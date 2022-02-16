Back in 2010, when Shuster was struggling on the curling sheet, he might have strained to haul the contraption over snowy slopes. But a fitter Shuster, now 35 pounds lighter at 39, routinely uses the expedition as a winter workout staple, accompanying a fuller regimen that’s improved his strength and stamina.

Twelve years after the 2010 Vancouver Games, Shuster isn’t the buffest curler on the ice, but his physical evolution mirrors a sweeping movement by elite curlers to prioritize strength and fitness in ways that betray stereotypes about their athleticism.

“My first time at the Olympics in 2006, you could pick the curlers out in the Olympic Village, I’d say, because they were older and not as athletic,” said Shuster, a five-time Olympian skipping for the U.S. men’s team in Beijing. “Starting in 2010 and moving forward, it really became where all the rest of the countries around the world started [prioritizing fitness]. People realize what can be done in our sport, and I think it really just takes that athleticism to the next level.”

From a distance, this current breed of curler may not appear strikingly swole. Where standouts like Norway’s Magnus Vågberg and Canadian star Joanne Courtney more closely resemble body builders, others could pass for the buffest person circling the Whole Foods hot bar.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m out on the ice and I’m watching what other teams are doing, and there’s a lot of different ways to be effective,” said Courtney, a 2018 Olympian who is working the Beijing Games as a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation analyst. “If you look at someone like [Britain’s] Jen Dodds, she’s so strong; very wide shoulders, she trains really, really hard, very powerful girl. But then on the same note, you can look at the sweepers for [Japan’s women’s team] who are very short and small in stature, but their frequency is incredible. And they’re also extremely effective.”

In curling, competitors score points by sliding 40-pound rocks down a 150-foot icy lane, called a sheet. A team’s goal is to have as many of its stones closer to the center of the target, called the button, than the nearest opponents’. This involves strategy that includes setting up blocks, blast or angle their stones around the opponents’.

Before every game, the sheet is sprayed with water that “pebbles” the surface, which encourages the stone’s path to curve, or curl, depending on the spin it’s given when released. Farther down the ice, sweepers lean on brooms and vigorously brush the ice in front of the moving stone if they want to discourage its curl or, at the end, discourage its deceleration. The harder they sweep, the more they smooth the ice pebbles.

The exercise often turns sweepers faces pink, and their chests expand and deflate after the rock reaches its intended destination. Sweeping demands a strong chest, back, arms and shoulders to sweep well throughout a 10-end match. It also requires flexibility and agility for sweepers to evade the rocks in play as they shift their body weight atop their brooms.

Australian curler Dean Hewitt called it “sprinting with your arms.” Vågberg said he spends about nine hours in the gym each week to prepare. Canadian Coach Scott Pfeifer, a former Olympian considered one of the game’s best sweepers, wryly shot down any comparisons to sweeping of the kitchen variety.

“One’s on the ice, and one’s on a totally different surface,” Pfeifer said. “A lot of people like to equate the two, but I challenge anyone who’s a good sweeper in their kitchen to come out and do it on the ice.”

Some countries have been quicker than others to recognize the need to adapt to those demands.

In the past decade, Canadian teams and universities have more closely studied curling analytics such as the amount of force that sweepers exert and which hand and body placement is most effective. After the U.S. men’s and women’s teams finished no better than ninth during the 2010 and 2014 Winter Games, USA Curling revamped its high-performance program so curlers could “be more mentally tough and physically tough.”

“We did look to see what other countries were doing,” said U.S. Director of Coaching Phill Drobnick, who helped lead the effort. “We also looked at the stamina of athletes that are going to world championships.

“Once the world championship started to be lengthened, some athletes would play great toward the end of the week; [others] you’d see a dip in their performance. We wanted to eliminate that by making sure that they’re getting to the gym and making sure that their eating the right things to be prepared to be at that high level.”

The restructuring included an emphasis on strength training, the hiring of a sports psychologist, and a push to make gyms more accessible to athletes in the program. A 2018 revision began to center that movement in Eagan, Minn., where athletes were steered to train together under an expanded staff. That same year, Shuster and the men’s team, a band of self-dubbed “rejects,” rebounded from previously poor showings to win an Olympic gold medal.

Since then, similar practices have been adopted at the junior level. And with the 2018 inclusion of the mixed doubles event, featuring one man and one woman to a team, the emphasis on high performance has only increased — in that case, because there are two fewer sweepers.

It’s created a competitive environment in which Courtney, once viewed as an uncannily powerful sweeper in the women’s game, is no longer an outlier. Curlers take pride in their sport’s development, and fundraising calendar showcases athletes showing off their physiques.

American Korey Dropkin and Shuster’s teammate, Chris Plys, have participated in the calendar. Shuster said he was offered a spot last year but opted to stick to throwing rocks and dropping fishing lines through the ice.