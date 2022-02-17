She came to Beijing practicing quadruple jumps with two different entrances — the flip and the Lutz — that are more difficult than the ones performed by Valieva, which thus can rack up more points. Her performances in the 2021 season were magical enough to make her controversial coach — the usually stoic Eteri Tutberidze — weep, although injuries reportedly hampered some of her recent performances.

Here’s a look at the new Olympic figure skating champion.

Who is Anna Shcherbakova?

Shcherbakova on Thursday became the third consecutive Russian teenager to win gold in Olympic women’s figure skating, joining Adelina Sotnikova and Alina Zagitova. She was born in Moscow and has been skating since the age of 3.

During Thursday’s free skate, Shcherbakova attempted two quadruple jumps and had a clean, artistic routine to win gold. She had been in second place after Tuesday’s short program, when she remained competitive with the leaders despite not attempting a triple axel.

Was Anna Shcherbakova’s victory a surprise?

Yes and no. Yes, because nearly everyone expected Valieva to run away with the victory after the short program and because Shcherbakova reportedly had battled knee and foot injuries over the past year (she also tested positive for the coronavirus in November 2020). No, because Shcherbakova was the 2021 world champion, so she had experienced the ultimate success on the world skating stage previously.

🏆 Anna Shcherbakova is the new World Champion in the Ladies at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships!



Final results: https://t.co/ytviZVp9FJ#WorldFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/XFd9FxJt2O — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) March 26, 2021

What was Anna Shcherbakova’s reaction to her victory?

Shcherbakova was asked after her victory whether she had any mixed emotions, considering the drama that surrounded Valieva’s participation in this year’s Games after her failed drug test in December was revealed.

“No, I am just happy. I am only happy,” Shcherbakova said. “I still haven’t realized what happened. I can’t believe the Olympics are already over for me.”

She also posted a photo to Instagram after she had received a stuffed version of Bing Dwen Dwen, the Olympic mascot, for her victory:

Who are Shcherbakova’s skating influences?

Perhaps surprisingly, Shcherbakova is a big fan of U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen, this year’s men’s Olympic gold medalist.

“Probably he made an even greater impression than usual, because I usually watched him skating on the Internet, and this is completely different than live,” she said in April 2021 after watching Chen win the world championship in Stockholm. “I watched with bated breath, my legs were shaking, it seemed that I was worried more than during my own skate. Here I had the opportunity to see his training, to see how he prepared for his performances. All this is a great experience for me. I am extremely happy that I was able to see it.”