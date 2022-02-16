Canada’s women’s hockey team is favored to beat Team USA on Wednesday and win its fifth gold medal, but the long-standing rivalry between the two is less David vs. Goliath than Goliath vs. his slightly less terrifying younger brother.

One wins a bit more often — after both have terrorized the rest of the neighborhood — but it’s always a heckuva brawl.

The world’s two top teams have elbowed and hip-checked nearly everyone else out of the gold medal games at the Olympics and world championships since the first title match in 1990. Each has missed a final only once: The U.S. team lost to Sweden in a 2006 Olympic semifinal, and Canada lost to Finland in a 2019 world championship semifinal.

In fact, Finland and Sweden are the only teams to have beaten or tied either Canada or the United States in any game in any round of either of the world’s two biggest tournaments.