and free, starting with her rising like sun in the film’s opening, and then capitalizing on the energy she brings to the sport. Higuchi is capable of the triple axel — she landed a beauty in the short program — and performs the difficult triple Lutz-triple toe combination twice, which makes her the best technician among the skaters are not representing the ROC.

Beyond the top five, the level of competition flattens out — only 10 points separate the skaters between sixth and 20th place. That’s good news for the United States, which had a terrible showing in the short program.

Team USA’s trio includes Alysa Liu, who finds herself in eighth place after an uncharacteristic underrotation in the short program on one of her best combinations. Liu skated with ease and joy — she looked thrilled to be on the ice — but her success in the free skate relies on her showing the world what she is capable of: a big triple axel and steady, solid jumps. Liu is in a bit of a growing phase — she has dealt with an injury, a growth spurt and coaching changes during the course of the pandemic — and should take this competition as a learning experience.

Mariah Bell’s best performances, including her win at the national championships, have been to the k.d. lang rendition of “Hallelujah.” Bell, the worst jumper of the three American women, will try to pick up points through expression and her clean, tidy skating style — which is the opposite of Liu’s frantic blur.

Because of her program’s simplicity, Bell’s only prayer for rising in this competition is to skate cleanly — which has only happened a handful of times. At 25, this is probably Bell’s first and last Olympic experience. This performance will be definitive for her career.

Karen Chen finds herself in 13th place, well out of medal contention. Her disastrous short program left her in tears, but Chen’s skate to the Butterfly Lovers’ concerto brought good vibes to the free skate in the team event — when she again found herself in a position of redemption after a terrible short program.