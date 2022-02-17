Today in Beijing
Eileen Gu leads after first run of halfpipe finalReturn to menu
Seeking her third medal in as many freestyle skiing events in Beijing, Eileen Gu took a solid lead after the first of three runs Friday in the final of the halfpipe. The best single scores out of those runs will determine the medals.
Gu, who posted the top two scores during Thursday’s qualifying, again became the only competitor to top 90 points with a 93.25 on her initial effort Friday. Born and raised in the U.S. but competing for China, Gu has already won gold in big air and silver in slopestyle.
In second Friday was Canada’s Cassie Sharpe (89.00), the 2018 halfpipe gold medalist, and holding third was another Canadian, Rachael Karker (87.75), who finished second in qualifying.
Team USA’s Hanna Faulhaber got a score of 85.25 that was good for fourth place after the first run. Fellow American Brita Sigourney, the 2018 bronze medalist, was in ninth. Another teammate, Carly Margulies, lost a binding during her run, fell and got a score of 24.75, leaving her in 11th place out of the field of 12 with two runs to go.
How NBC handled one of the most gut-wrenching scenes in Olympic historyReturn to menu
One of the most stunning moments in the history of Olympic defeats unfolded Thursday after Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater largely expected to waltz to a gold medal, fell twice during her free skate to finish in fourth place.
Centered around a youngster who had been under intense scrutiny after she was allowed to compete despite a positive test for a banned substance, the scene on NBC’s broadcast on the USA Network was excruciating to watch and quickly devolved into teary disbelief and chaos that was unlike anything in recent Olympic memory.
“This is my 18th Olympic Games,” NBC’s Jimmy Roberts said as he closed the live coverage, “and I can honestly say I do not think I have ever seen anything like this. Raw emotions everywhere. A stunning resolution to the story, and it’s one I can’t imagine anyone saw coming.”
Perspective: Kamila Valieva’s torment will be the sad legacy of these GamesReturn to menu
BEIJING — Kamila Valieva sat crying, sandwiched between two consoling coaches. She would not rise. She bent over, head approaching her knees. She tilted over, falling into the lap of choreographer Daniil Gleikhengauz.
The Russian figure skater, just 15 and lost in doping purgatory, glued herself to the anguish for 2½ minutes. It hurt like 2½ hours. On Thursday night, the sport did what the Court of Arbitration for Sport declined to do after her positive drug test shook these Beijing Games. It took action and handed down the cruelest punishment possible.
The result broke the child. After a disastrous long program, Valieva tumbled from first to fourth place in the women’s individual competition, a supposed sure thing left to watch gold, silver and bronze evade her. There was no need for asterisks, provisional medals or any other winging-it International Olympic Committee gestures to manage a cumbersome situation. The girl lost. She wasn’t crowned, pending the outcome of her peculiar and unsettled case. In the end, she wasn’t recognized at all.
The first openly nonbinary Winter Olympian hopes to ‘push the conversation forward’Return to menu
BEIJING — Words matter. Labels matter. Pronouns mean everything. American pairs skater Timothy LeDuc, the first openly nonbinary Winter Olympian, stood in the hallway at Capital Indoor Stadium this week and talked about the explanations they never had for the way they felt growing up.
“From the time I was young, I understood I didn’t fit very neatly into what was expected of me in terms of masculinity and manhood,” LeDuc said. “But I also learned very quickly how I had to conform to those things for safety, to be taken seriously to find my success,”
LeDuc and their skating partner, Ashley Cain-Gribble, are not expected to contend for a medal when they step on Olympic ice for the first time in Friday evening’s pairs short program. The two are widely considered to be the United States’ second-best pairs team in a discipline that isn’t the country’s strongest.
With five gold medals in 10 Alpine events, Switzerland stands on top of the mountainReturn to menu
YANQING, China — The Swiss were hugging. The Swiss were crying. The Swiss were standing for another rendition of their national anthem, “Schweizerpsalm” (“Swiss Psalm”), on the side of a Chinese mountain. Michelle Gisin had just won the women’s Alpine combined, Switzerland’s fifth gold medal in Alpine at the Beijing Olympics, and the party that had begun 11 days earlier with the first of those golds would be starting up again soon for number five.
But before that, Gisin had something she needed to do. She waded through the post-race chaos and the well-wishers until she found Mikaela Shiffrin, and she threw her arms around her and whispered encouragement in her ear.
Even at her highest moment — a successful defense of her 2018 Olympic gold medal in Alpine combined — Gisin, 28, could empathize with a rival at her lowest. Shiffrin, the American superstar, had skied out in the slalom portion of the combined, her third such calamity at an Olympics in which she has no medals to show for five starts. If it’s lonely at the top, it is more so at the bottom, and maybe only another elite skier could understand the thin difference between the two.
Perspective: There’s no explaining what happened to Mikaela Shiffrin at these OlympicsReturn to menu
YANQING, China — She is a virtuoso pianist who can’t find middle C, Rothko but now colorblind, LeBron James standing under the basket missing dunk after dunk after dunk. Mikaela Shiffrin understands her story line at the Beijing Games, right down to her final individual run in Thursday’s Alpine combined. She went into it after a solid downhill performance poised for what has eluded her here: a single medal.
Here she is, speaking for all of America, setting up a Thursday afternoon slalom in which she should feel like a trout in a brook.
“Hey, she did a pretty good downhill run,” Shiffrin said, in her best Everyday American voice, assessing her chances. “Set up pretty well for the slalom. And there’s no chance — like, come on. … She’s going to at least make it to the finish. This could be the medal that salvages after all.”
She transformed back into herself. There was no medal. There was no finish.
“Right now, I just feel like a joke,” she said. “So … yeah.”