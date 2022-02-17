Today in Beijing
YANQING, China — The Swiss were hugging. The Swiss were crying. The Swiss were standing for another rendition of their national anthem, “Schweizerpsalm” (“Swiss Psalm”), on the side of a Chinese mountain. Michelle Gisin had just won the women’s Alpine combined, Switzerland’s fifth gold medal in Alpine at the Beijing Olympics, and the party that had begun 11 days earlier with the first of those golds would be starting up again soon for number five.
But before that, Gisin had something she needed to do. She waded through the post-race chaos and the well-wishers until she found Mikaela Shiffrin, and she threw her arms around her and whispered encouragement in her ear.
Even at her highest moment — a successful defense of her 2018 Olympic gold medal in Alpine combined — Gisin, 28, could empathize with a rival at her lowest. Shiffrin, the American superstar, had skied out in the slalom portion of the combined, her third such calamity at an Olympics in which she has no medals to show for five starts. If it’s lonely at the top, it is more so at the bottom, and maybe only another elite skier could understand the thin difference between the two.
YANQING, China — She is a virtuoso pianist who can’t find middle C, Rothko but now colorblind, LeBron James standing under the basket missing dunk after dunk after dunk. Mikaela Shiffrin understands her story line at the Beijing Games, right down to her final individual run in Thursday’s Alpine combined. She went into it after a solid downhill performance poised for what has eluded her here: a single medal.
Here she is, speaking for all of America, setting up a Thursday afternoon slalom in which she should feel like a trout in a brook.
“Hey, she did a pretty good downhill run,” Shiffrin said, in her best Everyday American voice, assessing her chances. “Set up pretty well for the slalom. And there’s no chance — like, come on. … She’s going to at least make it to the finish. This could be the medal that salvages after all.”
She transformed back into herself. There was no medal. There was no finish.
“Right now, I just feel like a joke,” she said. “So … yeah.”