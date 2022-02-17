The score did not matter. Gu had earned her second gold and third overall medal of these Games with an opening run that would have been good enough for gold and a second run that improved on that by two points at 95.25. On Wednesday night, near the close of a demanding Olympic schedule by any measure but certainly for an 18-year-old, Gu had written a note to herself in her journal to convince her exhausted mind and legs: “I am not tired. I am fresh.”

On Friday, her skiing indicated the note had worked, but her expression betrayed her: At the bottom of the hill, she eschewed her usual excited waving and jumping up and down for a tired smile and a hug for her fellow medalists.

Gu had earned a long nap for what she achieved. Her performance Friday made her the first action-sport athlete to win three medals in one Olympic Games — and puts her atop the career leader board, tied with a handful of athletes, including Shaun White, Jamie Anderson and Kelly Clark, as the most decorated action-sport athletes in Olympic history. No snowboarder or freestyle skier has won more than three career medals.

She did it in her Olympic debut, tackling big air — added to the Olympic program this year — with a gutsy final jump, slopestyle with a clean run that pulled her from eighth place to second and halfpipe with easy confidence. She considers halfpipe her strongest discipline and, unlike in her first two events, led the field by a healthy margin after her first run.

Her ability to soar higher over the halfpipe wall and execute more difficult grabs on the ends of her skis rather than closer to her feet set Gu apart Friday. She was the only skier to score at least a 90 on the first run, her dominance so obvious that she hardly had to wait for her scores to pop up, unlike the other competitors who stood staring at the scoreboard for minutes while judges evaluated their tricks.

She improved as she went along, building on a 93.25 to reach a 95.25 in her second.

Gu bested silver medalist Cassie Sharpe of Canada, whose best score came in her third run with a 90.75, and bronze medalist Rachael Karker, also of Canada, who scored an 87.75 in her first run of the day. There were three Americans in the final: Hannah Faulhaber (sixth, 85.25), 2018 bronze medalist Brita Sigourney (10th, 70.75) and Carly Margulies (11th, 61).

No other skier pushed Gu competitively throughout the final, and any weight she might have felt because of the history at stake melted away after her opening run.

All through these Beijing Games, Gu dealt with pressure both on and off the mountain with seeming ease.

The 18-year-old was both the face of these Olympics and a flash point even before she began competition. Born and raised in San Francisco, Gu decided to ski for her mother’s native China in 2019 but burst onto the international stage at a time when relations between the United States and China are at a low point.

She has avoided answering questions about whether she renounced her U.S. citizenship — the International Olympic Committee requires athletes to hold a passport from the country they represent, and China does not permit dual citizenship. She has answered questions about doing business with a country with a history of alleged widespread human rights abuses by stating that she does not view skiing as a business, despite appearing in television commercials in China and enjoying sponsorship from Chinese companies. She has reiterated, time and again, that her motivation is nothing more than to inspire people, specifically young girls in China, to take to the snow.

Gu’s full legacy is yet unwritten. Having competed in one Olympics, as a teenager no less, it is tantalizing to imagine her career medal haul and cultural impact if she can keep up with the constant progress that defines action sports.