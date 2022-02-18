What seemed to bother Bach most was the reaction from Valieva’s coach Eteri Tutberidze who appeared on television to be angry with a weeping Valieva rather than supportive.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I afterwards saw how she was received by her closest entourage with what appeared to be a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this,” he said. “Rather than giving her comfort, rather than try to help her, you could feel this chilling atmosphere, this distance, and if you were interpreting the body language, it was worse because it was some kind of dismissive gestures I saw there on TV.”

Advertisement

Such a strong reaction was striking from an Olympic official who typically avoids controversial matters, often avoiding anything that might be considered political or meddling with the autonomy of a country’s sports organization. But after Valieva’s past week — from the revelation of her positive test for a banned heart medication to the lifting of her brief suspension by the Russian anti-doping authority to the IOC and World Anti-Doping Agency attempting to prevent her from skating this week to the scenes of her weeping and walking alone from the Olympics — Bach could not ignore what had happened and the public’s reaction to it.

When he talked Friday, his strongest criticism was for what the IOC often refers to as the entourage: the coaches, sports officials, trainers and doctors that surround athletes.

Story continues below advertisement

Thursday night’s display “does not give me much confidence in this closest entourage of Kamila, neither, with what happened in regard to the past and as far as it concerns the future,” he said. “How to deal, how to address, how to treat a minor athlete at the age of 15, I can only wish for her that she has the support of her family, the support of her friends, and the support of her people who help her over this extremely difficult situation.”

Later, he said, he hoped the inquiry into Valieva’s entourage will find “the people who are responsible for this, that they will be held responsible for this in the right way. And when I say in the right way, [I mean] in the strongest possible way.”

Advertisement

In addition to the inquiry the IOC has started into Valieva’s positive test ­— including an analysis in the next few days of her B sample — Bach said he wants the IOC to begin looking into athletes’ entourages, finding a way to better protect athletes who might be exploited by those around them.

Story continues below advertisement

“My experience over the years of having to listen to many lies and to many explanations of doping cases is that doping very rarely happens alone by the athlete,” he said. “You always have an entourage.”

In response to a question, Bach also seemed to signal support for age limits for athletes, something that has been suggested in recent days here.