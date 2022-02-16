What to know about USA vs. Canada
Canada leads 2-0 after the first
The first period of the quadrennial Olympic showdown between the North American rivals was rather one-sided as the Canadians scored two goals and had a third waived off as they controlled the puck for much of the period. Though both teams registered 11 shots, the Canadians seemed to pepper American goalie Alex Cavallini with formidable frequency as the U.S. did its best to generate a few strong chances here and there.
After the period, U.S. captain Kendall Coyne-Schofield told NBC that her team needs to put more pucks on net and create more traffic in front of Canada’s goal if they are to chip away at this deficit and turn the gold medal game into the kind of one-goal nail-biter these teams are used to playing.
Canada's women's hockey team 'is a different animal,' and it's mauling everything in its path
BEIJING — Nine minutes 21 seconds into its semifinal game against Canada on Monday, Switzerland’s women’s hockey team changed goalies. It seemed as much an act of mercy as of ambition. Out went Andrea Braendli, who was wearing four Canadian goals, all of them getting past her in a dizzying span of 125 seconds of the first period. In came Saskia Maurer, who would be wearing a fifth goal exactly 79 seconds after entering, plus another five before it was all over.
News flash: The goalie wasn’t the problem.
Team Canada has done this to just about every opponent — and nearly every poor soul who steps between the pipes to face down its barrage of flying pucks — in what has been a relentless and historic march through the Olympic women’s hockey tournament.
Including Monday’s 10-3 semifinal win — which included goals by nine players and assists from 11 — the Canadians have trounced their opponents in this tournament by a cumulative score of 54-8, with the 54 goals setting a record for a single Olympics.
“You can see it on the scoresheet — we have offense coming from everywhere. We have offense coming from all four lines and all seven on defense. We’re just so deep,” said forward Sarah Nurse. “It’s the best team I’ve ever been on.”
Canada takes a 2-0 lead late in the first
In an unsurprising turn of events, given the way Canada has controlled the puck in the first period, Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin took advantage of a puck the Americans could not clear and buried a shot past Alex Cavallini to double her team’s lead. Poulin has been unthinkably clutch in her Olympic career, and that goal was her sixth in gold medal games alone. Cavallini allowed two goals in her first three starts of these Olympics. She has allowed two in the first 17 minutes of the final.
Sarah Nurse gives Canada a 1-0 lead
Not a minute after referees waived off what appeared to be Canada’s first goal, the red-sweatered squad scored one that would stand up. After Canada won a faceoff in the Americans’ defensive zone, Sarah Nurse found herself with the puck and plenty of room in front of Alex Cavallini’s net. She didn’t miss. The goal was Nurse’s fifth of the Olympic tournament, and her 17 points lead all scorers. Canada leads 1-0.
Canada nearly takes an early lead, goal waived off on review
About eight minutes into the first period, Canadian forward Natalie Spooner found herself with the puck with space in front of the American net and knocked it home for what looked like the inevitable after an opening few minutes in which the Canadians were outshooting the Americans by a convincing margin.
But U.S. Coach Joel Johnson challenged the call, arguing that Team Canada was offsides. Referees reviewed the call and agreed. They waived off the goal.
The gold medal game is underway
The puck has dropped for yet another women’s hockey gold medal game showdown between the United States and Canada, who have met in every Olympic final but one since women’s hockey became an Olympic sport in 1998.
Hilary Knight will anchor the top line for the U.S. in what will be her 22nd career Olympic start, most by any American woman in history. She passes Angela Ruggiero and Jenny Potter, who each played 21.
The Canadians will roll out a potent attack centered around veteran Marie-Philip Poulin, one of the most prolific and clutch scorers in women’s hockey history and a hero of the 2010 and 2014 gold medal games. Poulin will center a top line that also features elite scorers Sarah Nurse and former Cornell star Brianne Jenner.
The U.S. and Canada rule women's hockey — and their rivalry never gets old
Canada’s women’s hockey team is favored to beat Team USA on Wednesday and win its fifth gold medal, but the long-standing rivalry between the two is less David vs. Goliath than Goliath vs. his slightly less terrifying younger brother.
One wins a bit more often — after both have terrorized the rest of the neighborhood — but it’s always a heckuva brawl.
The world’s two top teams have elbowed and hip-checked nearly everyone else out of the gold medal games at the Olympics and world championships since the first title match in 1990. Each has missed a final only once: The U.S. team lost to Sweden in a 2006 Olympic semifinal, and Canada lost to Finland in a 2019 world championship semifinal.
In fact, Finland and Sweden are the only teams to have beaten or tied either Canada or the United States in any game in any round of either of the world’s two biggest tournaments.
“I think it is the best rivalry in sports,” said U.S. forward Hayley Scamurra after the Americans beat Finland on Monday in Bejing to secure their spot in the final. “You can feel it when you are watching it, and when you are doing it, it is that much more.”
Hilary Knight: Four-time Olympian, full-time disrupter
Last year, 32-year-old American star Hilary Knight became the career leading scorer at the world championships, and this month in Beijing she became the oldest U.S. women’s hockey Olympian in history when she appeared in her fourth Games. But nothing she has done in the past 10 years carries the resonance of her work as an advocate for equity in a sport that has never fairly compensated her.
“The fight that she fights, day in and day out, is 100 times more exhausting than any training day,” teammate Kendall Coyne Schofield said. “When you look at Hilary Knight’s career, I look at a generational player that has missed out on the opportunity to earn her worth because that is not provided in the professional landscape. You look at the type of caliber player she is and put her in the men’s game, I mean, she’s making millions of dollars.”