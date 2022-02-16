Mann just stood there, his Olympics over. At the opposite end of the ice Wednesday afternoon at National Indoor Stadium, Andy Miele, the captain of the U.S. men’s hockey team, was the fifth American skater to try to beat Slovakian goalie Patrik Rybar in a shootout. When Rybar stuffed Miele’s forehand attempt, he became the fifth American skater to fail. That was enough to eliminate the United States from the tournament, a 3-2 shootout loss in the quarterfinals that felt as if it came too early, far too early.

“We really felt like we had a lot more in us than just the quarters,” Mann said. “I think everyone watching could probably feel that as well. But you can’t script it up how you want it every time, and life and hockey are about learning things and taking what life gives you and trying to make lemonade out of lemons, I guess.”

There’s something in that summation that speaks to the entire Olympic tournament — trying to make something sweet and special when the ingredients changed at the last minute. Mann is 23. He played his college hockey at Michigan and now plays professionally in Sweden. He was not supposed to be here.

Neither was Nick Abruzzese, the forward from Harvard who scored the Americans’ first goal. Neither was Sam Hentges, another forward who plays collegiately at St. Cloud State and put the United States up 2-1 in the second period.

This was supposed to be a tournament full of NHL talent, with the accompanying attention and prestige. An American team led by Matthews facing a Canadian team led by Connor McDavid, with a German team featuring Leon Draisaitl and a Russian team with Alex Ovechkin — that’s marquee stuff.

What happened here is not that, and that’s no one’s fault — least of all the American players who heaved and gasped their way through 60 minutes of regulation, a frantic 10-minute three-on-three overtime in which the whistle scarcely blew and then five shootout attempts for each team. That’s a full day in the midst of a tough tournament, and the hockey was absolutely entertaining.

But the best of the Olympics means the best the world has to offer. It’s why, in the Summer Games, the women’s soccer tournament is a featured event and the men’s is something of an afterthought. The women field teams of the best players on the planet. The men are the best on the planet — as long as all but three of them per team are under 23. The kids who pull on the soccer jerseys of their countries care deeply, and the product can be entertaining. Yet the entire operation is informed more by who isn’t there than who is.

That was the same with the men’s hockey here. The NHL had agreed to send its players. There are none better on earth, and they were thrilled about the chance. But when the coronavirus began to cancel regular season games, the league had to decide its priorities. Given back-to-back seasons devastated by the pandemic, it became an easy choice: Pull out of the Olympics and fill that space on the calendar with rescheduled games. The owners don’t directly recoup lost profits by sending players to the Olympics. They stand a chance if they can host a full 82-game schedule with fans in the stands.

And yet, tell the collection of college kids and professional journeymen who suited up for the United States Wednesday that what they played for somehow meant less.

“You’re in the Olympics,” said American defenseman Steven Kampfer, a 33-year-old with NHL experience. “You’re representing your country. You’re on a world stage. You want to put your best foot forward. You want to bring home a medal for your country. We came up short of that.”

That last part hurt. The Americans won their first three games — the only team in the field to do so — and entered the quarterfinals as the top seed. Though they couldn’t pull away from the Slovaks, they were poised to advance. Hentges’s goal stood up into the final minute, when Slovakia finally pulled Rybar. With bodies flying in front of Mann, Slovak captain Marek Hrivik tipped in a puck. There were 43.7 seconds remaining. Instead of the semifinals came overtime.

“I wish maybe I could have got my glove on it,” Mann said. “That’s hockey. Bounces happen. It just sucks it happened at that point in the game.”

The overtime was exhausting merely to watch, and both goalies made tournament-saving stops. But in the shootout, the Americans hardly threatened Rybar, who stuffed the first four attempts with ease. (If the NHL had been here, maybe shootout ace T.J. Oshie would have been, too. We digress.)

Peter Cehlarik, Slovakia’s fourth shooter, finally beat Mann. And then it was left to Miele. When Rybar stifled him, Mann stood still in his crease. Miele crouched at the waist. The Slovaks streamed off their bench, sliding and leaping to mob Rybar.

This doesn’t matter? Miele had to wipe away tears afterward.

“I’m just sad it’s over,” he said.

“It’s been a great experience,” forward Kenny Agostino said. “I think it’s something further down the line I’ll be able to appreciate more than right now.”