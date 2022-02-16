For the sixth time in seven Olympic women’s hockey tournaments, Canada and the United States are meeting for the gold medal. Canada has romped through this tournament, with a goal differential of 54-8. The United States has lost just once — to Canada.

The powers are meeting for gold in the latest incarnation of what one American player called “the best rivalry in sports.” Follow along for live updates and analysis from the game.

What to know about USA vs. Canada

  • The game is airing live on NBC. It can also be streamed on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.
  • Canada has a 2-0 lead after the first period. Sarah Nurse gave Canada a 1-0 lead less than eight minutes into the game, and Marie-Philip Poulin scored through a screen on a broken play with about five minutes left in the period.
  • The teams’ overall head-to-head record in world championships and Olympic games is close — Canada has won 21 games compared to 18 for Team USA. But Canada has a 4-2 edge in Olympic gold medals.
  • Their gold medal game at the 2018 PyeongChang Games was an instant classic, requiring 20 minutes of four-on-four overtime and a shootout that was pushed to the sixth round. The U.S. win broke Canada’s streak of four straight gold medals.
11:58 p.m.
Headshot of Roman Stubbs
Roman Stubbs: As is customary at the end of each period, American Hilary Knight — who is appearing in a record 22d Olympic game today — waited near the door to the locker room at the end of the first to give each of her teammates an encouraging fist bump. Down 2-0, the Americans are in a deep hole. The U.S. came up with a really important penalty kill near the end of the second period, but its defense has struggled to adjust to Canada’s speed and has been spread out by crisp passing. Marie-Philip Poulin’s goal came after Megan Keller failed to clear a puck — Poulin chased it down, weaved between defenders and then had a wrister deflect off defender Savannah Harmon and past Alex Cavallini to make it 2-0. The U.S. will need to be much better in their back-end if it is going to climb back into the game.
Roman Stubbs, Sports reporter
11:34 p.m.
Headshot of Roman Stubbs
Roman Stubbs: Sarah Nurse had been the player offsides on Canada’s nullified goal, but she scored less than a minute later. Canada has completely dictated the pace early. After the Canadians were outshot 53-27 in the first meeting of these teams in the prelims, Nurse said, “We really want to focus on quality shots versus quantity.” They’ve got both early — seven shots to the American’s two — including Nurse’s goal.
Roman Stubbs, Sports reporter
11:19 p.m.
Headshot of Roman Stubbs
Roman Stubbs: All three U.S. goalies have played in this tournament, and while Coach Joel Johnson has kept his decision-making process close to the vest, he’s going with the hot-hand today in Alex Cavallini after a 25-save performance in the semifinal win against Finland. “It doesn’t matter who is our opponent, we’re fighting for a gold medal here,” she said afterward, but it will matter today: her rivals will present a formidable offensive challenge. Canada has seven of the top scorers in the tournament, led by Sarah Nurse (16 points). It’s a huge opportunity for Cavallini, who didn’t play in PyeongChang and thought about walking away from the sport, only to work her way back to this stage. Cavallini is backed up today by Maddie Rooney, the 2018 gold medal shootout hero who started the first meeting between these teams in the preliminary round, a 4-2 Canada win.
Roman Stubbs, Sports reporter
11:01 p.m.
Headshot of Roman Stubbs
Roman Stubbs: Only a few hundred spectators are expected inside Wukesong Sports Centre today, and U.S. star Brianna Decker will again be among them. After suffering a gruesome leg injury in the first period of the opener that ended her tournament, Decker opted to stay back in Beijing and has been assisting the team’s coaching staff and players, who have affectionately been calling her “Coach Decks.” On the ice, the Americans have done their best to compensate for her absence — Abby Roque has moved to center full-time along with Kelly Pannek and Jesse Compher. They’ve helped bolster a balanced lineup — 13 players have scored goals over the course of the tournament, with 18 tallying a point — and they’ll need all hands on deck again today against their rivals.
Roman Stubbs, Sports reporter