USA vs. Canada
The puck has dropped for yet another women’s hockey gold medal game showdown between the United States and Canada, who have met in every Olympic final but one since women’s hockey became an Olympic sport in 1998.
Hilary Knight will anchor the top line for the U.S. in what will be her 22nd career Olympic start, most by any American woman in history. She passes Angela Ruggiero and Jenny Potter, who each played 21.
Hilary Knight will anchor the top line for the U.S. in what will be her 22nd career Olympic start, most by any American woman in history.
The Canadians will roll out a potent attack centered around veteran Marie-Philip Poulin, one of the most prolific and clutch scorers in women’s hockey history and a hero of the 2010 and 2014 gold medal games. Poulin will center a top line that also features elite scorers Sarah Nurse and former Cornell star Brianne Jenner.
Your 🇨🇦 lineup for the 🥇 showdown.— Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) February 17, 2022
11:10 p.m. ET/8:10 p.m. PT
The U.S. and Canada rule women’s hockey — and their rivalry never gets oldReturn to menu
Canada’s women’s hockey team is favored to beat Team USA on Wednesday and win its fifth gold medal, but the long-standing rivalry between the two is less David vs. Goliath than Goliath vs. his slightly less terrifying younger brother.
One wins a bit more often — after both have terrorized the rest of the neighborhood — but it’s always a heckuva brawl.
The world’s two top teams have elbowed and hip-checked nearly everyone else out of the gold medal games at the Olympics and world championships since the first title match in 1990. Each has missed a final only once: The U.S. team lost to Sweden in a 2006 Olympic semifinal, and Canada lost to Finland in a 2019 world championship semifinal.
In fact, Finland and Sweden are the only teams to have beaten or tied either Canada or the United States in any game in any round of either of the world’s two biggest tournaments.
“I think it is the best rivalry in sports,” said U.S. forward Hayley Scamurra after the Americans beat Finland on Monday in Bejing to secure their spot in the final. “You can feel it when you are watching it, and when you are doing it, it is that much more.”
Hilary Knight: Four-time Olympian, full-time disrupterReturn to menu
Last year, 32-year-old American star Hilary Knight became the career leading scorer at the world championships, and this month in Beijing she became the oldest U.S. women’s hockey Olympian in history when she appeared in her fourth Games. But nothing she has done in the past 10 years carries the resonance of her work as an advocate for equity in a sport that has never fairly compensated her.
“The fight that she fights, day in and day out, is 100 times more exhausting than any training day,” teammate Kendall Coyne Schofield said. “When you look at Hilary Knight’s career, I look at a generational player that has missed out on the opportunity to earn her worth because that is not provided in the professional landscape. You look at the type of caliber player she is and put her in the men’s game, I mean, she’s making millions of dollars.”