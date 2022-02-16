Today in Beijing
Eileen Gu posts highest score in halfpipe qualifying; three Americans through to final
Eileen Gu appears more than ready to add to her collection of medals at the Beijing Olympics. The freestyle skiing superstar, who was raised in the United States but chose to represent China, easily topped the field in qualifying Thursday for the halfpipe final.
Gu received a 95.50 in Thursday’s second run that was the only score higher than the 93.75 she got for her first run. The second-place qualifier, Rachael Karker of Canada, had a best score of 89.50. In third was Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru, who rested on her initial score of 87.50 and passed on a second run.
Among others placing in the top 12 out of 20 competitors and moving on to Friday’s final were a trio of Americans, Hanna Faulhaber, Brita Sigourney and Carly Margulies. Another member of Team USA, Devin Logan, finished in 13th place, just out of qualifying position.
Canada’s Cassie Sharpe, the 2018 halfpipe gold medalist, finished sixth in qualifying. Gu was joined by two other Chinese athletes, Zhang Kexin and Li Fanghui.
Gu, 18, previously won gold in big air and silver in slopestyle at these Olympics. In an interview with NBC following her second run Thursday, she struck an ominous note to her halfpipe competitors when it was suggested that some of them may have been saving their best tricks for the final.
“I’m not going all-out, either,” Gu said with a sly tone.
“I mean, I have a few more tricks that I would like to have the opportunity to do, but also given that it’s the Olympics, I definitely wanted to be consistent and just do my best,” she continued. Gu said the halfpipe event was “all about fun — it’s all about pushing myself and pushing the limits.”
Eileen Gu takes lead after first run of women's halfpipe qualifying
Eileen Gu posted the highest score in the first of two runs during Thursday’s qualifying for the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final. The top 12 out of 20 competitors, based on their best single score, move on to Friday’s final.
Gu, who has already won gold in big air and silver in slopestyle in Beijing, received a score of 93.75 for her initial effort in the halfpipe. Raised in the United States but representing China at the Winter Olympics, the 18-year-old Gu is the reigning world champion and 2020 Youth Olympics champion in the halfpipe.
In second after the first run Thursday was Canada’s Rachael Karker (88.50), who was runner-up to Gu at the 2021 world championships. The third-highest score was posted by Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru (87.50), who won bronze in the slopestyle. In fourth was Cassie Sharpe of Canada, who won the 2018 gold medal in freeski halfpipe.
A trio of Americans — Hanna Faulhaber, Brita Sigourney and Carly Margulies — placed seventh, eighth and ninth in the first run. Sigourney, 32, won bronze in the event in 2018 and finished third at the 2019 world championships.
Another member of Team USA, Devin Logan, was in 13th, just out of qualifying position with one more run to go.
With or without NHL players, the U.S. men's hockey loss made grown men cry
BEIJING — When Strauss Mann stood alone in his crease, protecting an American net that no longer needed protecting, it didn’t matter that Auston Matthews was back in Toronto, awaiting a Thursday date for his Maple Leafs against the Pittsburgh Penguins. It didn’t matter that Patrick Kane was in Chicago with his Blackhawks, who were due to host Columbus on Thursday, too.
Mann just stood there, his Olympics over. At the opposite end of the ice Wednesday afternoon at National Indoor Stadium, Andy Miele, the captain of the U.S. men’s hockey team, was the fifth American skater to try to beat Slovakian goalie Patrik Rybar in a shootout. When Rybar stuffed Miele’s forehand attempt, he became the fifth American skater to fail. That was enough to eliminate the United States from the tournament, a 3-2 shootout loss in the quarterfinals that felt as if it came too early, far too early.
“We really felt like we had a lot more in us than just the quarters,” Mann said. “Everyone watching could probably feel that as well. But you can’t script it up how you want it every time, and life and hockey are about learning things and taking what life gives you and trying to make lemonade out of lemons, I guess.”
Perspective: After their Olympics, these nurses will go back to battling covid cases
BEIJING — The sports world, with its anti-vax all-stars, feckless leaders and itchy palms, conceded responsible pandemic messaging long ago. It loaned all of its resolve to ignorance and slumped into the craven neglect of sticking to sports. Game on, conscience off.
It’s hard to listen to the frail justifications, false equivalencies and conspiracy mongering. Then at the Beijing Winter Olympics, this massive and flavorless covid-19 bubble serving mainly to fulfill television contracts, a couple of nurses walk into the curling venue. Nina Roth and Vicky Wright are healers representing both their countries and the front line health-care workers all over this planet still grappling with the coronavirus. They love to curl. They live to help people stay alive.
Inside National Aquatics Centre, where Michael Phelps swam to eight gold medals in 2008, the nursing Olympians have been credible athletes worthy of a platform. When they spoke, they outshined the dangerously contrarian thoughts of Novak Djokovic, Aaron Rodgers and Kyrie Irving. When they played, they honored medical professionals who deserve better from a variant-fatigued public continuing to make grave decisions.
“I know the damage covid can do, to people’s bodies and to their families,” Roth said. “It breaks your heart.”
