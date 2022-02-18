Dump the agony. Restore the dream. Over the past seven months, the Olympics have tried to disguise a lot of suffering, two Games’ worth of suffering, aches for all kinds of athletic and societal reasons. Those painful realities cannot be skewed, however, because they tore apart several of the stars who were expected to carry attention through the summer and winter extravaganzas.

Let’s hope they all recover. Simone Biles seems primed for an abundant life after gymnastics. Naomi Osaka is returning to top tennis form. At 26, Mikaela Shiffrin has prime athletic years left. Valieva’s collapse was the most dramatic downfall. It was something novel, too: a 15-year-old figure-skating wunderkind, allowed to compete while enmeshed in a doping scandal, exiting in fragments after a devastating final performance. With Russia’s recent history of wearing out and discarding young female figure skaters, you should worry most about her future.

Then there’s the next generation. What about those children who obliviously skated just after the women’s figure skating competition? Maybe there was an Olympian among them. Normally the thought is inspiring. But at 10:45 p.m. on the worst night of the Beijing Winter Games, it was an eerie notion.

Athletes always can do better, but they also can be beaten, on any day, on any stage. It’s partly a freak thing that it happened to so many of the most gifted ones during the same seven-month cluster. But the prevailing lesson shouldn’t be that they need to be better. Their struggles laid bare something more important: The organizations built atop their excellence need to lead better.

This has been true for a long time, but the situation is desperate now. The virtue of the Olympics is more frayed than ever. Maybe the need for change won’t seem nebulous any longer. The athletes are the Games, and when the headliners struggle, they prompt deeper examination. Look deeper, and the leeches are everywhere, too noticeable and too content. If there’s any good that comes from watching the best falter, it’s the empathy they spark throughout our sports culture.

Biles didn’t just reignite the mental health conversation in sports. She revealed there are limits, even for the greatest athletes, when you’re attempting to live after sexual abuse and carry the complicit USA Gymnastics program through a terrifying scandal.

For months, organizations from around the world tied to the Olympics have been failing, apologizing and trumpeting a new day. Well, the remorseful ones have. Others remain aloof or practice negligence. Their reckoning is coming.

Valieva’s saga could be a watershed moment. History won’t blame her for failing, brand her as a choker, or consider her the sole culprit if she’s deemed guilty of taking a performance enhancer. The lead villain will be Russia for its heartless approach to figure skating.

The final judgment of her testing positive for a banned substance will take time. It’s not too soon to criticize the actions of a program that trained and then tossed aside the young phenom.

On Friday, Thomas Bach couldn’t ignore it. The International Olympic Committee president called out Valieva’s “entourage," led by coach Eteri Tutberidze, for appearing to be angry as the crushed figure skater left the ice after a disastrous free skate.

“When I afterwards saw how she was received by her closest entourage with what appeared to be a tremendous coldness," Bach said. “It was chilling to see this, rather than giving her comfort, rather than try to help her, you could feel this chilling atmosphere, this distance. And if you were interpreting the body language it was worse because it was some kind of dismissive gestures I saw there on TV.”

Bach seemed legitimately concerned. But it was a cunning move as well to admonish the coach and downplay the IOC’s role in enabling the fiasco. Olympic leadership failed Valieva, too, with its longtime cockamamie special treatment of a serial doping nation. In addition, the Court of Arbitration for Sport failed for making the decision that opened the door for all this nonsense.

Bach was referring to Valieva’s dubious support team when he said: “The people who are responsible for this … they will be held responsible for this in the right way, and when I say in the right way, the strongest possible way.”

If Bach had any self-awareness, he would have offered stronger words of introspection and trustworthy promises of accountability for the IOC’s shortcomings. Bach and the IOC may not have been cold to Valieva on Thursday night. But they left the teenager out in the cold, acting like they were doing her a favor all the while.

And you wonder why the greats don’t seem so great right now.

Combine the Tokyo and Beijing Olympics, and there is no definitive face of this pandemic sports cluster. That is not meant to diminish the standouts who flourished. But when we remember this time, disappointment will prove to be the imperishable theme. If you need a face, search on your phone for a frowning emoji.

Still, the Olympics always find a way to inspire. It’s the nature of human resilience, and when you bring thousands of top athletes from around the world together, they are destined to magnify the best of us, provide examples of how to overcome the worst of us and do crazy things to stimulate our imagination. But they also are people trapped in systems exploiting their excellence, trying to discover themselves and reckon with their relationship to a fickle sports audience that ignores nearly all of their journey and then demands the most of them every fourth year.

The lopsided deal is fine under normal circumstances, or rather, it’s accepted because life is too full to obsess over a problem that seems unfixable. But the burden has swelled during a burdensome time. This Olympics cycle has lowered the threshold for blind competitiveness. The athletes can see now, and they’re also not afraid to feel anymore. Start paying attention to all the senses, and everything changes.

They’re not puppets of the movement, and the movement refuses to adjust to them. So the inequities are easier to see. Throw in a pandemic that elucidates just about every problem in the world, and numb living does not exist.

In July, on the eve of the Tokyo Games, Bach spoke of the event in the greatest, most Olympic terms, saying it would “give humanity faith in the future.”

He went bigger: “The world is faced with great difficulty. Now is the time that we have to unite and, with the efforts and wisdom of humankind, deliver the Games. We can do that.”