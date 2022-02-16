There will be no Elton John music, according to the official list. “Shallow” and “I’ll Never Love Again” from “A Star Is Born” will make an appearance when Estonia’s Eva-Lotta Kiibus skates fifth. Team USA’s Mariah Bell, a sentimental favorite in her first Olympics at age 25, will skate to Leonard Cohen’s soaring “Hallelujah,” performed by K.D. Lang, whose rendition at the 2010 Winter Games was memorable.
Here’s the list of skaters in order of performance and their musical choices for the competition, which begins at 5 a.m. Eastern time:
1. Finland’s Jenni Saarinen: “Piano Concerto No. 2” by Sergei Rachmaninoff
2. Poland’s Ekaterina Kurakova: “Limelight” from the Charlie Chaplin film
3. Bulgaria’s Alexandra Feigin: “The Firebird” by Igor Stravinski
4. The Netherlands’s Lindsay van Zundert: “Le Discours d’Arthur,” “Urgence,” “Lay It On”
5. Estonia’s Eva-Lotta Kiibus: “Shallow,” “I’ll Never Love Again”
6. Canada’s Madeline Schizas: “Madame Butterfly” by Giacomo Puccini
7. Switzerland’s Alexia Paganini: “Scheherazade” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov
8. Austria’s Olga Mikutina: “Primavera,” “Experience” by Ludovico Einaudi
9. Belarus’s Victoriia Safonova: “Your Heart Is as Black as Night,” “Power”
10. Azerbaijan’s Ekaterina Ryabova, “Notre Dame de Paris”
11. Japan’s Mana Kawabe: “Miracle” by Sarah Brightman, Yoshiki
12. Germany’s Nicole Schott: “Rain, In Your Black Eyes” by Ezio Bosso
13. Team USA’s Karen Chen: “Butterfly Lovers” by Takako Nishizaki
14. Czech Republic’s Eliska Brezinova: “Experience,” “Circles” by Ludovico Einaudi
15. Team USA’s Mariah Bell: “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen, performed by K.D. Lang
16. Georgia’s Anastasiia Gubanova: “Letters,” “Charms” by Abel Korzeniowski
17. South Korea’s Yelim Kim: “Violin Fantasy” from Puccini’s “Turandot”
18. Team USA’s Alysa Liu: “Violin Concerto in D” by Tchaikovsky
19. Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx: “Oriental Remix”
20. South Korea’s Young You: “Les Miserables”
21. Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi: “The Lion King”
22. ROC’s Alexandra Trusova: “Cruella” (soundtrack)
23. Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto: “No More Fight Left In Me,” “Tris”
24. ROC’s Anna Shcherbakova: “Ruska,” “The Master and Margarita,” “Lacrimosa”
25. ROC’s Valieva: “Bolero,” by Maurice Ravel