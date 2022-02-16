Today in Beijing
Fitness-conscious curlers are starting to fit in among Olympic athletes
BEIJING — John Shuster likes ice fishing. The Minnesota native has fond memories of yesteryear, when his family ventured out to drill holes in the ice and tug crappies up from underneath. Decades later, Shuster continues the nostalgic and relaxing ritual, dragging 150 pounds of sled carrying a tent and ice jacks about a half-mile through slushy snow.
Back in 2010, when Shuster was struggling on the curling sheet, he might have strained to haul the contraption over snowy slopes. But a fitter Shuster, now 35 pounds lighter at 39, routinely uses the expedition as a winter workout staple, accompanying a fuller regimen that’s improved his strength and stamina.
Twelve years after the 2010 Vancouver Games, Shuster isn’t the buffest curler on the ice, but his physical evolution mirrors a sweeping movement by elite curlers to prioritize strength and fitness in ways that betray stereotypes about their athleticism.
Mikaela Shiffrin still has one individual event to go, and a lot riding on it
YANQING, China — If it seems as if you have seen and heard more about Mikaela Shiffrin during these Beijing Winter Olympics than any other Alpine skier, even those having a better Games than she is (a designation which, entering Thursday, included anyone with a medal of any color), it is not only the NBC hype machine and the swirling opinions of armchair psychiatrists that have made it so. It is also Shiffrin’s own ambitions.
No one has attempted a busier Alpine skiing program than the one Shiffrin is aiming for at these Games, because one does not exist.
Her start Thursday in the women’s Alpine combined at National Alpine Skiing Centre will mark her fifth individual event — as many as are available to her — and Saturday, she will add a sixth event, the mixed-team race. Only one skier, Shiffrin’s rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, has skied all six races in one Olympics — at PyeongChang 2018, the year the mixed-team event was introduced — and Vlhova’s Beijing Games are finished because of an ankle injury.
Julia Marino says she withdrew from big air after IOC objected to logo on her board
Julia Marino said she withdrew from this week’s women’s big air final event after the International Olympic Committee told her to cover up a Prada logo on the bottom of her snowboard.
The 24-year-old American, who won a silver medal last week in slopestyle — on the same Prada board — was initially reported to have withdrawn because of an injury she suffered in a training run. In a recent Instagram story, Marino said that her coccyx injury was a factor, but was exacerbated by the fact that, under threat of disqualification, she was made to use a red Sharpie pen to alter her board.
IG post by Julia Marino whose board was approved, and then later she was made to *draw* over the @Prada logo, which changed the board friction. Once again, the Olympic motto: making up rules as we go. pic.twitter.com/DFNLaoZGOF— David Epstein (@DavidEpstein) February 15, 2022
“For those who don’t know, the base of the board is important for your speed and not meant to have anything on it but wax, having marker and other things on the bottom basically defeats the purpose,” wrote Marino, who shared an image of her board.
“I dropped into the jump to see how the tailbone felt after taking a slam the other day in practice, and after my base being altered, I had no speed for the jump and wasn’t able to clear it several times,” she wrote. “Was just feeling pretty physically and mentally drained from this distraction and the slam I took.
“I was super-hyped with how I did in slope, my main event, and decided not to risk further injury even tho that didn’t appear to be the top priority of the IOC.”
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee sent a letter to the IOC arguing to no avail that covering the logo was “not a feasible option” because it was “molded to the board and altering it would cause drag and interrupt the surface intended to glide.”
In a statement (via NBC), the IOC said Marino was “competing with a snowboard with branding of a company that doesn’t primarily have its business in sporting goods, contrary to Olympic advertising rules that protect the funding of the Olympic Movement.” The IOC added that it became aware of the logo after she competed in the slopestyle final, and that “together with the USOPC a solution with minimal impact was sought including the possibility of keeping the same equipment and removing the branding.”
U.S. men's curling has a few ways to advance to the semifinals
The U.S. men’s curling team faces Denmark (1-7 in pool play) on Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m. Eastern, with its hopes of defending its Olympic gold medal hanging in the balance.
The top four teams in the 10-team pool play advance to the semifinals, and the Americans are fourth with a 4-4 record. But Britain (7-1), Sweden (7-1) and Canada (5-3) already have clinched their semifinal spots, meaning only one berth remains, and it will come down to the United States or Norway, which is 3-5 and faces Italy (also 3-5) at the same time Team USA faces Denmark on Wednesday night.
The U.S. men will advance with a win over Denmark or a Norway loss to Italy. Should the Americans lose and the Norwegians win to both finish 4-5, the Norwegians would hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their 7-6 win over Team USA on Saturday.
If the United States and Norway both lose and Switzerland defeats Sweden on Wednesday, it would mean five teams would finished tied for fourth at 4-5 (United States, China, Russian Olympic Committee, Italy and Switzerland). The United States would win the tiebreaker in that scenario because it went 3-1 against the other teams. Should only the United States, China and ROC finish tied in the standings at 4-5, the tiebreaker would again go to Team USA, this time by virtue of its 6-5 win over the ROC on Feb. 9.