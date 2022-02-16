Julia Marino said she withdrew from this week’s women’s big air final event after the International Olympic Committee told her to cover up a Prada logo on the bottom of her snowboard.

The 24-year-old American, who won a silver medal last week in slopestyle — on the same Prada board — was initially reported to have withdrawn because of an injury she suffered in a training run. In a recent Instagram story, Marino said that her coccyx injury was a factor, but was exacerbated by the fact that, under threat of disqualification, she was made to use a red Sharpie pen to alter her board.

IG post by Julia Marino whose board was approved, and then later she was made to *draw* over the ⁦@Prada⁩ logo, which changed the board friction. Once again, the Olympic motto: making up rules as we go. pic.twitter.com/DFNLaoZGOF — David Epstein (@DavidEpstein) February 15, 2022

“For those who don’t know, the base of the board is important for your speed and not meant to have anything on it but wax, having marker and other things on the bottom basically defeats the purpose,” wrote Marino, who shared an image of her board.

“I dropped into the jump to see how the tailbone felt after taking a slam the other day in practice, and after my base being altered, I had no speed for the jump and wasn’t able to clear it several times,” she wrote. “Was just feeling pretty physically and mentally drained from this distraction and the slam I took.

“I was super-hyped with how I did in slope, my main event, and decided not to risk further injury even tho that didn’t appear to be the top priority of the IOC.”

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee sent a letter to the IOC arguing to no avail that covering the logo was “not a feasible option” because it was “molded to the board and altering it would cause drag and interrupt the surface intended to glide.”