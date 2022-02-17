The difference Thursday night had been created by an accumulation of vanishingly thin margins. The curlers made countless calculations about how to arrange 40-pound stones, then had to bring those plans to life through gliding rocks down a sheet of pebbled ice. At one point, U.S. skip John Shuster hollered, “Every inch!” at John Landsteiner as he swept a rock through the house. In an early end, a protractor-like device measured which team’s rock sat a centimeter or so closer to the center. Each neuron fire and every muscle twitch mattered.

Britain defeated the United States, 8-4, in a semifinal match that started with blows traded, unfolded with grinding tactics and concluded with one immense shot from the best player in the world. Britain would try to win its first gold medal in curling, a sport born in Scotland, in 20 years. Shuster, the architect of a stunning gold four years ago, will have to try to beat Canada on Friday to win his third medal and second bronze in his fifth Games.

“Everybody dreams of coming to the Olympics and winning a gold medal,” Shuster said. “You lose a semifinal, and that dream ends.”

The United States found a formidable opponent in British skip Bruce Mouat, a 27-year-old from Stirling, Scotland, who rose quickly to the top of a sport he sure seems to enjoy — Mouat wrote his dissertation at Edinburgh Napier University on the topic, “How do we get more participation and retention in curling through events?” Mouat entered these Olympics as the baddest (curling) man on the planet, perched at No. 1 in the curling world rankings, which exist. He validated that status here, guiding Britain to an 8-1 round-robin record and the top seed.

But Shuster and the United States had his number. Coming into Thursday night, Shuster had beaten Mouat in six of their past seven meetings dating back to 2018, including the past three. That one British loss in the Olympic tournament? Shuster hung it on Mouat this past Friday, 9-7.

The Brits played for a “blank” in the first end to keep the “hammer,” bypassing an easy one point so they could maintain the crucial advantage of the final shot. Data supported the move — Mouat, young and analytical, is kind of like curling’s answer to Brandon Staley.

The score shifted wildly, with teams trading multiple points in four consecutive ends until Britain held a 5-4 lead at the halfway point. At that point, tactics changed. Britain played to prevent the United States from scoring multiple points. Once the United States realized it would only score one, it played for blanks rather than trying risky shots that could lose them an end in which they held the hammer. For three ends, no one scored.

“In the second half of the game, you kind of jockey for position of who gets the last stone in” the 10th end, American Matt Hamilton said.

The stalemate lasted until the ninth, penultimate frame. As the end built, both Chris Plys and Hamilton made throws that glided just a bit too long. “That’s kind of where it went off the rails,” Hamilton said.

Shuster still nearly saved the end with a throw that curled into the house and settled between two stones. But Mouat answered with his final stone of the end, the one that decided the match. He had an even smaller hole through which to curl his stone. Following a similar path as Shuster’s throw, Mouat snuggled a stone into the perfect place. The game had built to that one throw, and he nailed it.

Shuster still could have knocked the stone out and scored a point with an easy shot. But that point would have given Britain the hammer in the 10th end. By U.S. calculation, teams that enter the 10th end tied without the hammer win only 10 percent of the time. In recent meetings with Britain, the Americans had scored three points in an end every match.

They decided tying the score would hurt their chances, but the arrangement of the rocks prevented them from a blank. And so Shuster “railed” the last stone, sliding it off to the side.

“We liked our chances trying to get three rather than steal one in the extra,” Hamilton said. “This game is all about analytics.”

They believed they had improved their chances to win, but that didn’t mean they were good. Britain defended every U.S. throw until a cluster of stones filled the house, a puzzle only a miracle throw could solve. Shuster tried. He slid toward the end and studied the sheet, considering a universe of factors.

“We’re crossing the face and chipping it and staying up?” Shuster finally announced. “Okay?”

He glided back down the ice for the throw. Seconds after he released the stone, he stood up. “Forget it,” Shuster said. “Forget it.” The stone rammed into the house and scattered rocks as the teams lined up to shake hands.

Advertisement

Britain celebrated. The Americans grappled with defeat. They would both play the next day. The difference in their match had been almost nothing. The difference in their next matches would be vast.