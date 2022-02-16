Inside the National Aquatics Center, where Michael Phelps swam to eight gold medals in 2008, the nursing Olympians have been credible athletes worthy of a platform. When they spoke, they outshined the dangerously contrarian thoughts of Novak Djokovic, Aaron Rodgers and Kyrie Irving. When they played, they honored medical professionals who deserve better from a variant-fatigued public continuing to make grave decisions.

“I know the damage covid can do, to people’s bodies and to their families,” Roth said. “It breaks your heart.”

Roth plays for the United States, which was eliminated from medal contention late Wednesday night after a 10-7 loss to Japan. She is from McFarland, Wis. She’s a full-time nurse and supervisor at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison, working a schedule of 12-hour shifts three days a week. Her hospital specializes in assisting critically ill patients. The staff has seen all the harrowing sights of the pandemic: people needing the gusts of a ventilator to hang on, heart problems, kidney failure. Sometimes, those patients must stay for weeks before being transferred elsewhere for long-term care.

Wright, a curler for Great Britain, is a surgical nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert, Scotland. Two years ago, she was in Vancouver training for the women’s curling world championships when covid-19 stopped the world. She rushed back to Scotland, put away the broom and donned her scrubs. At the time, she wasn’t concerned about her curling future. She needed to be back at Ward B11, and she sensed the mission would be difficult and endless.

“I had my priorities,” the 28-year-old said. “Saving lives should always be at the top.”

A few days ago, the United States and Great Britain met during round-robin play. Great Britain won, 10-5, in nine ends. Roth and Wright were opponents, not kindred spirits. There was no time to stand around and chat about their emotional nursing experiences. They tapped fists when it was over and moved on to the next day.

Like nursing, curling is a mental maze to navigate. It helps to think several steps ahead, but it also demands precision in the moment. The individual must do her job, but there’s little freedom to stray from the team concept. Hit or miss your shot, there’s no time for self-analysis. It’s a sport of tactical team chess. Constant support is essential.

“Both aspects are very hard work,” Roth said in comparison her sport and profession. “You have to do your work as a team. That’s how we function on the nursing floor. We’re constantly helping each other out, whether it’s other nurses or physical therapy, occupational therapy or physicians. We’re always working for the benefit of our patients. It’s kind of like the same thing on the curling ice. You’re always helping out your teammates. Even if you’re having a great game, you need to give it to your teammates as well and make sure they’re getting everything that they need.”

Roth, 33, has perfected juggling. She was the skip of the U.S. team at the 2018 Olympics. This time, she was the vice skip, playing the third position on a team Tabitha Peterson now commands. To compete in her second Olympics, Roth balanced nursing, curling and raising a 2-year-old son, Nolan, with her husband, Tony.

Nolan was born a few weeks before the pandemic disrupted normal living. His parents don’t complain. They adjust again and again, even if it means Roth must sneak her training regimen into play time.

“I’m really good at staying in the present,” Roth said. “In juggling my work life, home life and curling life, I kind of have to look at what’s in front of me. If I look at the big picture, sometimes I get overwhelmed.”

About a week ago, that meant celebrating Nolan’s second birthday the best way the family could. She did a video call with her son and husband just before bedtime in Beijing. It was 8 a.m. in Wisconsin. She sang to Nolan and then watched him blow out a candle and scarf down at cupcake.

“I think he liked that,” she said, smiling. “We’ll celebrate more when I get back.”

She looks forward to returning to work soon. Maybe the job will be easier. The coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are dropping again in Wisconsin. The omicron variant spike seems to be waning. The pandemic isn’t over, but there may be a brief window for health-care workers to rest.

Roth and Wright are informed athletes who advocate for more people to take the available coronavirus vaccines. You won’t hear them preach about body autonomy. They emphasize the miracle that modern science has provided quickly: a fighting chance against an indefatigable virus. Don’t hail them as heroes for working on the front line and then make it harder for them to protect you.

Wright, who is also a vice skip, worked until early January before rejoining the British team for a pre-Olympic training camp. She was nervous that she was putting her dreams in jeopardy by increasing the chances she could test positive for the coronavirus so close to the Beijing Games.

“I am here, so that decision turned out all right,” she said. “I love nursing. It makes me who I am.”

Up close, the pandemic sports escape never feels like much of an escape. The thing about covid-19 bubbles is that maximum protection requires hyperawareness, and at these Winter Games, China levels up to ultra-hyperawareness, making it both safer than real life and a dystopian mind game.

Everywhere, no matter how innocuous the setting, you see men and women wearing the full ensemble of personal protective equipment: masks, gowns, gloves and face shields. The daily throat swab test rivals a tonsillectomy. The ritual to remove a person who has tested positive for coronavirus always looks like patient zero being rushed away.

You’re not free from the pandemic here. At best, you’re on the other side of a two-way mirror, hoping the disease really can’t see you. This understanding of what health and safety require deepens the respect for an overextended health-care industry. This is a glimpse of their daily grind, except they must operate in environments that don’t mandate everyone adhere to strict protocols.

“It’s been a real honor to be able to represent so many people that I’ve worked with in the hospitals,” Roth said. “I hope I’m representing them in a great way. And I just hope that, when I go home, I’ll have some great experiences to share with my patients and my co-workers.”