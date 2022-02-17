“It’s devastating,” Knight said, after she and her teammates were forced to remain on the ice for more than a half-hour to receive their silver medals, which perhaps weighed even heavier after the latest chapter in one of sport’s best rivalries. The Canadians and Americans have met in six of the seven gold medal games in Olympic history, and four have been settled by a 3-2 score, including each of the last three.

The U.S. players had been here before against their North American counterparts, suffering agonizing defeats after four years of anticipation, but perhaps never like this. Never had they been dominated so early in a gold medal game — and never had they dug so deep to give themselves a chance. Neither team had ever taken a three-goal lead in the gold medal game — until Canada did it by the second period Thursday, only to later watch the Americans threaten a stunning comeback, with Knight willing her way to the net for a shorthanded goal late in the second and Amanda Kessel muscling in another goal to trim the lead to one goal with 13 seconds left in the game. But by that point, the United States had run out of time. A final rush to Canada’s zone ended with the puck trapped behind the net, with no final shot on goal.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We can’t get down that many goals. It’s tough to bounce back,” said Knight, who made a U.S. record 22nd Olympic appearance Thursday. “I don’t think we scratched the surface with our ability to play … I’ve seen us practice; I’ve seen us play. I’ve seen us put together 60 minutes, and that just wasn’t it, right? I think if you saw the best of us, the score would be different.”

For all the talk about the lack of parity in women’s hockey — about how the gulf between the North American juggernauts and the rest of the world remains wide — the Canadians, at least for this tournament, were in a league of their own, and they showed it in the first half of Thursday’s showdown. They entered the game with an Olympic-record 56 goals, with eight of the top 10 scorers in the tournament, and they went for the jugular early against the Americans, whose defense struggled to adjust to the speed and crisp passing of the Canadians.

An offside call against Canada’s Sarah Nurse had nullified an early goal by Natalie Spooner, but Nurse scored less than a minute later by redirecting a shot from the left circle, pushing her gaudy tournament point total to 17. And then there was 30-year-old Marie-Philip Poulin, who like Knight was making her fourth Olympic appearance, scoring two stunning goals in the first two periods, including off a rebound with 11 minutes remaining in the second period to give her team the three-goal lead.

“This was our most dominant performance,” Spooner said. “I don’t think it’s really like [the U.S.] doesn’t deserve the same ice — they’re obviously amazing, they’re so talented, they’re the people we want to be playing against — I think it was just making sure we put out a dominating performance that at the end of day we were going have this gold medal in our hands and not feel the same way as in 2018.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That 3-2 loss to the United States in a shootout in PyeongChang had fueled Canada, which had won the previous four gold medals, to change its coaching philosophy and implement an offensive-minded system that gave players more freedom to be creative. The results of that transformation were stunning in Beijing, where Canada’s players were often asked if they were pushing the sport forward with their dominance — or if they were just widening the gap between themselves and everyone else.

“Um, I don’t know,” said forward Brianne Jenner, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player. “I think our game certainly took a step, in terms of our puck movement … hopefully that will continue to push the envelope.”

Knight has worked with Canada’s best players to form a players association in an effort to bring more resources and exposure to the sport, meeting with several of them on the eve of the world championships three years ago, a rare occasion that she and her rivals had come together to break bread. She was trying to beat them Thursday, and she had anger in her eyes after she scored a shorthanded goal off a breakaway late in the second period. She roared at her bench, and her team revived for the third period.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“The never-die mentality … that’s something our women took extremely personally,” Knight said.

They had endured interrupted training camps and coronavirus scares, and like all athletes, they had to weather the isolation and strict restrictions while competing in Beijing. They lost star center Brianna Decker to a tournament-ending leg injury in the first game — unlike Canada, the U.S. did not bring replacement players — and their starting goalie Thursday, Alex Cavallini, said she didn’t even know if she would be able to make it to Beijing after suffering a serious knee injury in January. To that end, it wasn’t surprising to see the U.S. controlling the pace in the third, pulling its goalie to get a man-advantage, still clinging to hope of tying the score after Kessel and scored a goal with 12 seconds left. But in what became a trend for the tournament, the Americans weren’t able generate enough scoring opportunities on their 40 shots.

“I’m not going to be able to stop thinking about it for a long time,” Kessel said. “We won’t forget this, probably, forever.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

No American team had ever faced this many challenges at an Olympics, so they came together one final time before the medal ceremony.