Hirshland has been one of the more outspoken officials from any country over the Court of Arbitration for Sport’s decision this week to let Valieva skate in the women’s individual competition despite a positive test for a banned heart medication saying at the time she was concerned “about the message (the ruling sends).
“We have a real obligation to conduct a competition and all that leads into it with complete integrity and ethics,” she said, referring to all the countries and organizations at the Olympics. “And if we fail to do that, we will lose what this is all about; we are compromising the values of this movement; and it will suffer, absolutely. We’ve got to live up to our duty and responsibility in that regard when the integrity of the competition comes into question. In a way we’ve seen here, you run the risk of compromising the integrity of the entire system. We’ve got to fix it.”
She also has been annoyed by the International Olympic Committee’s decision to not give out medals for events that featured Valieva, including last week’s team event, won by the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and the individual competition where even the post-competition “flower ceremony” was called off in advance.
Hirshland offered more details about the meeting the American skaters from the team event had Wednesday night with IOC President Thomas Bach, confirming what an IOC spokesman had said earlier Thursday. Bach had requested the meeting to explain why the U.S. skaters were not getting their silver medals. The IOC has said repeatedly that it wants to wait for a full investigation of Valieva’s test, including an analysis of her B-sample before giving out medals.
“I was incredibly proud of our athletes,” she said of the skaters who met with Bach. “I thought they were candid, and I thought they were productive and constructive in their conversation. It made me proud to be on the same team as that group of individuals yesterday.”
She also said the USOPC has been working with U.S. Figure Skating officials to set up an event where the Team Event’s skaters get their medals.
“We’re thinking about it, and we’re going to have a heck of a party,” she said