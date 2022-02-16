11:58 p.m.

As is customary at the end of each period, American Hilary Knight — who is appearing in a record 22d Olympic game today — waited near the door to the locker room at the end of the first to give each of her teammates an encouraging fist bump. Down 2-0, the Americans are in a deep hole. The U.S. came up with a really important penalty kill near the end of the second period, but its defense has struggled to adjust to Canada’s speed and has been spread out by crisp passing. Marie-Philip Poulin’s goal came after Megan Keller failed to clear a puck — Poulin chased it down, weaved between defenders and then had a wrister deflect off defender Savannah Harmon and past Alex Cavallini to make it 2-0. The U.S. will need to be much better in their back-end if it is going to climb back into the game.

Roman Stubbs , Sports reporter