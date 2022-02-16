Team USA star Mikaela Shiffrin, who has had a nightmare of an Olympics, returns to action, competing in her fifth individual event as the Beijing Games continue on Day 13. Elsewhere, look for key matches in curling, a sport that has gone through a bit of a glow-up, and women’s hockey, where two great rivals are set to meet for gold medals. Kamila Valieva, the Russian figure skater at the center of a doping scandal that has engulfed the Olympics, also takes the ice again with a chance to win gold. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the Winter Games.

Today in Beijing