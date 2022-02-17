YANQING, China — The Swiss were hugging. The Swiss were crying. The Swiss were standing for another rendition of their national anthem, “Schweizerpsalm” (“Swiss Psalm”), on the side of a Chinese mountain. Michelle Gisin had just won the women’s Alpine combined, Switzerland’s fifth gold medal in Alpine at the Beijing Olympics, and the party that had begun 11 days earlier with the first of those golds would be starting up again soon for number five.

But before that, Gisin had something she needed to do. She waded through the post-race chaos and the well-wishers until she found Mikaela Shiffrin, and she threw her arms around her and whispered encouragement in her ear.