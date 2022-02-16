Shuster and the United States men’s curling team — or rink, in the vernacular — made certain Thursday morning at National Aquatics Center they would keep curling at these Olympics, that any questions about the future would be shelved for later. The Americans beat Denmark, 7-5, behind vice skip Christopher Plys, who ended a match of precise throws with a crucial, defensive stone in 10th end. The victory advanced them out of round-robin play without outside help, their hope to defend the gold medal they won so dramatically four years ago still alive.

The Americans capitalized on an early, colossal Danish mistake and cruised into the semifinals, where they will face top-seeded Britain — whom they beat, 9-7, last Friday to deal the Brits their lone loss of the tournament — with a chance to secure a medal. The United States finished 5-4 in the round-robin stage, winning three of its final four matches.

Shuster would attempt to win the third medal of his career later Thursday night, or early Thursday morning back home in Duluth, Minn. If there is such a thing as a face of U.S. curling, Shuster is it. He is competing at his fifth Olympics. The story of how the U.S. curling governing body effectively fired him after 10th- and ninth-place finishes in 2010 and 2014, only for him to assemble a band of curlers christened “The Rejects” that won gold in 2018, has become widely known.

Curling can be played into the late-40s, but the sport also has emphasized fitness in recent years, and in any Olympic cycle, losing in the qualifying tournament is an ever-present threat. Even as a gold medalist, Shuster’s rink could have been bounced from these Olympics had one final stone gone differently.

And so, the possibility existed Shuster had walked into an Olympic curling rink for the final time Thursday morning. The United States arrived with both a clear mission and a possible escape hatch. The Americans only had to beat Denmark, which entered in last place with a 1-7 round-robin record, to reach the semifinals and put themselves one victory away from a medal. If they lost, they could still advance based on tiebreaking procedures if Italy beat Norway three sheets over.

The United States had a rocky beginning. Shuster curled the final stone of the second end through the button, a failure of execution that gave the Danes a point, pushing their early lead to 2-0 even when the Americans held the hammer — the last shot of the end, a massive advantage granted by losing the prior end.

The United States recovered with two points in the third end — but over on the other side of the arena, Norway had struck with two in their third end to tie Italy.

It started to look like a tense day ahead for the U.S. rink, and then the Danes made an even more flagrant error than Shuster’s. In the fourth end, Danish skip Mikkel Krause’s last stone didn’t curl enough around two U.S. blockers, sliding out of the target and gifting three points to the Americans in an end in which they did not possess the hammer. Krause dropped his head, lifted his broom and let it fall to the ground.

The 5-2 advantage with five ends remaining allowed the Americans to shift their strategy. They could emphasize defense and allowed neutral results to become victories. In the sixth, they played for a blank — purposefully engineering an end in which no rocks remained on the sheet, which allowed them to keep the hammer in the seventh without Denmark chipping away at their lead.

Over on the D sheet, the Italians lost control after playing for a blank of their own, and the Norwegians pulled ahead of Italy, 5-4, after seven ends, then piled on another two points without the hammer in the eighth on their way to a rout. The Americans would be on their own — and that was just fine. They added a point in the seventh and then stole another in the eighth, building a 7-3 lead with two ends left.