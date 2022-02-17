Skating in the 11th of 15 pairs, Leerdam knew three-time world champion Brittany Bowe and Dutch legend Ireen Wüst had yet to go, but she was worried about another name: Miho Takagi.

Indeed, Leerdam’s worst fear materialized two pairs later, when Takagi captured Leerdam’s top spot and her would-be Olympic record Thursday, positioning herself as the most decorated speedskater of these Beijing Games with a gold medal.

“[My time] was not unbeatable, so I was a little bit sad about that,” Leerdam said. “I thought Miho was going to go faster and no one else, and that’s what happened.”

Takagi, who made her Olympic debut during the 2010 Vancouver Games at 15, has been one of the top speedskaters in the world this season. After she missed the cut for the Sochi Games during the 2013 Japanese Olympic Trials, the now 27-year-old won three medals in PyeongChang in 2018, including gold in women’s team pursuit.

Takagi held the 1,500-meter world record before Beijing, but after she arrived, she finished .44 second behind Wüst in the event. A week later, Takagi finished .08 second behind American gold medalist Erin Jackson in the 500-meter sprint, then settled for a third silver medal when her sister, Nana, lost her balance and fell as their women’s pursuit team rounded the final curve with a slim lead over eventual winner, Canada.

Miho wrapped her arms around her older sibling after the heartbreaking result.

“Many people told me, ‘Miho, maybe you will go back to Japan with four silver medals,’” Takagi said through an interpreter.

She said she wasn’t discouraged by the near-misses. She focused on maintaining her form and keeping her eyes trained on her first individual Olympic gold medal.

During the 13th of 15 pairs on Thursday, she surged past Angelina Golikova of the Russian Olympic Committee around the final bend before swinging her arms left to right like a pendulum. She leaned toward the line, crossed it in an Olympic record 1 minute 13.19 seconds, and pumped her right fist as Leerdam watched helplessly.

“I just went for it and at the end it was silver,” said Leerdam, whose first-lap stumble might have cost her the gold. “I can be happy with it. I just want to stay positive, and I’m positive with the silver.”

Takagi’s result bumped Leerdam’s, but the new front-runner had to wait out Bowe’s result.

Bowe captured headlines when she sacrificed her place in the 500-meter race to allow for Jackson’s earlier feat. Her 1,000-meter world record — 1 minute 11.61 seconds, set in Salt Lake City in 2019 — was two seconds faster than Takagi’s time Thursday.

But Bowe, the reigning world champion who entered her final race of these Games without an individual medal in three Olympics, took bronze, edging Golikova by .1 second. Fellow American Kimi Goetz finished seventh, a place below Wüst.