No one has attempted a busier Alpine skiing program than the one Shiffrin is aiming for at these Games, because one does not exist.

Her start Thursday in the women’s Alpine combined at National Alpine Skiing Centre will mark her fifth individual event — as many as are available to her — and Saturday, she will add a sixth event, the mixed team race. Only one skier, Shiffrin’s rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia has skied all six races in one Olympics — at PyeongChang 2018, the year the mixed team event was introduced — and Vlhova’s Beijing Games are finished because of an ankle injury.

On Wednesday, while 24-year-old Frenchman Clement Noel was winning the men’s slalom on the Ice River course at National Alpine Skiing Centre, another interesting development was taking place at the faster, steeper course called The Rock just over a ridge.

There, Shiffrin, 26, skied a blistering downhill training run that led the field by nearly a full second on the eve of the combined event, which features one downhill run and one slalom. Shiffrin took silver in the event in PyeongChang in 2018 and won at last year’s world championships.

Though just 14 skiers from the field of 26 in the combined took a downhill training run Wednesday, the list included most of the top competitors, including Switzerland’s Michelle Gisin and Wendy Holdener. Four years ago in PyeongChang, Shiffrin shared the podium with the Swiss teammates in the combined: Gisin earning gold and Holdener bronze.

While training runs are notoriously poor predictors of success, Shiffrin’s time of 1:33.56 Wednesday was also more than three-quarters of a second faster than her time two days earlier in the downhill (1:34.36), the weakest individual discipline in her skill-set and one she had not raced in an Olympics until this month. Had she posted the same time Monday, it would have leapfrogged her past seven competitors and into 11th place.

“The number one lesson many people learn at the Olympic Games [is] that there’s no guarantee for anything — performance or results. But every day I get on this track and am able to do a solid run top to bottom, it gives me a chance to be a little bit more calm in my mind,” Shiffrin said of the downhill course. “I tend to think way too much, and that makes it hard to ski freely. But I kind of have to think, because I haven’t really practiced downhill in two years.”

Because of Shiffrin’s prowess as a slalom skier — having won a record 47 World Cup races in that discipline, plus an Olympic gold medal in Sochi in 2014 — it is widely assumed a downhill run like the one she unleashed in Wednesday’s training, plus a representative slalom run that sees her make it to the finish line, would result in a medal for sure. Perhaps even a third career gold, something no U.S. Alpine skier has ever accomplished.

But little has gone as expected for Shiffrin here, a reality that has dampened not only her own Olympics, but that of Team USA, which was counting on her to pad its medals total. Through the first 10 days of the Beijing Games, Ryan Cochran-Siegle’s silver in the men’s super-G stands as the Americans’ only Alpine medal and River Radamus’s fourth in the giant slalom the only close call. In five races here, Team USA hasn’t so much as placed a skier in the top 10, and it failed to enter anyone in the men’s combined for the first time.

On Wednesday, Luke Winters, Team USA’s only entry in the men’s slalom — the fewest skiers the Americans have ever entered in that event — skied out seconds into his run, ending his long-shot hopes of sneaking onto the podium and underscoring the Americans’ drought in an event in which they haven’t medaled since Phil and Steve Maher won gold and silver, respectively, in 1984.

If it hardly seems fair for Shiffrin to carry the entire U.S. Alpine team on her back, she has at least been open and honest, perhaps to the point of oversharing, about her own expectations and disappointments. Though she did not speak to the media following her training run Wednesday, she has used those disappointments to draw connections to the many people she says have reached out to her.

“I would never have expected to feel in this moment — severely underperforming in an Olympics — [that] humans could be so kind,” she told NBC after the ninth-place finish in the super-G. “I never would’ve expected that the most surprising thing of my Olympic experience is how kind people have been in the face of my failure.

“I mean, it is a failure. It’s okay to say that. I am okay with that, and I’m sorry for it. But I was also trying, and I’m proud of that.”