Fitness-conscious curlers are starting to fit in among Olympic athletes
BEIJING — John Shuster likes ice fishing. The Minnesota native has fond memories of yesteryear, when his family ventured out to drill holes in the ice and tug crappies up from underneath. Decades later, Shuster continues the nostalgic and relaxing ritual, dragging 150 pounds of sled carrying a tent and ice jacks about a half-mile through slushy snow.
Back in 2010, when Shuster was struggling on the curling sheet, he might have strained to haul the contraption over snowy slopes. But a fitter Shuster, now 35 pounds lighter at 39, routinely uses the expedition as a winter workout staple, accompanying a fuller regimen that’s improved his strength and stamina.
Twelve years after the 2010 Vancouver Games, Shuster isn’t the buffest curler on the ice, but his physical evolution mirrors a sweeping movement by elite curlers to prioritize strength and fitness in ways that betray stereotypes about their athleticism.
Mikaela Shiffrin still has one individual event to go, and a lot riding on it
YANQING, China — If it seems as if you have seen and heard more about Mikaela Shiffrin during these Beijing Winter Olympics than any other Alpine skier, even those having a better Games than she is (a designation which, entering Thursday, included anyone with a medal of any color), it is not only the NBC hype machine and the swirling opinions of armchair psychiatrists that have made it so. It is also Shiffrin’s own ambitions.
No one has attempted a busier Alpine skiing program than the one Shiffrin is aiming for at these Games, because one does not exist.
Her start Thursday in the women’s Alpine combined at National Alpine Skiing Centre will mark her fifth individual event — as many as are available to her — and Saturday, she will add a sixth event, the mixed-team race. Only one skier, Shiffrin’s rival Petra Vlhova of Slovakia, has skied all six races in one Olympics — at PyeongChang 2018, the year the mixed-team event was introduced — and Vlhova’s Beijing Games are finished because of an ankle injury.
Julia Marino says she withdrew from big air after IOC objected to logo on her board
Julia Marino said she withdrew from this week’s women’s big air final event after the International Olympic Committee told her to cover up a Prada logo on the bottom of her snowboard.
The 24-year-old American, who won a silver medal last week in slopestyle — on the same Prada board — was initially reported to have withdrawn because of an injury she suffered in a training run. In a recent Instagram story, Marino said that her coccyx injury was a factor, but was exacerbated by the fact that, under threat of disqualification, she was made to use a red Sharpie pen to alter her board.
IG post by Julia Marino whose board was approved, and then later she was made to *draw* over the @Prada logo, which changed the board friction. Once again, the Olympic motto: making up rules as we go. pic.twitter.com/DFNLaoZGOF— David Epstein (@DavidEpstein) February 15, 2022
“For those who don’t know, the base of the board is important for your speed and not meant to have anything on it but wax, having marker and other things on the bottom basically defeats the purpose,” wrote Marino, who shared an image of her board.
“I dropped into the jump to see how the tailbone felt after taking a slam the other day in practice, and after my base being altered, I had no speed for the jump and wasn’t able to clear it several times,” she wrote. “Was just feeling pretty physically and mentally drained from this distraction and the slam I took.
“I was super-hyped with how I did in slope, my main event, and decided not to risk further injury even tho that didn’t appear to be the top priority of the IOC.”
The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee sent a letter to the IOC arguing to no avail that covering the logo was “not a feasible option” because it was “molded to the board and altering it would cause drag and interrupt the surface intended to glide.”
In a statement (via NBC), the IOC said Marino was “competing with a snowboard with branding of a company that doesn’t primarily have its business in sporting goods, contrary to Olympic advertising rules that protect the funding of the Olympic Movement.” The IOC added that it became aware of the logo after she competed in the slopestyle final, and that “together with the USOPC a solution with minimal impact was sought including the possibility of keeping the same equipment and removing the branding.”
U.S. men's curling has a few ways to advance to the semifinals
The U.S. men’s curling team faces Denmark (1-7 in pool play) on Wednesday night at 8:05 p.m. Eastern, with its hopes of defending its Olympic gold medal hanging in the balance.
The top four teams in the 10-team pool play advance to the semifinals, and the Americans are fourth with a 4-4 record. But Britain (7-1), Sweden (7-1) and Canada (5-3) already have clinched their semifinal spots, meaning only one berth remains, and it will come down to the United States or Norway, which is 3-5 and faces Italy (also 3-5) at the same time Team USA faces Denmark on Wednesday night.
The U.S. men will advance with a win over Denmark or a Norway loss to Italy. Should the Americans lose and the Norwegians win to both finish 4-5, the Norwegians would hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their 7-6 win over Team USA on Saturday.
If the United States and Norway both lose and Switzerland defeats Sweden on Wednesday, it would mean five teams would finished tied for fourth at 4-5 (United States, China, Russian Olympic Committee, Italy and Switzerland). The United States would win the tiebreaker in that scenario because it went 3-1 against the other teams. Should only the United States, China and ROC finish tied in the standings at 4-5, the tiebreaker would again go to Team USA, this time by virtue of its 6-5 win over the ROC on Feb. 9.