For the sixth time in seven Olympic women’s hockey tournaments, Canada and the United States are meeting in the gold medal. Canada has romped through the tournament, with a goal differential of 54-8. The United States has lost just once — to Canada.

The powers are meeting for gold in the latest incarnation of what one American player called “the best rivalry in sports.” Follow along for live updates and analysis from the game.

What to know about USA vs. Canada

11:01 p.m.
Roman Stubbs: Only a few hundred spectators are expected inside Wukesong Sports Centre today, and U.S. star Brianna Decker will again be among them. After suffering a gruesome leg injury in the first period of the opener that ended her tournament, Decker opted to stay back in Beijing and has been assisting the team’s coaching staff and players, who have affectionately been calling her “Coach Decks.” On the ice, the Americans have done their best to compensate for her absence — Abby Roque has moved to center full-time along with Kelly Pannek and Jesse Compher. They’ve helped bolster a balanced lineup — 13 players have scored goals over the course of the tournament, with 18 tallying a point — and they’ll need all hands on deck again today against their rivals.
Roman Stubbs, Sports reporter