Wise’s silver, the third Olympic medal of his career, was secured with a 90.75 scored in his first run on a day that seemed fitting for the last competition of the Games at Genting Snow Park. It was bitterly cold with strong winds that rustled competitors’ bibs even as they stood still and contributed to many a gasp-inducing crash.

Porteous (93.00) and Ferreira (86.75) earned their medals on their opening runs as well. Porteous was one of two Kiwis in the final, alongside his brother Miguel.

For Wise, earning another medal at this stage in his career eclipsed his own expectations, in part because he made a point to shift his priorities entering his third Games.

Beijing wasn’t just about gunning for a podium. For the first time in his career, he was at the Olympics and skiing without pressure, two gold medals providing some freedom from expectations. The veteran put a high premium on trying to savor the experience of competing alongside his countrymen and pushing himself in the halfpipe.

Being airlifted off a mountain has a way of altering perspective.

Beijing is Wise’s first Olympics since snapping his right femur in 2019 while landing a trick in competition in Austria, an injury that left him with a scar from hip to knee, kept him in the hospital for nearly two weeks and changed his skiing forever. He has trouble now with the trick that won him gold in PyeongChang, a staple of his runs that involves riding backward down the mountain and executing two off-axis flips with 3½ rotations.

In part because of his diminished mobility, Wise’s path to the Olympics was more arduous this time around. He qualified for Sochi and PyeongChang early but secured his spot for Beijing only at the final event before the Games, in Mammoth Mountain, Calif., in late January with what he referred to as a “throwback run,” full of the similar flair that put him on top of the sport.

“You cannot put a price on experience. There are certainly things that I would like to have back, like really rubbery cartilage between my knees, slightly more space between more vertebrae between my back. But I wouldn’t trade those things for experience,” Wise said. “ … You learn how to let go of pressure, embrace the ride, enjoy the opportunity.”

He did just that entering Saturday’s final, for which he qualified fourth overall behind two of his teammates: fellow three-time Olympian Aaron Blunck, 25, and first-time Olympian Birk Irving, 22. Ferreira, 27, ensured the entire team would be in the final when he qualified seventh.

“Americans are good at the rebel sports,” Wise said.

Irving finished in fifth place thanks to an initial run that earned him an 80, and Blunck placed seventh with his second run and a score of 78.25 before suffering a scary crash in his final run. Blunck stayed at the belly of the halfpipe holding his neck for a few moments while medics skied over. He stood and skied out of the halfpipe on his own, far from the only skier to have trouble Saturday.

Gus Kenworthy was another. The pioneering 2014 silver medalist for Team USA skied the final competition of his career Saturday representing Britain, where he was born and lived until age 2.

The final didn’t quite go as planned: Kenworthy finished eighth (71.25), falling on his first run and crashing on his second, smacking the middle of his back on the edge of the halfpipe and whipping his neck against the wall before standing up and performing one low-effort trick.